Advertiser Disclosure Many of the offers that appear on this site are from companies from which The Motley Fool receives compensation.
Best Credit Cards for Rental Car Insurance in 2026

Published March 12, 2026
Joel O'Leary
Author: Joel O'Leary
Joel O'Leary
Joel O'Leary
Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

Joel O’Leary is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, mortgages, and other personal finance topics. Joel has been writing about personal finance since 2018, previously leading editorial content for the How To Money podcast and serving as a resident writer at Budgets Are Sexy. He bought his first rental property at age 18, funding the down payment with savings from his high school job at McDonald’s -- a testament to his lifelong passion for smart money decisions. His work aims to make personal finance accessible and actionable for everyday readers. When he’s not writing, Joel enjoys surfing and spending time with his family.

See Full Bio

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation.

It's easy to get financially ambushed at the rental car counter by an agent that's trying to upsell you. But if you come prepared with the right credit card that has rental car insurance included, half the battle is already won.

We've analyzed hundreds of credit cards at Motley Fool Money, and the right card can cover your rental for $0 extra -- and sometimes better than the insurance that the rental company is selling.

The key distinction to understand before we dive in: primary coverage kicks in first without involving your personal auto insurance. Secondary coverage fills in gaps after your personal policy pays. For most people, primary coverage is the gold standard.

  • Our team of experts reviewed over 260 credit cards
  • We evaluate all credit cards across the same 4 key criteria: value, welcome experience, fees, and perks
  • Our credit card ratings are never influenced by our advertising partners
  • If we wouldn't recommend an offer to a close family member, we won't recommend it to you

Our aim is to maintain a balanced best-of list featuring top-scoring credit cards from reputable brands. 'Best for' category selections on this page are determined by our editors, and a single card may be recognized in multiple categories.

Our top picks for cards for rental car insurance

Best overall primary coverage: Chase Sapphire Reserve® (see rates and fees)

  • Provides rental car coverage up to $75,000 including theft, damage, valid loss-of-use and more. The annual benefits package is valued at ~$3,000 through travel and lifestyle benefits, with a $795 annual fee.

Best primary coverage for a lower annual fee: Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees)

  • Rental car coverage up to $60,000, but excludes certain expensive/exotic vehicles. Also includes Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance and Lost Luggage Insurance, with a $95 annual fee.

Best credit cards for rental car insurance

Best overall: Chase Sapphire Reserve®

Chase Sapphire Reserve®

Apply Now for Chase Sapphire Reserve®

On Chase's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Chase Sapphire Reserve®
5.00/5
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Credit Score:
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Apply Now for Chase Sapphire Reserve®

On Chase's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Good/Excellent (670-850)

Intro APR

Purchases: N/A

Balance Transfers: N/A

Regular APR

19.49% - 27.99% Variable

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn 8x points on all purchases through Chase Travel℠, including The Edit℠ and 4x points on flights and hotels booked direct. Plus, earn 3x points on dining worldwide & 1x points on all other purchases

8x points on Chase Travel℠, 4x points on flights and hotels booked direct, 3x points on dining, 1x points on all other purchases

Annual Fee

$795

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn 125,000 bonus points after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.

125,000 bonus points

  • Chase Sapphire Reserve® earns its premium status. You’ll get a $300 annual travel credit, airport lounge access, and elevated rewards on travel and dining. Points are worth up to 2x on thousands of top booked hotels and flights with select airlines and hotels through Chase Travel, and the massive 125k sign-up bonus available right now makes it a strong pick if you’re comfortable with the higher annual fee.

