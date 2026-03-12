Best Credit Cards for Rental Car Insurance in 2026

It's easy to get financially ambushed at the rental car counter by an agent that's trying to upsell you. But if you come prepared with the right credit card that has rental car insurance included, half the battle is already won.

We've analyzed hundreds of credit cards at Motley Fool Money, and the right card can cover your rental for $0 extra -- and sometimes better than the insurance that the rental company is selling.

The key distinction to understand before we dive in: primary coverage kicks in first without involving your personal auto insurance. Secondary coverage fills in gaps after your personal policy pays. For most people, primary coverage is the gold standard.