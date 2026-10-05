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What Credit Score Do You Need for a Bank of America Business Credit Card?

Published Oct. 5, 2026
Joel O'Leary
Author: Joel O'Leary
Joel O'Leary
Joel O'Leary
Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

Joel O’Leary is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, mortgages, and other personal finance topics. Joel has been writing about personal finance since 2018, previously leading editorial content for the How To Money podcast and serving as a resident writer at Budgets Are Sexy. He bought his first rental property at age 18, funding the down payment with savings from his high school job at McDonald’s -- a testament to his lifelong passion for smart money decisions. His work aims to make personal finance accessible and actionable for everyday readers. When he’s not writing, Joel enjoys surfing and spending time with his family.

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Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation.

You generally need good credit (a FICO® Score of 670 or higher) to qualify for a Bank of America business credit card. But many of the top-tier cards set a higher bar of "very good" to "exceptional" (740+).

Even though the card account will be in your business's name, your personal credit is used to qualify up front. Other factors play a role in whether you're approved, too.

Good credit is the starting point

A strong personal score tells the bank you handle credit responsibly, for both yourself and your business.

Most small business credit cards, Bank of America's included, require a personal guarantee to open. That's basically you personally promising to cover the balance if your business can't pay.

Factors beyond your credit score

Bank of America checks several things before approving you for a business card.

First, you need a real business. Sole proprietors, LLCs, partnerships, and corporations all qualify, and you can apply with either your Social Security number or an EIN. Freelancers and side-hustlers with income-generating activity count, too.

I've opened business cards in the past for freelance work, as well as my old rental property business. The application asks for things like:

  • Business industry and time in operation
  • Company structure (e.g., single-member LLC or corporation)
  • Annual business revenue (estimates are OK)
  • Address and contact information
  • Personal income, SSN, and ID verification

If you're an existing Bank of America customer, you might have a faster process since the bank can already see your track record.

Which Bank of America business card matches your credit

The right Bank of America business card depends on where your credit stands.

If you have very good credit: the top cash back cards

Business owners with excellent credit scores (740+) should start with Bank of America's highest-earning business cards. The Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card is a great choice.

You earn 1.5% cash back on all purchases, with no categories to track and a $0 annual fee.

Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card

Apply Now for Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card

On Bank of America's Secure Website.

Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card
4.60/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
4.60/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Excellent (740-850)
Apply Now for Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card

On Bank of America's Secure Website.

Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Excellent (740-850)

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 7 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 16.99% to 26.99% will apply.

Purchases: 0%, 7 billing cycles

Balance Transfers: N/A

Regular APR

16.99% - 26.99% (Variable)

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases

1.5% cash back

Annual Fee

$0.00

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. $500 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $5,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.

$500 cash back

  • For businesses that want rewards on every dollar, this card keeps it simple. Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back, a $500 welcome bonus, and 0% Intro APR for 7 billing cycles on purchases (then 16.99% - 26.99% (Variable)), with no annual fee. Qualify for Preferred Rewards for Business and you can boost earnings up to 2.62% cash back.

    Read Full Review
    • Unlimited cash back with no expiration
    • No annual fee
    • Intro APR
    • Foreign transaction fees
    • Mediocre incentives
    • $500 Online Cash Rewards Bonus Offer: Get a $500 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $5,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.
    • Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on purchases, or join Preferred Rewards for Business for no fee, and earn up to an unlimited 2.62% cash back on all purchases if you have a Bank of America® business checking account and qualify for our highest Preferred Rewards for Business tier.
    • No annual cap and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
    • No annual fee.
    • Choose how to redeem your cash rewards – as a deposit into your eligible Bank of America® checking or savings account, as a card statement credit or as a check mailed to you.
    • 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 7 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 16.99% to 26.99% will apply.
    • Contactless Cards - the security of a chip card, with the convenience of a tap.
    • This offer may not be available if you leave this page or visit our website. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
Bank of America content updated on 10/1/26.

If a big share of your spending is in one category, the Bank of America® Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card lets you earn higher cash back in a category you choose, like gas or office supplies.

The tradeoff is that there's an annual spending cap on the bonus rate. Once you hit the cap, you earn the base rate for the rest of the year.

Featured Offer

Bank of America® Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card

Apply Now for Bank of America® Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card

On Bank of America's Secure Website.

Bank of America® Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card
4.70/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
4.70/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Excellent (740-850)
Apply Now for Bank of America® Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card

On Bank of America's Secure Website.

Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Excellent (740-850)

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 7 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 16.99% to 26.99% will apply.

Purchases: 0%, 7 billing cycles

Balance Transfers: N/A

Regular APR

16.99% - 26.99% (Variable)

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. 3% cash back in the category of your choice (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter). 2% cash back on dining purchases (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter). Unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.

1% - 3% cash back

Annual Fee

$0.00

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. $500 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $5,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.