    Read Full Review
    • Travel credits
    • Airport lounge access
    • Travel and dining rewards
    • Welcome offer
    • Flexible travel points
    • Annual fee
    • Limited-time benefits
    • Earn 125,000 bonus points after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
    • Get more than $2,700 in annual value with Sapphire Reserve.
    • Earn 8x points on all purchases through Chase Travel℠, including The Edit℠ and 4x points on flights and hotels booked direct. Plus, earn 3x points on dining worldwide & 1x points on all other purchases
    • $300 annual travel credit as reimbursement for travel purchases charged to your card each account anniversary year.
    • Access over 1,300 airport lounges worldwide with a complimentary Priority Pass™ Select membership, plus every Chase Sapphire Lounge® by The Club with two guests. Plus, up to $120 towards Global Entry, NEXUS, or TSA PreCheck® every 4 years
    • Get up to $150 in statement credits every six months for a maximum of $300 annually for dining at restaurants that are part of Sapphire Reserve Exclusive Tables.
    • Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Coverage, Lost Luggage Insurance, no foreign transaction fees, and more.
    • Get complimentary Apple TV+, the exclusive streaming home of Apple Originals. Plus Apple Music — all the music you love, across all your devices. Subscriptions run through 6/22/27 — a value of $250 annually
    • Member FDIC


Why we like it: This card offers the most robust rental car protection on this list -- primary coverage up to $75,000 for theft and collision damage, valid in the U.S. and most foreign countries. You can decline the rental counter's collision damage waiver with full confidence and move right on with your trip. The $795 annual fee stings at first glance, but the $300 annual travel credit and Priority Pass lounge access take a big bite out of it fast.

Best for budget-conscious travelers: Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

Award Icon 2026 Award Winner

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

Apply Now for Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

On Chase's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
5.00/5
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Credit Score:
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Apply Now for Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

On Chase's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Good/Excellent (670-850)

Intro APR

Purchases: N/A

Balance Transfers: N/A

Regular APR

19.24% - 27.49% Variable

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases

5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel

Annual Fee

$95

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.

75,000 bonus points

  • This card easily justifies the (very reasonable) annual fee with benefits that deliver real value. Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months, which we estimate is worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value. Plus, enjoy bonus travel and dining rewards, a $50 annual hotel credit, and 10% anniversary points boost. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is a game-changer for any traveler.

    Read Full Review
    • Big sign-up bonus
    • Travel rewards
    • Dining rewards
    • Flexible travel points
    • Consumer and travel protections
    • Annual fee
    • Limited-time perks
    • Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
    • Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
    • Earn up to $50 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel℠
    • 10% anniversary points boost - each account anniversary you'll earn bonus points equal to 10% of your total purchases made the previous year.
    • Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Lost Luggage Insurance and more.
    • Complimentary DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees & lower service fees for a min. of one year when you activate by 12/31/27. Plus, a $10 promo each month on non-restaurant orders.
    • Member FDIC


Why we like it: This card gets you the same primary rental car coverage as its big sibling -- just capped at $60,000. It also excludes luxury/exotic car rentals. But for most rental situations, this is still very adequate. You still get primary coverage with no need to file through your personal insurer, in most countries, for rentals up to 31 days. At $95 a year, it's one of the best value plays in travel cards, full stop.

Best for elite rental status: American Express Platinum Card®

American Express Platinum Card®

Apply Now for American Express Platinum Card®

On American Express' Secure Website.

Terms apply

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

American Express Platinum Card®
4.90/5
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Credit Score:
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent
Apply Now for American Express Platinum Card®

On American Express' Secure Website.

Terms apply

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Good/Excellent

Intro APR

Purchases: N/A

Balance Transfers: N/A

APR

See Pay Over Time APR

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year and earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®. 1X Membership Rewards® Points on other purchases. Terms apply.

1X-5X Membership Rewards® Points

Annual Fee

$895

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.

As High As 175,000 points. Find Out Your Offer.

  • The American Express Platinum Card® isn’t just a credit card — it’s a status symbol. With over $3,500 in annual credits like $400 for dining with Resy, $600 in luxury hotel stays, and $300 in digital entertainment, plus VIP access to 1,550 airport lounges and automatic Hilton and Marriott Bonvoy elite status (enrollment required), it delivers prestige few cards can match. The fee is steep, but for those who want the best, the Platinum Card® can more than pay for itself — starting with a powerful welcome offer. Terms apply.

