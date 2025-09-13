Why the Wells Fargo Reflect Card Won Our No. 1 Pick for Skipping Interest in 2025

If credit card interest is eating away at your budget, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) could be the relief you need. It just won Motley Fool Money's award for the best card to avoid interest payments in 2025.

We compared dozens of options, and this one stood out for its lengthy 0% intro APR: a full 21 months from account opening on both qualifying balance transfers and purchases. That’s one of the longest no-interest windows you’ll find today.

Whether you’re consolidating debt or covering a big expense, this card gives you time and space to get ahead without interest dragging you down.

How the Wells Fargo Reflect Card helps you save

Here's what makes this card stand out:

0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and purchases; after that, a variable APR applies

$0 annual fee

$600 in cellphone protection per year (subject to a $25 deductible) when you pay your bill with the card

Whether you're financing a big expense or moving debt from a higher-interest card, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card gives you the time you need to pay it off without racking up interest. Just note that balance transfers must be made within 120 days to qualify for the intro rate.