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BofA Rewards™ Guide: Tiers and Benefits for 2026

Published Oct. 16, 2026
Joel O'Leary
Author: Joel O'Leary
Joel O'Leary
Joel O'Leary
Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

Joel O’Leary is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, mortgages, and other personal finance topics. Joel has been writing about personal finance since 2018, previously leading editorial content for the How To Money podcast and serving as a resident writer at Budgets Are Sexy. He bought his first rental property at age 18, funding the down payment with savings from his high school job at McDonald’s -- a testament to his lifelong passion for smart money decisions. His work aims to make personal finance accessible and actionable for everyday readers. When he’s not writing, Joel enjoys surfing and spending time with his family.

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Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation.

BofA Rewards™, formerly known as Bank of America Preferred Rewards, is Bank of America's loyalty program. It's free to join, and members can get a 10% to 75% credit card rewards boost, waived ATM fees, and even loan discounts.

The more money you keep with Bank of America and Merrill (a BofA company), the more perks you unlock.

BofA Rewards is worth it if you already bank or invest with Bank of America. However, moving extra cash into BofA's low-yield checking accounts just to climb up a tier will probably not pay off.

What is BofA Rewards (formerly Bank of America Preferred Rewards)?

BofA Rewards is Bank of America's free loyalty program for customers with an eligible personal checking account. Your membership tier depends on your combined balance across Bank of America and Merrill accounts.

Here are the tiers, balance requirements, and standout perks at a glance:

Tier Combined Balance Card Rewards Bonus Standout Perks
Member No minimum 10% Cash back deals, $100 off mortgage origination fees
Preferred Plus $30,000+ 25% No monthly checking or savings fees, one free non-BofA ATM withdrawal per statement cycle
Preferred Honors $100,000+ 50% Unlimited free U.S. ATM use, up to $8 a month in subscription credits
Premier $1 million+ 75% Free ATM use worldwide, a 0.375% mortgage rate discount with autopay
Data source: Bank of America.

Bank of America deposit accounts and Merrill investment accounts, including IRAs, count toward your balance. Employer 401(k) plans don't.

Bank of America moves you up automatically each month you qualify, and it only reviews you for a downgrade once a year. That's nice, because a short-term dip won't cost you your tier.

If you were a Preferred Rewards member before BofA Rewards launched in May 2026, then you've automatically been rolled over to BofA Rewards. The program also earned our Editors' Choice: Best Customer Loyalty Program award for 2026.

Membership is free with any eligible checking account, and you can join through the app, the website, or a branch. If you're still picking a bank, though, compare Bank of America with the best checking accounts first.

How the BofA Rewards credit card bonus works

The BofA Rewards bonus increases your Bank of America card's rewards by a certain percentage based on your membership tier. For example, if you earn $50 in rewards in a month, a 50% boost would bring it to $75.

The boost applies to Bank of America's own rewards cards, but not to co-branded or business cards.

Here's a detailed look at the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card and how the boost affects your earning rates. This card earns 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice (then 3%), and 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases. Everything else earns 1%.

The BofA Rewards bonus does not apply to the 3% first-year cash back bonus. It applies only to the base 3%, 2%, and 1% cash back rates.

BofA Rewards Tier Choice Category Grocery and Wholesale Clubs Everything Else
No bonus 3% 2% 1%
Member 3.30% 2.20% 1.10%
Preferred Plus 3.75% 2.50% 1.25%
Preferred Honors 4.50% 3% 1.50%
Premier 5.25% 3.50% 1.75%
Data source: Author's calculations.

If you put $500 per month into your choice category (e.g. online shopping), you'd earn $180 a year with no bonus. But in the Preferred Honors tier, that same spending would earn $270.

Featured Offer

Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card

Apply Now for Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card

On Bank of America's Secure Website.

Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card
4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Apply Now for Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card

On Bank of America's Secure Website.

Bonus Offer

Earn 6% cash back in the category of your choice -- like dining, travel, or online shopping -- for the first year. Plus, score a $200 cash rewards bonus after qualifying purchases.

Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Good/Excellent (670-850)

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.74% - 27.74% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.

Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases

Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days

Regular APR

17.74% - 27.74% (Variable)

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. You’ll automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category. Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the 3% first-year bonus offer ends, you will earn 3% and 2% cash back on these purchases up to the quarterly maximum.

1% - 6% cash back

Annual Fee

$0

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening

$200 cash back

  • This card's wide range of extra cash back options speaks for itself, with a choice of six bonus categories you can change monthly for 6% earnings for the first year in the category of your choice. And you can earn 2% back automatically at grocery stores and wholesale clubs. No annual fee and a nice welcome bonus also make this one a winner. Plus, if you're a Bank of America BofA Rewards™ member, this card will be even more valuable for you.

    • Competitive welcome bonus
    • Bonus cash back in a category of your choice
    • No annual fee
    • Great intro & transfer APR offer
    • Relationship rewards bonus
    • Foreign transaction fee
    • Limit on bonus cash back
    • $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
    • Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. You’ll automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category.
    • Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the 3% first-year bonus offer ends, you will earn 3% and 2% cash back on these purchases up to the quarterly maximum.
    • No annual fee and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
    • Turn daily purchases into everyday wins. Simply use your Customized Cash Rewards credit card for the things you already buy - from gifts to groceries - BofA Rewards™ members earn more cash back.
    • 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.74% - 27.74% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
    • This offer may not be available elsewhere if you leave this page. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
Bank of America content updated on 10/1/26.

BofA Rewards benefits beyond credit cards

BofA Rewards also comes with banking perks, and what you get depends on your tier. Some of the highlights are:

  • No monthly fees on checking and savings accounts (Preferred Plus and up)
  • One free non-BofA ATM withdrawal per statement cycle (Preferred Plus)
  • Unlimited free U.S. ATM use (Preferred Honors and up)
  • Free ATM use worldwide (Premier)
  • Auto loan rate discounts of 0.10% to 0.50%, depending on tier
  • $100 to $600 off mortgage origination fees, depending on tier

Keep in mind that plenty of modern banks offer no monthly fees and ATM fee refunds by default, with no balance requirement.

If you're already tied to Bank of America and have the balance to qualify, that's great. But always shop around before you treat these perks as a reason to switch. Compare the best checking and savings combo accounts in 2026 here.

Shopping around matters even more for loans. A 0.35% rate discount sounds great, but quotes from three or four other lenders might beat that. Get those quotes before you default to Bank of America for an auto loan or mortgage.

Is BofA Rewards worth it? Our take

BofA Rewards is absolutely worth it if you like Bank of America’s rewards cards and Merrill's investment accounts. That combo is how many people reach the top tiers, and the credit card boost is pure upside.

Merrill is the smartest path to a higher tier, as money in a Merrill brokerage account or IRA counts toward your balance while it stays invested. Plus, Merrill Edge charges $0 commissions on online stock and ETF trades.

For many investors, moving an existing account to Merrill has little to no downside. Two things are worth checking first, though:

  • Your old broker may charge a fee to transfer out.
  • Merrill’s cash sweep pays very little on uninvested cash, so keep your cash elsewhere.

Compare Merrill with the best stock brokers before you move.

If you genuinely like banking with Bank of America, despite its low yields, then be sure to take advantage of the extra card rewards offered by BofA Rewards. Just know you're trading some interest for convenience.

What's not worth it is parking idle cash in a low-yield checking account just to climb up a rewards tier. If you maxed out the Customized Cash Rewards card's 3% category, you’d earn $330 a year at Member level and $450 at Preferred Honors. So you'd get a $120 rewards boost -- but the $100K+ you left in checking could earn thousands in interest somewhere else. That cash belongs in one of the best high-yield savings accounts.

FAQs

  • No, BofA Rewards is free to join and has no membership fee. You do need an eligible Bank of America checking account, which may charge a monthly fee unless you meet its waiver rules.

  • A balance drop won't immediately downgrade your rewards tier. Bank of America reviews your tier once a year on your enrollment anniversary. If you're short, you get a three-month grace period to rebuild before moving down a tier.

  • Cash rewards on Bank of America cash back cards don't expire as long as your account stays open. Your BofA Rewards bonus is added to those rewards as purchases post, so it follows the same rule.