Best Credit Cards for Moving Expenses in 2026

Moving can be expensive. Between deposits, moving trucks, furniture, and travel costs, a relocation can easily run into the thousands.
Luckily, the right credit card can help you out in a few different ways. Some cards offer large welcome bonuses you can earn with a selection of large purchases. Others have strong earning rates to help you rack up rewards on those purchases. And still others offer long 0% intro APR periods to help you pay off expenses without interest.
Keep reading to learn about a few of the best credit cards to use for moving expenses.
Our aim is to maintain a balanced best-of list featuring top-scoring credit cards from reputable brands. 'Best for' category selections on this page are determined by our editors, and a single card may be recognized in multiple categories.
Best for putting your expenses toward a big sign-up bonus: Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees)
Best for great rewards and 0% intro APR: Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees)
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.24% - 27.49% Variable
Rewards Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
75,000 bonus points
This card easily justifies the (very reasonable) annual fee with benefits that deliver real value. Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months, which we estimate is worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value. Plus, enjoy bonus travel and dining rewards, a $50 annual hotel credit, and 10% anniversary points boost. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is a game-changer for any traveler.Read Full Review
If you want a way to rack up rewards on lots of moving expenses, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card can be a strong choice. You might be able to hit the welcome bonus spending requirement just by paying for your move.
Key features
Why it works for moving
A single move can mean paying for travel, hotels, meals, moving trucks, and more. Those purchases can help you quickly reach the spending threshold needed to earn a valuable sign-up bonus -- like the one on the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular APR
18.24% - 27.74% Variable
Rewards Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases
1.5% - 5% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
Earn $200 cash back
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is the ideal all-in-one card, offering both big upfront value and long-term rewards. New cardholders can earn a $200 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months. Plus, enjoy unlimited 3% back on dining and drugstores, 5% on travel booked through Chase Travel, and 1.5% on all other purchases. With the added benefit of 0% intro APR for 15 months, this card is perfect for a one-card wallet.Read Full Review
A card with a long 0% intro APR period can give you time to pay off big moving purchases. The Chase Freedom Unlimited® offers just that, along with strong rewards rates to save on everyday purchases.
Key features
Why it works for moving
Furniture, appliances, and other moving expenses can hit your wallet hard. A long intro APR period can help you break those costs into manageable payments. Plus, who doesn't want to get a flat 1.5% back on all non-bonus-category purchases?
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
If your main (or only) goal is being able to actually finance a move, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) is a great choice. It offers one of the longest introductory APR periods available.
Key features
Why it works for moving
If you need the most breathing room possible to pay off moving costs, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is a great choice. Its long intro APR window will help you avoid interest on both purchases and balance transfers, so it's great for existing debt as well as upcoming big buys.
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
Earn 6% cash back in the category of your choice -- like dining, travel, or online shopping -- for the first year. Plus, score a $200 cash rewards bonus after qualifying purchases.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.49% - 27.49% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days
Regular APR
17.49% - 27.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. You’ll automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category. Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the 3% first-year bonus offer ends, you will earn 3% and 2% cash back on these purchases up to the quarterly maximum.
1% - 6% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening
$200 cash back
This card's wide range of extra cash back options speaks for itself, with a choice of six bonus categories you can change monthly for 6% earnings for the first year in the category of your choice. And you can earn 2% back automatically at grocery stores and wholesale clubs. No annual fee and a nice welcome bonus also make this one a winner. Plus, if you're a Bank of America Preferred Rewards member, this card will be even more valuable for you.Read Full Review
Finally, lots of moves involve buying furniture, décor, and home upgrades. Some people love buying furniture, some people hate it. Either way, the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card can help you earn more on those purchases.
Key features
Why it works for moving
Buying all the stuff you need for a move can add up faster than you think. Choosing the home improvement category on the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card is one of the best ways I've found to maximize rewards on those purchases.
At Motley Fool Money, every credit card we review is rated on a 5-star scale, scored to a tenth of a point. Our ratings weigh the features that matter most: rewards rates, 0% intro APR offers, welcome bonuses, fees, and perks like travel credits and purchase protections.
We score cards within four primary categories:
Top-rated cards typically combine strong long-term value, attainable bonuses, low fees, and standout protections or perks.
We combine these factors with an evaluation of brand reputation and customer satisfaction to ensure you're getting the best credit card recommendations. Our aim is to maintain a balanced best-of list featuring top-scoring credit cards from reputable brands. 'Best for' category selections on this page are determined by our editors, and a single card may be recognized in multiple categories.
Ordering within lists is influenced by advertiser compensation, including featured placements at the top of a given list, but our product recommendations are NEVER influenced by advertisers. Learn more about how Motley Fool Money rates credit cards.
Using a credit card for moving expenses can be super helpful, but it works best when you follow a few rules of thumb.
Credit card interest rates are sky-high. Paying your balance in full will help you avoid costly interest charges. (Of course, you can also move your debt to one of the balance transfer cards mentioned above.)
Travel cards like the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card can come with huge welcome bonuses-- if you can hit their spending requirement in time.
If your moving costs are high enough, you may be able to reach that threshold just by paying for stuff like transportation and furniture.
Large purchases can raise your credit utilization ratio -- the amount of credit you actually use compared to how much you have in total. A lower ratio can help your credit score, and vice versa.
Most experts recommend keeping that ratio below 30%, but you should be fine with a temporary spike here or there. Just make sure you still pay off your balance on time.
Credit card rewards can be great -- but taken on their own, they're not a good reason to overspend. Just focus on the purchases you were already planning, and don't overdo it.
The best card for your big move depends on both your costs and your spending goals.
Choose a card with a great welcome bonus, like the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card, if:
Choose a rewards card, like the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card, if:
Choose a 0% intro APR card, like the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card or Chase Freedom Unlimited®, if:
Yes. Most moving companies, truck rentals, and furniture stores accept credit cards. Using a card can help you earn rewards, qualify for a welcome bonus, or cover costs with a 0% intro APR period.
It can be a smart move if you plan ahead. A rewards card can earn points or cash back on large expenses, and a 0% intro APR card can give you time to pay off the balance without interest.
The most useful features include large welcome bonuses, strong rewards rates on everyday spending, and long 0% intro APR offers. These benefits can help you offset moving costs and spread out big payments over time.
