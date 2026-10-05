What Credit Score Do You Need for a Bank of America Business Credit Card?

Bank of America business cards can affect your personal credit in two ways: when you apply and if you fall behind on payments.

The initial application triggers a hard inquiry on your credit report. This can lower your personal score by a few points, but it's a temporary dip.

Also, because you sign a personal guarantee when you open the card, seriously late payments or defaulting on the account can end up on your personal credit report, too.

Outside of those two things, your normal business spending and payments won't show up on your personal credit.

There are pros and cons to this, in my experience. The downside: making payments on time doesn't help build my personal credit. The upside: keeping business charges off my personal report means a large purchase doesn't spike my personal credit utilization.