    Read Full Review
    • Big welcome offer
    • Substantial spending credits
    • Airport lounge access
    • Hotel benefits
    • Flexible travel points
    • Annual fee
    • Limited bonus categories
    • Spending credits can be complicated to manage
    • You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply to know if you’re approved and find out your exact welcome offer amount – all with no credit score impact. If you’re approved and choose to accept the Card, your score may be impacted.
    • Get more for your travels with 5X Membership Rewards® points on all flights and prepaid hotel bookings through American Express Travel®, including Fine Hotels + Resorts® and The Hotel Collection bookings. You earn 5X points on flights purchased directly from airlines or through American Express Travel® on up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year.
    • With over 1,550 airport lounges - more than any other credit card company on the market* - enjoy the benefits of the Global Lounge Collection®, over $850 of annual value, with access to Centurion Lounges, 10 complimentary Delta Sky Club® visits when flying on an eligible Delta flight (subject to visit limitations), Priority Pass Select membership (enrollment required), and other select partner lounges.* As of 07/2025.
    • $200 Uber Cash + $120 Uber One Credit: With the Platinum Card® you can receive $15 in Uber Cash each month plus a bonus $20 in December when you add your Platinum Card® to your Uber account to use on rides and orders in the U.S when you select an Amex Card for your transaction. Plus, when you use the Platinum Card® to pay for an auto-renewing Uber One membership, you can get up to $120 in statement credits each calendar year. Terms apply.
    • $300 Digital Entertainment Credit: Experience the latest shows, news and recipes. Get up to $25 in statement credits each month when you use your Platinum Card® for eligible purchases on Disney+, a Disney+ bundle, ESPN streaming services, Hulu, The New York Times, Paramount+, Peacock, The Wall Street Journal, YouTube Premium, and YouTube TV when you purchase directly from one or more of the providers. Enrollment required.
    • $600 Hotel Credit: Get up to $300 in statement credits semi-annually on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection* bookings through American Express Travel® using the Platinum Card®. *The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay.
    • $400 Resy Credit + Platinum Nights by Resy: Get up to $100 in statement credits each quarter when you use the Platinum Card® to make eligible purchases with Resy, including dining purchases at U.S. Resy restaurants. Enrollment required. Plus, with Platinum Nights by Resy, you can get special access to reservations on select nights at participating in demand Resy restaurants with the Platinum Card®. Simply add your eligible Card to your Resy profile to book and discover Platinum Nights reservations near you.
    • $209 CLEAR+ Credit: CLEAR+ helps get you to your gate faster by using your face to verify you are you at 55+ airports nationwide. You can cover the cost of a CLEAR+ Membership* with up to $209 in statement credits per calendar year after you pay for CLEAR+ with your Platinum Card®. *Excluding any applicable taxes and fees. Subject to auto-renewal.
    • $200 Airline Fee Credit: Select one qualifying airline and then receive up to $200 in statement credits per calendar year when incidental fees, such as checked bags and in-flight refreshments, are charged by the airline to the Platinum Card® Account. American Express relies on airlines to submit the correct information on airline transactions to identify incidental fee purchases. If you do not see a credit for a qualifying incidental purchase on your eligible Card after 8 weeks, simply call the number on the back of your Card. Qualifying airlines are subject to change. See terms & conditions for more details.
    • Start your vacation sooner, and keep it going longer. When you book Fine Hotels + Resorts® through American Express Travel®, enjoy noon check-in, when available, and guaranteed 4PM check-out.
    • $300 lululemon Credit: Enjoy up to $75 in statement credits each quarter when you use the Platinum Card® for eligible purchases at U.S. lululemon retail stores (excluding outlets) and lululemon.com. That’s up to $300 in statement credits each calendar year. Enrollment required.
    • $155 Walmart+ Credit: Receive a statement credit* for one monthly Walmart+ membership (subject to auto-renewal) after you pay for Walmart+ each month with the Platinum Card®.* Up to $12.95 plus applicable local sales tax. Plus Ups not eligible.
    • Whenever you need us, we're here. Our Member Services team will ensure you are taken care of. From lost Card replacement to statement questions, we are available to help 24/7.
    • $895 annual fee.
    • Terms Apply.


Why we like it: The American Express Platinum Card® takes a different approach to rental cars than the rest of this list. Its default coverage is secondary -- but it unlocks complimentary elite status with Avis, Hertz, and National Car Rental (terms apply; enrollment required). This can mean upgrades, skipping the counter line, and better rates. For frequent renters who want the perks, you can also opt into a premium protection plan for $12.25-$24.95 per rental period. It won't replace primary coverage, but the status benefits are genuinely hard to replicate elsewhere. The card comes with an $895 annual fee (see rates and fees).

Best no-annual-fee option: Chase Freedom Unlimited®

Award Icon 2026 Award Winner

Chase Freedom Unlimited®

Apply Now for Chase Freedom Unlimited®

On Chase's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Chase Freedom Unlimited®
4.80/5
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Credit Score:
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Apply Now for Chase Freedom Unlimited®

On Chase's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Good/Excellent (670-850)

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months

Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months

Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months

Regular APR

18.24% - 27.74% Variable

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases

1.5% - 5% cash back

Annual Fee

$0

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening

Earn $200 cash back

  • The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is the ideal all-in-one card, offering both big upfront value and long-term rewards. New cardholders can earn a $200 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months. Plus, enjoy unlimited 3% back on dining and drugstores, 5% on travel booked through Chase Travel, and 1.5% on all other purchases. With the added benefit of 0% intro APR for 15 months, this card is perfect for a one-card wallet.

    Read Full Review
    • Innovative sign-up bonus
    • Purchase and travel protections
    • Robust rewards program
    • Great intro APR
    • No annual fee
    • Limited bonus opportunities on everyday spending
    • Foreign transaction fee
    • Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
    • Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases.
    • No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can use points to redeem for cash through an account statement credit or an electronic deposit into an eligible Chase account located in the United States!
    • Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 27.74%.
    • No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card
    • Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, alerts, and more.
    • Member FDIC


Why we like it: Most no-annual-fee cards offer zero rental car protection. But the Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees) acts more like a travel card in this way. You get secondary coverage at no cost, which still helps fill gaps after your personal auto policy -- and it's a meaningful benefit for a card that costs nothing to carry.

Bonus: it comes with a great intro APR offer: 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months. A 18.24% - 27.74% Variable APR applies after the intro period. This can be useful if you're financing an extended rental.

Best for business travelers: Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card

Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card

Apply Now for Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card

On Chase's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card
4.90/5
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Credit Score:
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Apply Now for Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card

On Chase's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Good/Excellent (670-850)

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. N/A

Purchases: N/A

Balance Transfers: N/A

Regular APR

19.49% - 25.49% Variable

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn 3 points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent in combined purchases on travel, shipping purchases, Internet, cable and phone services, advertising purchases made with social media sites and search engines each account anniversary year. Earn 1 point per $1 on all other purchases-with no limit to the amount you can earn.

Earn 3 points per $1 in select business categories

Annual Fee

$95

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.

Earn 100,000 bonus points

  • This card offers excellent earning potential for businesses looking to earn valuable rewards on everyday expenses. You’ll earn 3X points on travel, shipping, and advertising purchases (up to $150,000 per year), making it a great fit for businesses that invest in growth. With an impressive 100,000-point welcome bonus and access to the Chase Ultimate Rewards® ecosystem, this card helps you maximize rewards. Plus, we like that points are worth more when redeemed for travel through Chase Travel℠, further boosting the card’s value.

