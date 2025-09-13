Why the Wells Fargo Reflect Card Won Our No. 1 Pick for Skipping Interest in 2025
If credit card interest is eating away at your budget, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) could be the relief you need. It just won Motley Fool Money's award for the best card to avoid interest payments in 2025.
We compared dozens of options, and this one stood out for its lengthy 0% intro APR: a full 21 months from account opening on both qualifying balance transfers and purchases. That’s one of the longest no-interest windows you’ll find today.
Whether you’re consolidating debt or covering a big expense, this card gives you time and space to get ahead without interest dragging you down.
How the Wells Fargo Reflect Card helps you save
Here's what makes this card stand out:
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and purchases; after that, a variable APR applies
- $0 annual fee
- $600 in cellphone protection per year (subject to a $25 deductible) when you pay your bill with the card
Whether you're financing a big expense or moving debt from a higher-interest card, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card gives you the time you need to pay it off without racking up interest. Just note that balance transfers must be made within 120 days to qualify for the intro rate.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR, 21 months from account opening
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR, 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.24%, 23.74%, or 28.99% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
-
This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible intro APR. The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
-
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
-
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.24%, 23.74%, or 28.99% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
The nearly two-year 0% intro APR window makes this card one of the best debt-reduction tools available, bar none. If you're looking to save on interest, it's going to be difficult to do better than the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card.
Ready to save today? Read our full Wells Fargo Reflect® Card review and apply now.
Know what you're getting into before applying
While the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is a fantastic 0% intro APR credit card, it's not the best choice if you want long-term perks. Note that this card has:
- No ongoing rewards, like points or cash rewards
- A balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5
- A 3% foreign transaction fee
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is a strong balance transfer card, but keep the transfer fee in mind. A $10,000 transfer, for example, will cost $500 -- added straight to your card balance. That's still going to be much cheaper than paying interest for two years, but it's important to plan for that cost.
Start your 0% intro APR period today
If your main goal is saving on interest, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is one of the best debt-reduction tools available.
With nearly two years of 0% intro APR, no annual fee, and added protection for your cellphone, it's a simple and effective way to get your finances back on track. I recommend it to anyone who wants to chip away at high-interest debt.
