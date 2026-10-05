What Credit Score Do You Need for a Bank of America Business Credit Card?

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You generally need good credit (a FICO® Score of 670 or higher) to qualify for a Bank of America business credit card. But many of the top-tier cards set a higher bar of "very good" to "exceptional" (740+).
Even though the card account will be in your business's name, your personal credit is used to qualify up front. Other factors play a role in whether you're approved, too.
A strong personal score tells the bank you handle credit responsibly, for both yourself and your business.
Most small business credit cards, Bank of America's included, require a personal guarantee to open. That's basically you personally promising to cover the balance if your business can't pay.
Bank of America checks several things before approving you for a business card.
First, you need a real business. Sole proprietors, LLCs, partnerships, and corporations all qualify, and you can apply with either your Social Security number or an EIN. Freelancers and side-hustlers with income-generating activity count, too.
I've opened business cards in the past for freelance work, as well as my old rental property business. The application asks for things like:
If you're an existing Bank of America customer, you might have a faster process since the bank can already see your track record.
The right Bank of America business card depends on where your credit stands.
Business owners with excellent credit scores (740+) should start with Bank of America's highest-earning business cards. The Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card is a great choice.
You earn 1.5% cash back on all purchases, with no categories to track and a $0 annual fee.
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
Excellent (740-850)
Intro APR 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 7 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 16.99% to 26.99% will apply.
Purchases: 0%, 7 billing cycles
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
16.99% - 26.99% (Variable)
Rewards Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases
1.5% cash back
Annual Fee
$0.00
Welcome Offer $500 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $5,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.
$500 cash back
For businesses that want rewards on every dollar, this card keeps it simple. Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back, a $500 welcome bonus, and 0% Intro APR for 7 billing cycles on purchases (then 16.99% - 26.99% (Variable)), with no annual fee. Qualify for Preferred Rewards for Business and you can boost earnings up to 2.62% cash back.Read Full Review
If a big share of your spending is in one category, the Bank of America® Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card lets you earn higher cash back in a category you choose, like gas or office supplies.
The tradeoff is that there's an annual spending cap on the bonus rate. Once you hit the cap, you earn the base rate for the rest of the year.
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
Excellent (740-850)
Intro APR 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 7 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 16.99% to 26.99% will apply.
Purchases: 0%, 7 billing cycles
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
16.99% - 26.99% (Variable)
Rewards 3% cash back in the category of your choice (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter). 2% cash back on dining purchases (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter). Unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
1% - 3% cash back
Annual Fee
$0.00
Welcome Offer $500 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $5,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.
$500 cash back
If your biggest expenses change, this card adapts with you. Pick one category to earn 3% cash back, 2% at restaurants, and 1% everywhere else – then update your choice as your spending shifts. Add a $500 welcome bonus, no annual fee, and 0% Intro APR for 7 billing cycles on purchases (then 16.99% - 26.99% (Variable)), and you get tailored rewards with built-in savings.
If you have a business bank account with Bank of America, its Preferred Rewards for Business program can push your reward rate even higher.
If your score is in the good range (670-739) but not yet excellent, the Bank of America® Platinum Plus® Mastercard® Business card is easier to qualify for.
It's a no-frills card without cash back, but it's easier to get, and its intro APR offer on purchases can help a newer business spread out early expenses.
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% introductory APR on purchases for the first 15 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 14.99% - 25.99% will apply.
Purchases: 0%, 15 billing cycles
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
14.99% - 25.99% (Variable)
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0.00
Welcome Offer
N/A
This card has an intro APR offer that can be useful. That said, long-term value of the card is limited as there are no purchase rewards or other perks. But no annual fee means it won't cost you anything to keep the card either way.
Bank of America business cards can affect your personal credit in two ways: when you apply and if you fall behind on payments.
The initial application triggers a hard inquiry on your credit report. This can lower your personal score by a few points, but it's a temporary dip.
Also, because you sign a personal guarantee when you open the card, seriously late payments or defaulting on the account can end up on your personal credit report, too.
Outside of those two things, your normal business spending and payments won't show up on your personal credit.
There are pros and cons to this, in my experience. The downside: making payments on time doesn't help build my personal credit. The upside: keeping business charges off my personal report means a large purchase doesn't spike my personal credit utilization.
The fastest way to raise your credit score is to pay down your existing card balances, which lowers your credit utilization.
From there, it's about being patient and using your card responsibly: pay on time, don't open too many cards at once, and carry as small a balance as possible.
Compare all the best Bank of America credit cards in 2026 to find your best match.
No, you don't need an EIN to apply for a business credit card. Sole proprietors, freelancers, or anyone with 1099 income can apply with just their Social Security number in place of an EIN.
The application takes about 10 to 15 minutes, and many applicants get a decision within seconds. If Bank of America needs to review your business details more closely, approval can take a few business days.
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresBank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Mastercard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Mastercard.