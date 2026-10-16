BofA Rewards™ Guide: Tiers and Benefits for 2026

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BofA Rewards™, formerly known as Bank of America Preferred Rewards, is Bank of America's loyalty program. It's free to join, and members can get a 10% to 75% credit card rewards boost, waived ATM fees, and even loan discounts.
The more money you keep with Bank of America and Merrill (a BofA company), the more perks you unlock.
BofA Rewards is worth it if you already bank or invest with Bank of America. However, moving extra cash into BofA's low-yield checking accounts just to climb up a tier will probably not pay off.
BofA Rewards is Bank of America's free loyalty program for customers with an eligible personal checking account. Your membership tier depends on your combined balance across Bank of America and Merrill accounts.
Here are the tiers, balance requirements, and standout perks at a glance:
|Tier
|Combined Balance
|Card Rewards Bonus
|Standout Perks
|Member
|No minimum
|10%
|Cash back deals, $100 off mortgage origination fees
|Preferred Plus
|$30,000+
|25%
|No monthly checking or savings fees, one free non-BofA ATM withdrawal per statement cycle
|Preferred Honors
|$100,000+
|50%
|Unlimited free U.S. ATM use, up to $8 a month in subscription credits
|Premier
|$1 million+
|75%
|Free ATM use worldwide, a 0.375% mortgage rate discount with autopay
Bank of America deposit accounts and Merrill investment accounts, including IRAs, count toward your balance. Employer 401(k) plans don't.
Bank of America moves you up automatically each month you qualify, and it only reviews you for a downgrade once a year. That's nice, because a short-term dip won't cost you your tier.
If you were a Preferred Rewards member before BofA Rewards launched in May 2026, then you've automatically been rolled over to BofA Rewards. The program also earned our Editors' Choice: Best Customer Loyalty Program award for 2026.
Membership is free with any eligible checking account, and you can join through the app, the website, or a branch. If you're still picking a bank, though, compare Bank of America with the best checking accounts first.
The BofA Rewards bonus increases your Bank of America card's rewards by a certain percentage based on your membership tier. For example, if you earn $50 in rewards in a month, a 50% boost would bring it to $75.
The boost applies to Bank of America's own rewards cards, but not to co-branded or business cards.
Here's a detailed look at the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card and how the boost affects your earning rates. This card earns 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice (then 3%), and 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases. Everything else earns 1%.
The BofA Rewards bonus does not apply to the 3% first-year cash back bonus. It applies only to the base 3%, 2%, and 1% cash back rates.
|BofA Rewards Tier
|Choice Category
|Grocery and Wholesale Clubs
|Everything Else
|No bonus
|3%
|2%
|1%
|Member
|3.30%
|2.20%
|1.10%
|Preferred Plus
|3.75%
|2.50%
|1.25%
|Preferred Honors
|4.50%
|3%
|1.50%
|Premier
|5.25%
|3.50%
|1.75%
If you put $500 per month into your choice category (e.g. online shopping), you'd earn $180 a year with no bonus. But in the Preferred Honors tier, that same spending would earn $270.
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
Earn 6% cash back in the category of your choice -- like dining, travel, or online shopping -- for the first year. Plus, score a $200 cash rewards bonus after qualifying purchases.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.74% - 27.74% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days
Regular APR
17.74% - 27.74% (Variable)
Rewards Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. You’ll automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category. Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the 3% first-year bonus offer ends, you will earn 3% and 2% cash back on these purchases up to the quarterly maximum.
1% - 6% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening
$200 cash back
This card's wide range of extra cash back options speaks for itself, with a choice of six bonus categories you can change monthly for 6% earnings for the first year in the category of your choice. And you can earn 2% back automatically at grocery stores and wholesale clubs. No annual fee and a nice welcome bonus also make this one a winner. Plus, if you're a Bank of America BofA Rewards™ member, this card will be even more valuable for you.
BofA Rewards also comes with banking perks, and what you get depends on your tier. Some of the highlights are:
Keep in mind that plenty of modern banks offer no monthly fees and ATM fee refunds by default, with no balance requirement.
If you're already tied to Bank of America and have the balance to qualify, that's great. But always shop around before you treat these perks as a reason to switch. Compare the best checking and savings combo accounts in 2026 here.
Shopping around matters even more for loans. A 0.35% rate discount sounds great, but quotes from three or four other lenders might beat that. Get those quotes before you default to Bank of America for an auto loan or mortgage.
BofA Rewards is absolutely worth it if you like Bank of America’s rewards cards and Merrill's investment accounts. That combo is how many people reach the top tiers, and the credit card boost is pure upside.
Merrill is the smartest path to a higher tier, as money in a Merrill brokerage account or IRA counts toward your balance while it stays invested. Plus, Merrill Edge charges $0 commissions on online stock and ETF trades.
For many investors, moving an existing account to Merrill has little to no downside. Two things are worth checking first, though:
Compare Merrill with the best stock brokers before you move.
If you genuinely like banking with Bank of America, despite its low yields, then be sure to take advantage of the extra card rewards offered by BofA Rewards. Just know you're trading some interest for convenience.
What's not worth it is parking idle cash in a low-yield checking account just to climb up a rewards tier. If you maxed out the Customized Cash Rewards card's 3% category, you’d earn $330 a year at Member level and $450 at Preferred Honors. So you'd get a $120 rewards boost -- but the $100K+ you left in checking could earn thousands in interest somewhere else. That cash belongs in one of the best high-yield savings accounts.
No, BofA Rewards is free to join and has no membership fee. You do need an eligible Bank of America checking account, which may charge a monthly fee unless you meet its waiver rules.
A balance drop won't immediately downgrade your rewards tier. Bank of America reviews your tier once a year on your enrollment anniversary. If you're short, you get a three-month grace period to rebuild before moving down a tier.
Cash rewards on Bank of America cash back cards don't expire as long as your account stays open. Your BofA Rewards bonus is added to those rewards as purchases post, so it follows the same rule.
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresBank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Visa.