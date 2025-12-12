Why This $0-Annual Fee Business Card Belongs in Every Freelancer's Wallet
If you're a freelancer, consultant, or side hustler, you probably don't have time to be a full-blown "points nerd." You've got projects to finish, clients to manage, and invoices to send. The last thing you need is a credit card that makes you memorize bonus categories or costs an arm and a leg.
That's why the Ink Business Cash® Credit Card (see rates and fees) belongs in your wallet.
It gives you simple cash back on the things you already spend money on -- like internet, gas, and meals. Plus it has a generous welcome bonus and no annual fee.
How to earn the welcome bonus
The bonus is one of the biggest perks right now, and it's not hard to earn.
Earn $750 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 within the first 3 months from account opening. This can be easily hit if you've got regular business spending, or have major upcoming purchases lined up for early 2026.
If you're currently using a personal credit card for business expenses, moving those over to this card could help you unlock the bonus without changing anything in your budget.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
0% Intro APR on Purchases
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
16.99% - 24.99% Variable
Rewards Earn 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year. Earn 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year. Earn 1% cash back on all other card purchases with no limit to the amount you can earn. Earn 5% total cash back on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.
Earn 5% cash back in select business categories
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer Earn $750 when you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first three months after account opening
Earn $750 bonus cash back
-
If your business spends at office supply stores or on telecom, this card can pay off fast. Earn 5% cash back in those categories (on up to $25,000 yearly), plus 2% at gas stations and restaurants (on up to $25,000 yearly). With a limited-time $750 welcome bonus and no annual fee, it can outpace flat-rate cards when you maximize its 5% rewards.
-
- Big cash back sign-up bonus
- Office supply store rewards
- Internet, cable, and phone service rewards
- 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Low caps on bonus categories
- No balance transfer offer
- Foreign transaction fee
-
- Earn $750 when you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first three months after account opening
- Earn 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year
- Earn 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year. Earn 1% cash back on all other purchases
- With Zero Liability you won't be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card or account information.
- No Annual Fee
- Redeem rewards for cash back, gift cards, travel and more through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
- 0% introductory APR for 12 months on purchases
- Earn 5% total cash back on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.
- Member FDIC
Built-in cash back that just makes sense
The Ink Business Cash® Credit Card doesn't try to impress you with points jargon or travel redemptions you'll never use. Instead, it gives you actual cash back on business essentials:
- 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year
- 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year
- 1% cash back on all other purchases
- And again -- no annual fee
If you've got a delivery side hustle or run a business that racks up serious miles, this card can put a lot of cash back in your pocket. And since there's no annual fee, every reward you earn is pure upside.
Use 0% intro APR to help smooth cash flow
Freelancers know the pain of uneven cash flow. Some months are booming, others are lean.
That's where this card's 0% intro APR for 12 months on purchases can be a huge win. (A 16.99% - 24.99% Variable APR applies at the end of the intro period.)
Let's say you need to invest in a new laptop, camera, or course to take your work to the next level. You can put it on this card, then pay it off slowly over time, without paying a cent in interest during that first year.
It's like hitting pause on expenses while your income catches up.
You don't need an LLC to apply
A lot of freelancers think you need to be "official" to get a business credit card. You don't.
You can apply as a sole proprietor, using your own name and Social Security number instead of a business name or EIN. As long as you're earning money outside of a W-2 job, you're likely eligible.
When I applied for my first business card, I didn't have formal income yet. Chase still approved me for a generous credit limit, and it was a painless process.
This card fits seamlessly into the way many small businesses and freelancers already spend. It's relatively easy to qualify for, earns real rewards, and doesn't cost anything to keep. Check out our full review of the Ink Business Cash® Credit Card to see why it belongs in your wallet.
