You Can Still Get the Amex Platinum's Q3 Resy and Lululemon Credits, Worth $175

Users of The Platinum Card® from American Express, listen up: There's still time to earn $175 in statement credits before Q3 ends.

With the newly updated Amex Platinum Card, you can get $100 in statement credits each quarter for purchases at Resy restaurants, plus $75 each quarter at lululemon. Terms apply; enrollment required. That's an easy $175 every three months on dining and athleisure gear.

The Q3 credits expire at the end of this month, though, so you'll have to hurry. Here's how to make the most of these perks.

Get $175 back each quarter with Resy and lululemon

The recently refreshed Amex Platinum Card now carries an $895 annual fee (see rates and fees), $200 higher than before. But it has nearly $1,500 in new and expanded perks to make up for the price increase.

Two of those new perks are:

$400 in annual Resy credits -- Get up to $100 back each quarter on eligible dining purchases at Resy restaurants (terms apply; enrollment required).

-- Get up to $100 back each quarter on eligible dining purchases at Resy restaurants (terms apply; enrollment required). $300 in annual lululemon credits -- Get up to $75 back per quarter on eligible purchases at U.S. lululemon stores and on lululemon.com (terms apply; enrollment required).

Between the two, you're looking at $700 a year in potential credits. Amex uses standard calendar quarters, which break down as:

Q1 : Jan. 1 - March 31

: Jan. 1 - March 31 Q2 : April 1 - June 30

: April 1 - June 30 Q3 : July 1 - Sept. 30

: July 1 - Sept. 30 Q4: Oct. 1 - Dec. 31

That means if you want to use the Q3 credits, you'll have to act fast. You can even use your credits back to back: $175 with Resy and lululemon before Q3 ends, then another $175 as soon as Q4 starts.

Ready for $175 in savings every quarter? Read our full review of the updated Amex Platinum Card to apply today.