Best Credit Cards for Rental Car Insurance in 2026

It's easy to get financially ambushed at the rental car counter by an agent that's trying to upsell you. But if you come prepared with the right credit card that has rental car insurance included, half the battle is already won.
We've analyzed hundreds of credit cards at Motley Fool Money, and the right card can cover your rental for $0 extra -- and sometimes better than the insurance that the rental company is selling.
The key distinction to understand before we dive in: primary coverage kicks in first without involving your personal auto insurance. Secondary coverage fills in gaps after your personal policy pays. For most people, primary coverage is the gold standard.
Our aim is to maintain a balanced best-of list featuring top-scoring credit cards from reputable brands. 'Best for' category selections on this page are determined by our editors, and a single card may be recognized in multiple categories.
Best overall primary coverage: Chase Sapphire Reserve® (see rates and fees)
Best primary coverage for a lower annual fee: Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees)
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.49% - 27.99% Variable
Rewards Earn 8x points on all purchases through Chase Travel℠, including The Edit℠ and 4x points on flights and hotels booked direct. Plus, earn 3x points on dining worldwide & 1x points on all other purchases
8x points on Chase Travel℠, 4x points on flights and hotels booked direct, 3x points on dining, 1x points on all other purchases
Annual Fee
$795
Welcome Offer Earn 125,000 bonus points after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
125,000 bonus points
Chase Sapphire Reserve® earns its premium status. You’ll get a $300 annual travel credit, airport lounge access, and elevated rewards on travel and dining. Points are worth up to 2x on thousands of top booked hotels and flights with select airlines and hotels through Chase Travel, and the massive 125k sign-up bonus available right now makes it a strong pick if you’re comfortable with the higher annual fee.Read Full Review
Why we like it: This card offers the most robust rental car protection on this list -- primary coverage up to $75,000 for theft and collision damage, valid in the U.S. and most foreign countries. You can decline the rental counter's collision damage waiver with full confidence and move right on with your trip. The $795 annual fee stings at first glance, but the $300 annual travel credit and Priority Pass lounge access take a big bite out of it fast.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.24% - 27.49% Variable
Rewards Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
75,000 bonus points
This card easily justifies the (very reasonable) annual fee with benefits that deliver real value. Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months, which we estimate is worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value. Plus, enjoy bonus travel and dining rewards, a $50 annual hotel credit, and 10% anniversary points boost. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is a game-changer for any traveler.Read Full Review
Why we like it: This card gets you the same primary rental car coverage as its big sibling -- just capped at $60,000. It also excludes luxury/exotic car rentals. But for most rental situations, this is still very adequate. You still get primary coverage with no need to file through your personal insurer, in most countries, for rentals up to 31 days. At $95 a year, it's one of the best value plays in travel cards, full stop.
On American Express' Secure Website.
Terms apply
On American Express' Secure Website.
Terms apply
Good/Excellent
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
APR
See Pay Over Time APR
Rewards Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year and earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®. 1X Membership Rewards® Points on other purchases. Terms apply.
1X-5X Membership Rewards® Points
Annual Fee
$895
Welcome Offer You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
As High As 175,000 points. Find Out Your Offer.
The American Express Platinum Card® isn’t just a credit card — it’s a status symbol. With over $3,500 in annual credits like $400 for dining with Resy, $600 in luxury hotel stays, and $300 in digital entertainment, plus VIP access to 1,550 airport lounges and automatic Hilton and Marriott Bonvoy elite status (enrollment required), it delivers prestige few cards can match. The fee is steep, but for those who want the best, the Platinum Card® can more than pay for itself — starting with a powerful welcome offer. Terms apply.Read Full Review
Why we like it: The American Express Platinum Card® takes a different approach to rental cars than the rest of this list. Its default coverage is secondary -- but it unlocks complimentary elite status with Avis, Hertz, and National Car Rental (terms apply; enrollment required). This can mean upgrades, skipping the counter line, and better rates. For frequent renters who want the perks, you can also opt into a premium protection plan for $12.25-$24.95 per rental period. It won't replace primary coverage, but the status benefits are genuinely hard to replicate elsewhere. The card comes with an $895 annual fee (see rates and fees).
