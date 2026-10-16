BofA Rewards™ Guide: Tiers and Benefits for 2026

BofA Rewards™, formerly known as Bank of America Preferred Rewards, is Bank of America's loyalty program. It's free to join, and members can get a 10% to 75% credit card rewards boost, waived ATM fees, and even loan discounts.

The more money you keep with Bank of America and Merrill (a BofA company), the more perks you unlock.

BofA Rewards is worth it if you already bank or invest with Bank of America. However, moving extra cash into BofA's low-yield checking accounts just to climb up a tier will probably not pay off.