Your First 90 Days With the Amex Platinum: Grab These Credits in This Order
Here's the playbook overview: set up the automatic monthly credits on day one, set phone reminders for the quarterly ones in week one, then time the big travel credits to a trip you're already taking.
The American Express Platinum Card®'s annual fee is not small at $895 (see rates and fees), and the credits only count if you actually use them. Miss them and that fee just sits there staring at you. So getting off to a strong start is essential to make the card worth holding.
I carried the Platinum Card® for a couple years during an old sales job. And the thing I realized quickly is that it's easy to "forget" to use all the included goodies. So whether you've just got the card or you're considering applying, here's how to make the most out of the first 90 days.
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Rewards Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year and earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®. 1X Membership Rewards® Points on other purchases. Terms apply.
1X-5X Membership Rewards® Points
Annual Fee
$895
Welcome Offer You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
As High As 175,000 points. Find Out Your Offer.
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The American Express Platinum Card® isn’t just a credit card — it’s a status symbol. With over $3,500 in annual credits like $400 for dining with Resy, $600 in luxury hotel stays, and $300 in digital entertainment, plus VIP access to 1,550 airport lounges and automatic Hilton and Marriott Bonvoy elite status (enrollment required), it delivers prestige few cards can match. The fee is steep, but for those who want the best, the Platinum Card® can more than pay for itself — starting with a powerful welcome offer. Terms apply.Read Full Review
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- Big welcome offer
- Substantial spending credits
- Airport lounge access
- Hotel benefits
- Flexible travel points
- Annual fee
- Limited bonus categories
- Spending credits can be complicated to manage
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- You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply to know if you’re approved and find out your exact welcome offer amount – all with no credit score impact. If you’re approved and choose to accept the Card, your score may be impacted.
- Get more for your travels with 5X Membership Rewards® points on all flights and prepaid hotel bookings through American Express Travel®, including Fine Hotels + Resorts® and The Hotel Collection bookings. You earn 5X points on flights purchased directly from airlines or through American Express Travel® on up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year.
- With over 1,550 airport lounges - more than any other credit card company on the market* - enjoy the benefits of the Global Lounge Collection, over $850 of annual value, with access to Centurion Lounges, 10 Delta Sky Club visits (subject to visit limitations) when flying on an eligible Delta flight, Priority Pass™ membership (enrollment required), and other select partner lounges. *As of 01/2026
- $200 Uber Cash + $120 Uber One Credit: With the Platinum Card® you can receive $15 in Uber Cash each month plus a bonus $20 in December when you add your Platinum Card® to your Uber account to use on rides and orders in the U.S when you select an Amex Card for your transaction. Plus, when you use the Platinum Card® to pay for an auto-renewing Uber One membership, you can get up to $120 in statement credits each calendar year. Terms apply.
- $300 Digital Entertainment Credit: Experience the latest shows, news and recipes. Get up to $25 in statement credits each month when you use your Platinum Card® for eligible purchases on Disney+, a Disney+ bundle, ESPN streaming services, Hulu, The New York Times, Paramount+, Peacock, The Wall Street Journal, YouTube Premium, and YouTube TV when you purchase directly from one or more of the providers. Enrollment required.
- $600 Hotel Credit: Get up to $300 in statement credits semi-annually on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection* bookings through American Express Travel® using the Platinum Card®. *The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay.
- $400 Resy Credit + Platinum Nights™ by Resy: Get up to $100 in statement credits each quarter when you use the Platinum Card® to pay for eligible purchases with Resy, including dining purchases at over 10,000 qualifying U.S. Resy restaurants. Enrollment required. As a Platinum Card® Member you have special access to reservations on select nights at participating sought after Resy restaurants in select cities through Platinum Nights™ by Resy. Simply add your Platinum Card® to your Resy profile to book your reservation.
- $219 CLEAR+ Credit: CLEAR+ helps get you to your gate faster by using your face to verify you are you at 55+ airports nationwide. You can cover the cost of a CLEAR+ Membership* with up to $219 in statement credits per calendar year after you pay for CLEAR+ with your Platinum Card®. *Excluding any applicable taxes and fees. Subject to auto-renewal.
- $200 Airline Fee Credit: Select one qualifying airline and then receive up to $200 in statement credits per calendar year when incidental fees, such as checked bags and in-flight refreshments, are charged by the airline to the Platinum Card® Account. American Express relies on airlines to submit the correct information on airline transactions to identify incidental fee purchases. If you do not see a credit for a qualifying incidental purchase on your eligible Card after 8 weeks, simply call the number on the back of your Card. Qualifying airlines are subject to change. See terms & conditions for more details.
- Start your vacation sooner and keep it going longer. When you book Fine Hotels + Resorts® through American Express Travel®, enjoy noon check-in, when available, and guaranteed 4PM late check-out.
