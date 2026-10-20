Bank of America Preferred Rewards for Business, Explained: Tiers and Perks for 2026

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Bank of America Preferred Rewards for Business is a free loyalty program that gives businesses better perks the more they keep at Bank of America and Merrill.
The perks range from bigger credit card rewards to cheaper loans and fewer bank fees, and they grow as your balances do.
If your business already banks and invests with Bank of America, joining this program is one of the easiest upgrades you'll ever make. Here's how each tier works, what it's worth, and who gets the most out of it.
Preferred Rewards for Business is a no-fee loyalty program for Bank of America's small business customers.
To join, your business needs an active, eligible Bank of America business checking account. It also needs a three-month combined average daily balance of at least $20,000 across qualifying Bank of America business deposit accounts and Merrill business investment accounts.
Bank of America reviews balances monthly and moves you up a tier automatically when you qualify. Moving down is slower: Your status holds for a full year, and dipping below your tier starts a three-month grace period before anything changes.
Preferred Rewards for Business has three tiers: Gold, Platinum, and Platinum Honors.
Here are the balance requirements and perks for each tier at a glance:
|Tier
|3-Month Combined Average Daily Balance
|Credit Card Rewards Boost
|Business Line of Credit and Term Loan Discount
|Non-Bank of America ATM Fee Waivers
|Gold
|$20,000 to under $50,000
|25%
|0.25%
|None
|Platinum
|$50,000 to under $100,000
|50%
|0.50%
|1 withdrawal per statement cycle
|Platinum Honors
|$100,000+
|75%
|0.75%
|Unlimited
All three tiers include no monthly maintenance fees on up to four eligible business checking accounts and four business savings accounts. All three also waive fees on services like incoming domestic wires and stop payments.
Preferred Rewards for Business is separate from BofA Rewards™, the consumer program that replaced personal Preferred Rewards in May 2026.
Personal and business balances don't combine, and personal status doesn't boost business card rewards. Each program requires its own enrollment.
The business program kept its original three tiers when the consumer side changed. Business members still earn the full 75% card boost at $100,000, while the consumer program now requires $1 million for its top tier.
The program's range of benefits across banking, borrowing, and cards is a big reason Bank of America earned our Editors' Choice: Best Customer Loyalty Program award for 2026.
The credit card boost is the most valuable perk for most members. Depending on the tier, members earn 25% to 75% more rewards on every purchase with an eligible Bank of America business credit card.
The boost applies after base and bonus rewards, so a purchase that normally earns $3 earns $5.25 at Platinum Honors. It doesn't apply to welcome offers, and non-rewards cards aren't eligible.
The Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card is the simplest way to put the boost to work.
The card earns 1.5% cash back on all purchases with no cap and has a $0 annual fee. Here's how Preferred Rewards for Business boosts that rate at different tiers:
|Preferred Rewards for Business Tier
|Boosted Cash Back Rate on a 1.5% Flat-Rate Card
|Cash Back on $50,000 in Yearly Spending
|No tier
|1.50%
|$750
|Gold
|1.87%
|$935
|Platinum
|2.25%
|$1,125
|Platinum Honors
|2.62%
|$1,310
A flat rate pairs well with the boost because every purchase gets the same lift. Nobody has to track categories or remind employees which card to use for what.
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
Excellent (740-850)
Intro APR 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 7 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 16.99% to 26.99% will apply.
Purchases: 0%, 7 billing cycles
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
16.99% - 26.99% (Variable)
Rewards Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases
1.5% cash back
Annual Fee
$0.00
Welcome Offer $500 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $5,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.
$500 cash back
For businesses that want rewards on every dollar, this card keeps it simple. Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back, a $500 welcome bonus, and 0% Intro APR for 7 billing cycles on purchases (then 16.99% - 26.99% (Variable)), with no annual fee. Qualify for Preferred Rewards for Business and you can boost earnings up to 2.62% cash back.
If your business spending clusters in one category, the Bank of America® Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card may be a better fit for you. Instead of flat-rate rewards, it earns 3% cash back in the category of your choice (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter), and 2% cash back on dining purchases (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter).
At Platinum Honors, the boost lifts the 3% choice category rate to 5.25%.
Loan discounts are another big perk, especially for businesses that borrow.
Members get 0.25% to 0.75% off new Business Advantage lines of credit and term loans, depending on tier. On a $250,000 line of credit, a 0.75% discount saves $1,875 a year in interest if the full balance stays drawn.
Business auto loans and commercial real estate loans get smaller discounts.
The other perks are mostly everyday savings. The program includes a savings rate booster on Business Advantage Savings accounts, starting at 5% for Gold members and growing at higher tiers. It also offers monthly credits for ADP payroll clients and a processing discount for Merchant Services customers.
Bank of America says members average about $500 a year in total benefits.
Preferred Rewards for Business is a strong deal for businesses that already keep $50,000 or more with Bank of America or Merrill. Joining is free, and the perks kick in automatically.
Keeping your checking, savings, cards, and loans under one roof also makes everything simpler to manage. One login for everything is a real convenience for busy owners.
The tier you land in matters, though. At Gold, a 1.5% flat-rate card earns 1.87%, which still trails the 2% flat rate several no-annual-fee business cards offer with no balance requirement.
Platinum's 2.25% beats that rate, and Platinum Honors leaves it in the dust with 2.625%.
Businesses with average balances under $50,000 may do better with a different small business credit card that more closely matches their spending.
You enroll through Bank of America Online Banking once your business qualifies. To qualify, you need an eligible business checking account and a three-month combined average daily balance of $20,000 or more. Enrollment is free, and benefits typically start within 30 days.
Yes. Qualifying Merrill business investment accounts, such as Working Capital Management Accounts, count toward your tier alongside Bank of America business deposits. Personal Merrill accounts don't count toward the business program.
No. Membership doesn't qualify you for any loan or line of credit, and Bank of America's standard underwriting still applies. The program only lowers your interest rate after approval, and you must be enrolled when you apply.
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresBank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Mastercard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Mastercard.