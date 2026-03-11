Best Credit Cards for Home Repairs in 2026

If you're on a Galaxy Fold, consider unfolding your phone or viewing it in full screen to best optimize your experience.
Home repairs have a way of showing up uninvited -- and with a price tag that stings. But the right credit card can turn that necessary expense into serious cash back, or buy you time to pay it off without interest.
We've analyzed hundreds of cards at Motley Fool Money to find the ones that genuinely help with home repair spending -- whether you want to earn rewards on materials and labor, finance a big project at 0% APR, or both.
Our aim is to maintain a balanced best-of list featuring top-scoring credit cards from reputable brands. 'Best for' category selections on this page are determined by our editors, and a single card may be recognized in multiple categories.
Best for earning cash back: Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees)
Best for the longest intro APR period: Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (see rates and fees)
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular APR
18.24% - 27.74% Variable
Rewards Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases
1.5% - 5% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
Earn $200 cash back
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is the ideal all-in-one card, offering both big upfront value and long-term rewards. New cardholders can earn a $200 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months. Plus, enjoy unlimited 3% back on dining and drugstores, 5% on travel booked through Chase Travel, and 1.5% on all other purchases. With the added benefit of 0% intro APR for 15 months, this card is perfect for a one-card wallet.Read Full Review
Why we like it: The Chase Freedom Unlimited® hits a rare sweet spot -- it gives you unlimited 1.5% cash back on all other purchases outside its bonus categories with no annual fee, plus one of the longer 0% intro APR windows you'll find on a flat-rate rewards card: 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months. A 18.24% - 27.74% Variable APR applies at the end of the intro period.
That combo makes it genuinely useful whether you're buying lumber and fixtures or paying a contractor. Once the intro period ends, you're left with a card that keeps quietly earning on everything.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
Why we like it: When a repair project runs big -- think HVAC replacement, foundation work, or a full kitchen gut -- sometimes you just need time. The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card gives you 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers, which is one of the longest runs available anywhere. A 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR will apply after.
There are no ongoing rewards, but if you're disciplined about paying it down before the intro period ends and you factor in the balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5, this card essentially provides free financing for the duration of the intro APR offer.
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
Earn 6% cash back in the category of your choice -- like dining, travel, or online shopping -- for the first year. Plus, score a $200 cash rewards bonus after qualifying purchases.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.49% - 27.49% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days
Regular APR
17.49% - 27.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. You’ll automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category. Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the 3% first-year bonus offer ends, you will earn 3% and 2% cash back on these purchases up to the quarterly maximum.
1% - 6% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening
$200 cash back
This card's wide range of extra cash back options speaks for itself, with a choice of six bonus categories you can change monthly for 6% earnings for the first year in the category of your choice. And you can earn 2% back automatically at grocery stores and wholesale clubs. No annual fee and a nice welcome bonus also make this one a winner. Plus, if you're a Bank of America Preferred Rewards member, this card will be even more valuable for you.Read Full Review
Why we like it: With this card you'll earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice, and "home improvement and furnishings" is one of the options -- covering lumber stores, electrical contractors, landscapers, and more. There is a quarterly cap to be aware of, so this card is better fit for longer projects where payments are sporadic throughout the year.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
2% cash rewards
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
$200 cash rewards
This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.Read Full Review
Why we like it: Not every home repair purchase falls into a specific rewards category. Plumbers, handymen, miscellaneous parts -- it all might be random and unplanned purchases. That's where the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) keeps it simple with unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases. It's the card you reach for when you're not sure what category a purchase falls into and you just want a solid return across the board.
On American Express' Secure Website.
Terms apply
On American Express' Secure Website.
Terms apply
Good/Excellent
Intro APR
Purchases: 0% on purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0%, 15 months
APR
19.49%-28.49% Variable
Rewards Earn 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets, 3% cash back on U.S. online retail purchases, 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations, on eligible purchases for each category on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%). Cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit and at Amazon.com checkout.
1%-3% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer You may be eligible for as high as $200 cash back after spending $2,000 in purchases on your new Card in the first 6 months. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Cash back is received as Reward Dollars, redeemable for statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout. Terms Apply.
As High As $200 Cash Back. Find Out Your Offer.
If gas and groceries are big line items in your budget, don't miss this card. You won't pay an annual fee, and you can earn a generous 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets, U.S. online retail purchases, and U.S. gas stations, on each category up to $6,000 per year in purchases. A 0% APR intro offer lasting 15 months and the welcome bonus offer round out the perks on this Amex.Read Full Review
Why we like it: If you're the type who orders supplies, fixtures, or appliances online before a project kicks off, the Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express earns 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets, U.S. online retail purchases, and U.S. gas stations, on each category up to $6,000 per year in purchases.
