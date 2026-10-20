Bank of America Preferred Rewards for Business, Explained: Tiers and Perks for 2026

Bank of America Preferred Rewards for Business is a free loyalty program that gives businesses better perks the more they keep at Bank of America and Merrill.

The perks range from bigger credit card rewards to cheaper loans and fewer bank fees, and they grow as your balances do.

If your business already banks and invests with Bank of America, joining this program is one of the easiest upgrades you'll ever make. Here's how each tier works, what it's worth, and who gets the most out of it.