    Read Full Review
    • Huge sign-up bonus
    • Advertising rewards
    • Shipping rewards
    • Cell phone protection
    • Flexible travel points
    • Card perks
    • Annual fee
    • No intro APR offer
    • Spending minimum for sign-up bonus
    • Earn 100k bonus points after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
    • Earn 3 points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent on travel and select business categories each account anniversary year. Earn 1 point per $1 on all other purchases
    • Earn 5x total points on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.
    • With Zero Liability you won't be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card or account information.
    • Redeem points for cash back, gift cards, travel and more - your points don't expire as long as your account is open
    • Go further when you book with Chase Travel℠. Enjoy competitive rates, seamless booking and premium benefits.
    • Purchase Protection covers your new purchases for 120 days against damage or theft up to $10,000 per claim and $50,000 per account.
    • Receive complimentary access to DashPass by DoorDash.
    • Member FDIC


Why we like it: When you're renting for business purposes, the Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card (see rates and fees) flips to primary coverage. Meaning, your company's insurance doesn't have to get involved. Add strong rewards on travel and shipping spend, and this card is a natural fit for anyone expensing rentals regularly.

At Motley Fool Money, every credit card we review is rated on a 5-star scale, scored to a tenth of a point. Our ratings weigh the features that matter most: rewards rates, 0% intro APR offers, welcome bonuses, fees, and perks like travel credits and purchase protections.

We score cards within four primary categories:

  • 0% intro APR cards for paying down balances or financing purchases
  • Travel cards for maximizing points, miles, and perks on the road
  • Cash back and rewards cards for everyday spending value
  • Business cards designed to fit company expenses and growth

Top-rated cards typically combine strong long-term value, attainable bonuses, low fees, and standout protections or perks.

We combine these factors with an evaluation of brand reputation and customer satisfaction to ensure you're getting the best credit card recommendations. Our aim is to maintain a balanced best-of list featuring top-scoring credit cards from reputable brands. 'Best for' category selections on this page are determined by our editors, and a single card may be recognized in multiple categories.

Ordering within lists is influenced by advertiser compensation, including featured placements at the top of a given list, but our product recommendations are NEVER influenced by advertisers. Learn more about how Motley Fool Money rates credit cards.

How to choose the best rental car insurance card for you

The first question to ask yourself: do you own a car and have primary insurance?

If you have personal auto insurance, your policy likely extends some coverage to rental cars. But it varies widely by policy and often comes with deductibles. A card with primary coverage bypasses that entirely, which is cleaner and faster if something goes wrong.

If you don't own a car (or have minimal personal coverage), primary coverage on a credit card becomes even more valuable. The Chase Sapphire cards are great choices here.

If annual fees are a concern, secondary protection is a benefit you can get with some entry-level travel cards. It won't replace a primary-coverage card, but it's far better than relying solely on the rental counter's overpriced collision damage waiver.

A few other things to keep in mind

  • Most credit card rental coverage excludes exotic, antique, or high-value vehicles. Read the fine print before assuming you're covered in a Porsche 911 or a Tesla Cybertruck.
  • Coverage periods vary. Most cards cover rentals up to 15-31 days. Longer trips may require a standalone policy.
  • Pay in full with the card. In most cases for the coverage to be valid, you'll need to pay for the rental car in full with the credit card.

Understanding credit card rental car insurance -- primary vs. secondary coverage

With primary coverage, you file a claim directly with your credit card's benefit administrator if something happens. Your personal auto insurance never finds out, your rates don't get dinged, and you're not paying a deductible to your own insurer.

With secondary coverage, your personal auto insurance goes first. Then the credit card picks up whatever's left -- including deductibles in many cases. It's still valuable to have, but it's a more complicated process.

For most travelers, primary coverage is worth pursuing -- especially on international trips where personal U.S. auto policies typically don't apply at all.

FAQs

  • Many credit cards that offer car insurance as a benefit cover international rentals, but there are exceptions. Always check the excluded territories list in your card's benefits guide before an international trip.

  • Most credit card rental policies cover theft and collision damage -- the same thing the rental counter's collision damage waiver covers. They typically don't cover liability (damage to other people's vehicles or property), so your personal auto policy or a separate liability supplement is still worth considering.

  • Yes. In virtually every case, you must charge the full rental cost to the card that provides the benefit. Splitting payment or using a different card to pay will typically void the coverage.