Would You Pay a $300 Fee to Save $1,000 in Interest? Here's Why It Actually Makes Sense

A buddy of mine recently asked me about balance transfer cards. He'd been carrying about $6,000 in credit card debt and was tired of watching interest eat up a big chunk of his monthly payments.

He liked the sound of 0% intro APR, but was mostly hung up on the $300 fee that would be charged upfront for moving his debt over.

It's a fair hesitation. But here's the thing: that fee is actually small compared to what ongoing interest costs.

What a balance transfer fee really is

A balance transfer fee is basically the cost of buying time.

When you move a credit card balance to a new card offering 0% intro APR, the issuer usually charges a one-time fee of 3% to 5% of the amount transferred.

So if you transfer $6,000, here's what that looks like:

3% fee = $180

5% fee = $300

That fee is paid upfront, which can feel really intimidating. Especially for folks like my buddy who are already thousands in debt and don't want to pile more on top.

But if that fee buys you 12, 18, or even 21 months of interest-free breathing room, it's a trade worth making. And here's the math that proves it.

A $300 fee can save $1000 in interest

When my friend and I sat down and ran the numbers with a balance transfer calculator, the picture got real clear, real fast.

He was making $300 monthly payments against his $6,000 debt, on a card charging 21% interest. At his current pace, it would take him a little over two years to pay it off. Plus he'd shell out about $1,450 in interest along the way.

Now compare that to a balance transfer card with a 0% intro APR. Even with a 5% transfer fee (roughly $300 for him) he'd pay $0 in interest during the promo period.

As long as he stuck to his same $300 monthly payments, he'd be debt-free in under 21 months.

That's more than $1,100 saved, just by paying one "small" upfront $300 fee.

Here's how the numbers stacked up: