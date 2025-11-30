Why This 21-Month 0% APR Card Could Save You Hundreds

That runway stretches all the way through 2026, and well into 2027. That's time you can use to build a real debt payoff plan and see meaningful progress on your balance.

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card just won the Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card designation in our 2026 credit card awards.

Right now, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card ( rates and fees ) has one of the longest intro APR offers in the country . That means no interest on your balance while you work to repay debt.

That kind of debt isn't just financially draining -- it's mentally exhausting, too. But there is a way to hit pause on the pressure and finally start catching up.

If you're carrying a balance on your credit cards, you're not alone. According to recent Motley Fool Money research, the average U.S. household now owes around $9,326 in credit card debt , with total nationwide balances recently crossing $1.2 trillion .

This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.74%, 24.24%, or 28.49% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor.

How much could you actually save?

Here's a real-world example of how much interest you could save with a successful balance transfer.

Suppose you've got $6,000 in credit card debt on a card charging 25% APR. If you made payments of $300 per month, it would take you 27 months to become debt-free, and you'd pay about $1,840 in interest over that time.

Now let's say you transfer that balance to the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card. You'll be charged a balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5, or $300 -- but pay $0 in interest if you make those same $300-per-month payments.

Even after the fee, you'd save over $1,540 with this balance transfer card.

All that saved money stays in your pocket. That's why 0% intro APR cards are so powerful. You can save hundreds (or potentially thousands) if you stick to the right payoff plan.

3 tips for making the most of a 0% APR window

I've coached dozens of people through debt payoff plans using 0% intro APR cards like the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card.

Here's how to make your payoff plan work:

1. Set a monthly payoff goal

Take your total transferred balance and divide it by the number of months in the 0% intro APR window. This gives you a minimum payment to shoot for to clear your entire balance within the interest-free period.

For example, if you moved $6,000, that's about $286 per month.

Then set up automatic payments so you're always on track, even if life gets busy.

2. Avoid new spending on the card

It's tempting to use your new card for all types of spending, especially with a 0% intro APR on new purchases. But if your goal is debt freedom, stay laser-focused on the balance transfer and pay it off aggressively.

3. Track your progress and set check-ins

Every few months, check your balance and adjust your plan if needed. This will keep you motivated and make sure you don't get caught by surprise when the intro rate ends.

And if you come across any unexpected income, put it towards your debt. Every dollar you pay down during the intro period goes further because it's not competing with interest.

What to know before you apply

While the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is one of the best balance transfer cards for tackling high-interest debt, here are a few things to keep in mind:

Balance transfer fee: The 5%, min: $5 fee can feel steep upfront, but it's often far cheaper than the interest you'd pay staying put.

The 5%, min: $5 fee can feel steep upfront, but it's often far cheaper than the interest you'd pay staying put. Credit score requirements: Applicants typically need good to excellent credit (usually a FICO® Score of 670 or higher) to qualify.

Applicants typically need good to excellent credit (usually a FICO® Score of 670 or higher) to qualify. No rewards program: This card isn't designed for earning points or cash rewards. It's a payoff tool.

This card isn't designed for earning points or cash rewards. It's a payoff tool. Foreign transaction fees: If you travel abroad, this card may not be the most wallet-friendly companion.

Still, for people whose primary goal is paying down debt, it's one of the most generous interest-free offers available.

Whether you've got $3,000, $6,000, or more in credit card debt, The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card gives you the freedom to finally knock that balance down without the usual interest drag.

Compare the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card to other top 0% intro APR cards and take the first step toward real progress.