Why This $0-Annual Fee Business Card Belongs in Every Freelancer's Wallet

If you're a freelancer, consultant, or side hustler, you probably don't have time to be a full-blown "points nerd." You've got projects to finish, clients to manage, and invoices to send. The last thing you need is a credit card that makes you memorize bonus categories or costs an arm and a leg.

That's why the Ink Business Cash® Credit Card (see rates and fees) belongs in your wallet.

It gives you simple cash back on the things you already spend money on -- like internet, gas, and meals. Plus it has a generous welcome bonus and no annual fee.

How to earn the welcome bonus

The bonus is one of the biggest perks right now, and it's not hard to earn.

Earn $750 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 within the first 3 months from account opening. This can be easily hit if you've got regular business spending, or have major upcoming purchases lined up for early 2026.

If you're currently using a personal credit card for business expenses, moving those over to this card could help you unlock the bonus without changing anything in your budget.