$500 cash back

  • If your biggest expenses change, this card adapts with you. Pick one category to earn 3% cash back, 2% at restaurants, and 1% everywhere else – then update your choice as your spending shifts. Add a $500 welcome bonus, no annual fee, and 0% Intro APR for 7 billing cycles on purchases (then 16.99% - 26.99% (Variable)), and you get tailored rewards with built-in savings.

    • No annual fee
    • High rewards rate
    • Intro APR period for purchases
    • Rotating bonus categories
    • Credit worthiness requirements
    • Foreign transaction fee
    • $500 Online Cash Rewards Bonus Offer: Get a $500 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $5,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.
    • Earn 3% cash back in the category of your choice: gas stations & EV charging stations (default), office supply stores, travel, TV/telecom & wireless, computer services or business consulting services, 2% cash back on dining purchases and 1% cash back on all other purchases.
    • You'll earn 3% cash back on purchases in the category of your choice and 2% cash back on dining purchases (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter), and 1% cash back on all other purchases.
    • You can earn up to 75% more cash back on every purchase, if you have a business checking account with Bank of America and qualify for our highest Preferred Rewards for Business tier. That means you could earn up to 5.25% cash back in your selected choice category and up to 3.5% cash back on dining purchases on the first $50,000 in those combined purchases each calendar year, and up to an unlimited 1.75% cash back on all other purchases.
    • No annual fee.
    • Choose how to redeem your cash rewards-as a deposit into your eligible Bank of America® checking or savings account, as a card statement credit or as a check mailed to you. Cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
    • To change your choice category for future purchases, you must go to the Mobile Banking app or Business Advantage 360, our small business online banking. You can change it once each calendar month, or make no change and it stays the same.
    • 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 7 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 16.99% to 26.99% will apply.
    • Contactless Cards - The security of a chip card, with the convenience of a tap.
    • This offer may not be available if you leave this page or visit our website. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
Bank of America content updated on 10/1/26.

If you have a business bank account with Bank of America, its Preferred Rewards for Business program can push your reward rate even higher.

If you have good credit: a more attainable option

If your score is in the good range (670-739) but not yet excellent, the Bank of America® Platinum Plus® Mastercard® Business card is easier to qualify for.

It's a no-frills card without cash back, but it's easier to get, and its intro APR offer on purchases can help a newer business spread out early expenses.

Bank of America® Platinum Plus® Mastercard® Business card

Apply Now for Bank of America® Platinum Plus® Mastercard® Business card

On Bank of America's Secure Website.

Bank of America® Platinum Plus® Mastercard® Business card
3.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
3.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Apply Now for Bank of America® Platinum Plus® Mastercard® Business card

On Bank of America's Secure Website.

Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Good/Excellent (670-850)

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% introductory APR on purchases for the first 15 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 14.99% - 25.99% will apply.

Purchases: 0%, 15 billing cycles

Balance Transfers: N/A

Regular APR

14.99% - 25.99% (Variable)

Rewards

N/A

Annual Fee

$0.00

Welcome Offer

N/A

  • This card has an intro APR offer that can be useful. That said, long-term value of the card is limited as there are no purchase rewards or other perks. But no annual fee means it won't cost you anything to keep the card either way.

    • Intro APR offer
    • Unlimited employee cards at no additional cost
    • No rewards
    • Minimal card benefits
    • No welcome bonus
    • New Offer: 0% introductory APR on purchases for the first 15 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 14.99% - 25.99% will apply.
    • Save money on interest with a competitive purchase APR.
    • No annual fee.
    • Get employee cards at no additional cost to you and with credit limits you set.
    • Contactless Cards - The security of a chip card, with the convenience of a tap.
    • This offer may not be available if you leave this page or visit our website. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
Bank of America content updated on 10/1/26.

Do Bank of America business cards affect your personal credit?

Bank of America business cards can affect your personal credit in two ways: when you apply and if you fall behind on payments.

The initial application triggers a hard inquiry on your credit report. This can lower your personal score by a few points, but it's a temporary dip.

Also, because you sign a personal guarantee when you open the card, seriously late payments or defaulting on the account can end up on your personal credit report, too.

Outside of those two things, your normal business spending and payments won't show up on your personal credit.

There are pros and cons to this, in my experience. The downside: making payments on time doesn't help build my personal credit. The upside: keeping business charges off my personal report means a large purchase doesn't spike my personal credit utilization.

How to boost your approval odds before you apply

The fastest way to raise your credit score is to pay down your existing card balances, which lowers your credit utilization.

From there, it's about being patient and using your card responsibly: pay on time, don't open too many cards at once, and carry as small a balance as possible.

Compare all the best Bank of America credit cards in 2026 to find your best match.

FAQs

  • No, you don't need an EIN to apply for a business credit card. Sole proprietors, freelancers, or anyone with 1099 income can apply with just their Social Security number in place of an EIN.

  • The application takes about 10 to 15 minutes, and many applicants get a decision within seconds. If Bank of America needs to review your business details more closely, approval can take a few business days.