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular APR
18.24% - 27.74% Variable
Rewards Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases
1.5% - 5% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
Earn $200 cash back
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is the ideal all-in-one card, offering both big upfront value and long-term rewards. New cardholders can earn a $200 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months. Plus, enjoy unlimited 3% back on dining and drugstores, 5% on travel booked through Chase Travel, and 1.5% on all other purchases. With the added benefit of 0% intro APR for 15 months, this card is perfect for a one-card wallet.Read Full Review
Why we like it: Most no-annual-fee cards offer zero rental car protection. But the Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees) acts more like a travel card in this way. You get secondary coverage at no cost, which still helps fill gaps after your personal auto policy -- and it's a meaningful benefit for a card that costs nothing to carry.
Bonus: it comes with a great intro APR offer: 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months. A 18.24% - 27.74% Variable APR applies after the intro period. This can be useful if you're financing an extended rental.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR N/A
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.49% - 25.49% Variable
Rewards Earn 3 points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent in combined purchases on travel, shipping purchases, Internet, cable and phone services, advertising purchases made with social media sites and search engines each account anniversary year. Earn 1 point per $1 on all other purchases-with no limit to the amount you can earn.
Earn 3 points per $1 in select business categories
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
Earn 100,000 bonus points
This card offers excellent earning potential for businesses looking to earn valuable rewards on everyday expenses. You’ll earn 3X points on travel, shipping, and advertising purchases (up to $150,000 per year), making it a great fit for businesses that invest in growth. With an impressive 100,000-point welcome bonus and access to the Chase Ultimate Rewards® ecosystem, this card helps you maximize rewards. Plus, we like that points are worth more when redeemed for travel through Chase Travel℠, further boosting the card’s value.Read Full Review
Why we like it: When you're renting for business purposes, the Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card (see rates and fees) flips to primary coverage. Meaning, your company's insurance doesn't have to get involved. Add strong rewards on travel and shipping spend, and this card is a natural fit for anyone expensing rentals regularly.
At Motley Fool Money, every credit card we review is rated on a 5-star scale, scored to a tenth of a point. Our ratings weigh the features that matter most: rewards rates, 0% intro APR offers, welcome bonuses, fees, and perks like travel credits and purchase protections.
We score cards within four primary categories:
Top-rated cards typically combine strong long-term value, attainable bonuses, low fees, and standout protections or perks.
We combine these factors with an evaluation of brand reputation and customer satisfaction to ensure you're getting the best credit card recommendations. Our aim is to maintain a balanced best-of list featuring top-scoring credit cards from reputable brands. 'Best for' category selections on this page are determined by our editors, and a single card may be recognized in multiple categories.
Ordering within lists is influenced by advertiser compensation, including featured placements at the top of a given list, but our product recommendations are NEVER influenced by advertisers.
The first question to ask yourself: do you own a car and have primary insurance?
If you have personal auto insurance, your policy likely extends some coverage to rental cars. But it varies widely by policy and often comes with deductibles. A card with primary coverage bypasses that entirely, which is cleaner and faster if something goes wrong.
If you don't own a car (or have minimal personal coverage), primary coverage on a credit card becomes even more valuable. The Chase Sapphire cards are great choices here.
If annual fees are a concern, secondary protection is a benefit you can get with some entry-level travel cards. It won't replace a primary-coverage card, but it's far better than relying solely on the rental counter's overpriced collision damage waiver.
With primary coverage, you file a claim directly with your credit card's benefit administrator if something happens. Your personal auto insurance never finds out, your rates don't get dinged, and you're not paying a deductible to your own insurer.
With secondary coverage, your personal auto insurance goes first. Then the credit card picks up whatever's left -- including deductibles in many cases. It's still valuable to have, but it's a more complicated process.
For most travelers, primary coverage is worth pursuing -- especially on international trips where personal U.S. auto policies typically don't apply at all.
Many credit cards that offer car insurance as a benefit cover international rentals, but there are exceptions. Always check the excluded territories list in your card's benefits guide before an international trip.
Most credit card rental policies cover theft and collision damage -- the same thing the rental counter's collision damage waiver covers. They typically don't cover liability (damage to other people's vehicles or property), so your personal auto policy or a separate liability supplement is still worth considering.
Yes. In virtually every case, you must charge the full rental cost to the card that provides the benefit. Splitting payment or using a different card to pay will typically void the coverage.