It also comes with a 0% intro APR offer -- 15 months on purchases and balance transfers -- which gives you a solid runway to pay off a big purchase over time. A 19.49%-28.49% Variable APR applies at the end of the intro period. No annual fee (see rates and fees) makes it easy to keep around even after a project wraps up. Terms apply.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
18.74% – 27.49% Variable
Rewards Earn unlimited 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership, unlimited 2% back at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare), and unlimited 1% on all other purchases
1% - 5% back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members
Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card
If you have an Amazon Prime account, do we have the card for you! This one is part of Chase's lineup, and earns a whopping 5% cash back on Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases. Best of all, that cash back is available to you as soon as the next day -- so if you make frequent Amazon purchases and have a Prime membership, you'll easily save.Read Full Review
Why we like it: You can buy anything on Amazon these days, including a ton of stuff for your home reno projects -- replacement fixtures, cabinet hardware, bathroom accessories, etc. You'll need to be a Prime member to get the Prime Visa (see rates and fees), but it's one of the most underrated rewards cards out there for Amazon spending. And since there's no annual fee, it's a long-term keeper.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
17.49% - 27.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn 5% cash back on purchases in your top eligible spend category each billing cycle, up to the first $500 spent, 1% cash back thereafter. Also, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. Special Travel Offer: Earn an additional 4% cash back on hotels, car rentals, and attractions booked on Citi Travel℠.
1% - 5% cash back
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer Earn $200 in cash back after you spend $1500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
20,000 ThankYou® Points
We love this card's easy-to-use yet lucrative cash back program. There aren't many no annual fee cards that earn 5% back, and most of the others have rotating bonus categories that change every quarter. This card automatically adjusts to your spending habits, so getting the most out of it is a breeze.
Why we like it: The Citi Custom Cash® Card automatically gives you 5% cash back in your top eligible spend category each billing cycle (up to the first $500 spent) -- and home improvement qualifies.
For homeowners in the middle of a multi-month renovation, this can be a serious earner: there is a $500 monthly cap on 5% earnings resets each billing cycle, so a prolonged project could net you meaningful rewards over time. No need to manually select a category -- the card does the thinking for you.
At Motley Fool Money, every credit card we review is rated on a 5-star scale, scored to a tenth of a point. Our ratings weigh the features that matter most: rewards rates, 0% intro APR offers, welcome bonuses, fees, and perks like travel credits and purchase protections.
We score cards within four primary categories:
Top-rated cards typically combine strong long-term value, attainable bonuses, low fees, and standout protections or perks.
We combine these factors with an evaluation of brand reputation and customer satisfaction to ensure you're getting the best credit card recommendations. Our aim is to maintain a balanced best-of list featuring top-scoring credit cards from reputable brands. 'Best for' category selections on this page are determined by our editors, and a single card may be recognized in multiple categories.
Ordering within lists is influenced by advertiser compensation, including featured placements at the top of a given list, but our product recommendations are NEVER influenced by advertisers. Learn more about how Motley Fool Money rates credit cards.
The right card depends on what kind of project you're dealing with and how you plan to pay for it.
Before you swipe on a big job, it's always worth asking your contractor whether they charge a credit card processing fee.
Many do, which can add 2%-3% to your invoice, which wipes out any rewards you'd earn.
In those cases, paying by check or cash might be better. Some contractors will even offer a cash discount, which can more than offset what you'd earn in rewards. It's worth asking before you pay, especially on large invoices.
Home improvement giants like Home Depot and Lowe's might offer store-specific cards, and they can look attractive -- especially if a cashier offers you a discount to sign up on the spot. For a single large purchase at one specific store, they can occasionally make sense.
But proceed with caution. Most retail cards carry mammoth APRs, and many use deferred interest rather than true 0% intro APR offers. Meaning, if you don't pay off the full balance before the promotional period ends, you get hit with all the interest that accumulated from day one.
Certainly look into your options, but the flexibility and protections that come with a general-purpose rewards credit card are hard for a store card to match.
It depends on the size of the job, the rewards you prefer, and the business you are paying. For smaller repairs, a cash back card lets you earn rewards on every dollar spent. For larger projects, a 0% intro APR card can function as free financing as long as you pay it off before the promotional period ends.
If you're paying an independent contractor that charges a processing fee, paying by check or cash (and negotiating a cash discount) can sometimes be the smarter move.
Look for a card with a true "0% intro APR" on purchases. This shouldn't be deferred interest, which can backfire if you don't pay the full balance in time. The longer the intro APR window, the more breathing room you have on a big project.
Most of the cards on this list require good to excellent credit -- generally a FICO® Score of 670 or higher.