- $300 lululemon Credit: Enjoy up to $75 in statement credits each quarter when you use the Platinum Card® for eligible purchases at U.S. lululemon retail stores (excluding outlets) and lululemon.com. That’s up to $300 in statement credits each calendar year. Enrollment required.
- $155 Walmart+ Credit: Get up to a $12.95* statement credit back each month after you pay for a monthly Walmart+ membership (subject to auto-renewal) with your Platinum Card®. *Up to $12.95 plus applicable taxes on one membership fee.
- Whenever you need us, we're here. Our Member Services team will ensure you are taken care of. From lost Card replacement to statement questions, we are available to help 24/7.
- $895 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
Day 1: Enroll in every credit and automate the monthly ones
Almost all the benefits for the Platinum Card® are opt-in. No enrollment, it doesn't count.
So step one is to open the Amex app the day the card arrives and enroll in everything you can.
Put this recurring stuff on autopay:
- Uber Cash ($200/year): Add your Platinum Card® as the payment method in the Uber app. Now your Friday-night Uber Eats burrito is on Amex.
- Walmart+ ($155/year): Start the membership, set it to renew, forget about it. Free grocery delivery, covered.
- Digital entertainment ($300/year): Point it at a service on Amex's covered list (think Hulu, Disney+, Peacock), then set your card as the payment method. Now your binge watching of "The Bear" is on the house.
- Terms apply; Enrollment may be required
Enroll, set up the service, then forget it.
Signing up for CLEAR+ membership is easy, too. And the Platinum Card® will cover the full cost ($219) after enrollment. Priority Pass is an easy sign-up process also, giving you access to the world's biggest airport lounge network. Terms apply; Enrollment may be required.
All in all, it might take a couple hours to set all this up. But you've probably locked in $800+ easily in benefits to use throughout the year.
Week 1: Set quarterly reminders for the lululemon and Resy dining credits
The $300 lululemon credit gives you up to $75 every quarter (terms apply), and it does not roll over. So a reminder is the difference between free gear and free nothing.
Enrollment is required, but just once. Then drop a recurring calendar alert that says "use lululemon by [last day of quarter]." If it pings and you haven't used it, may as well go buy something and get the credit.
No leggings on your wishlist? Surprise your partner with a fresh pair of Aligns before the quarter flips. Worst case, you turned $75 you were going to lose into a genuinely nice gift for someone else.
Same energy for the $400 Resy dining credit (up to $100 in statement credits each quarter, terms apply). Book a Resy restaurant you'd hit anyway -- the anniversary dinner, birthday celebration, the "we are not cooking tonight" Tuesday -- and the credit knocks money off a meal already on your calendar. Set the reminders so each chunk gets used before it resets.
The golden rule: spend these on things you'd buy regardless. It's ok to let some credits expire, but if all your spending becomes forced you should probably rethink whether the Platinum Card® is right for you.
Weeks 2 to 4: Book a trip to trigger the hotel and airline credits
The hotel and airline credits are worth a lot, and require a bit of forethought. My recommendation is to line them up around travel you're already planning.
The $600 hotel credit (up to $300 in statement credits semi-annually) applies to prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection bookings through American Express Travel® using the Platinum Card®. The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay. Other terms apply.
Got a fall trip on the horizon? Book the hotel now, through the portal, and a big chunk comes back automatically. I plan my family's Christmas trips to Montana months in advance anyway, so slotting a prepaid stay in early is a no-brainer.
The $200 airline fee credit is one many people fumble (terms apply). It covers incidentals like checked bags, seat assignments, inflight snacks -- not the ticket itself. Pick your one airline in the app early in the year so it's locked before your first flight. Bag fee on the way to see grandma? Covered.
If you're weighing whether all this beats a simpler card, it's worth comparing against the best travel credit cards before you commit to the fee.
By day 90: Audit what posted, then adjust as needed
Open the app, check every credit's progress bar, and confirm the money actually landed. Some credits post within days; the airline credit can take weeks. Ninety days in, you'll see exactly what worked and what you left on the table.
This is also a great time to check in on your welcome offer progress. Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Terms apply.
Hitting that bonus lands a serious Membership Rewards haul, so line up the spending to meet it.
Lastly, check in on your quarterly alerts, re-pick your airline for the new year, and you've turned an $895 per year card (see rates and fees) into a machine that mostly runs itself. Ninety days from now, the only question left is which restaurant meal you're expensing to Resy next.
Read our full American Express Platinum Card® review here to learn more and apply.
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Editorial Note: This content is not provided by American Express. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author's alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by American Express.
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresAmerican Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has positions in Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends American Express and Target. The Motley Fool recommends Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
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