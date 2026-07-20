You'll Probably Never Hit 850. Here's the Credit Score That Actually Gets You the Best Rates

For a mortgage, a 780 credit score and a perfect 850 get you the exact same rate. Every score from 780 up sits in the top pricing tier, according to Experian data as of July 2026.

So the score that gets you the best deals isn't 850. It's more like a range. Once you land in the "very good" range, you already likely qualify for the best cards and loan rates most lenders offer.

My score hovers around 800 right now, sometimes dipping into the high 700s when I open a new credit card or something. Small movements in my score don't bother me though, because those dips fade fast and I still qualify for everything I need.

For mortgages, the best rate kicks in at 780

780 is the score where mortgage lenders hand you their lowest rate. According to Experian data from July 2026, every borrower from 780 to 850 lands in that same top tier.

That means the last 70 points buy you nothing at the closing table. Someone with a 780 and another with an 850 credit score walk out with the identical rate on a 30-year mortgage.

The average credit score in America is 714, according to Motley Fool Money research. So most people are still building up to that higher tier.

If your credit score falls below 780, it's worth continuing to improve it over time. But shooting for that perfect 850 won't give you much other than bragging rights.

Everyone in the excellent range gets treated about the same

You don't need a perfect 850, or even an 800, to get the best offers. Here's how FICO groups credit score ranges at the top of the scale:

Exceptional: 800–850. The top rung, with no higher bracket to reach.

The top rung, with no higher bracket to reach. Very good: 740–799. Treated like exceptional for most approvals and pricing.

Treated like exceptional for most approvals and pricing. Good: 670–739. Enough for most top rewards cards, if not the lowest loan rates.

For credit cards, the bar is lower than most people think. Most top rewards cards are built for good-to-excellent credit. So even a 670 gives you a real shot at an excellent card.

Auto loans look more like mortgages. The lowest rates go to scores of 780+, which lenders call the "super prime" tier. That band reaches from upper very good into exceptional FICO® Scores.

Nearly a quarter of Americans already sit in the excellent range, according to Motley Fool Money research. It's rarer than average, but it isn't some tiny club.

Only 1.76% of people have an 850, and almost all of them are older

Fewer than 2 in 100 Americans have a perfect 850, according to Motley Fool Money research. The people who do have one thing most of us can't buy: time.

About 66% of perfect-score holders are baby boomers or older, and another 26% are Gen X. That puts roughly 92% of them at 45 or older.

It isn't that younger folks handle money worse. Length of credit history is a real scoring factor, and you can't rush the calendar. So the odds of ever hitting 850 are slim, and that's totally fine.

How to reach the range and quit chasing perfect

Getting into the very good range comes down to a handful of ordinary habits, repeated over years (or decades).

The three important ones are: pay on time, keep your balances low, and let your accounts age. There's no shortcut worth taking -- I follow these exact rules myself, and my score sits right in the sweet spot.

When you're ready to put a strong score to work, see our picks for the best credit cards. Find one that pays you back for the habits you're already building.