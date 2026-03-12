Best Credit Cards for Moving Expenses in 2026

Using a credit card for moving expenses can be super helpful, but it works best when you follow a few rules of thumb.

Avoid carrying a balance if possible

Credit card interest rates are sky-high. Paying your balance in full will help you avoid costly interest charges. (Of course, you can also move your debt to one of the balance transfer cards mentioned above.)

Time your move around a welcome bonus

Travel cards like the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card can come with huge welcome bonuses-- if you can hit their spending requirement in time.

If your moving costs are high enough, you may be able to reach that threshold just by paying for stuff like transportation and furniture.

Keep your credit utilization low

Large purchases can raise your credit utilization ratio -- the amount of credit you actually use compared to how much you have in total. A lower ratio can help your credit score, and vice versa.

Most experts recommend keeping that ratio below 30%, but you should be fine with a temporary spike here or there. Just make sure you still pay off your balance on time.

Stick to a budget

Credit card rewards can be great -- but taken on their own, they're not a good reason to overspend. Just focus on the purchases you were already planning, and don't overdo it.