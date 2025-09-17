Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Advertiser Disclosure
Amazon Prime Sharing Is Changing. Here’s How to Keep Your Subscription Affordable

Published Sept. 17, 2025
Content Manager

Brooklyn leads the content team behind product reviews and ratings at Motley Fool Money, ensuring readers get well-researched, expert-backed insights to make smarter financial decisions. With nearly seven years working full-time in financial content -- four of them at The Motley Fool -- she has developed a deep passion for personal finance, from investing strategies to everyday money management.

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us.

Prime’s Invitee program ends Oct. 1. That means you’ll no longer be able to share shipping benefits outside your household. If you still want Prime, you’ll need your own membership -- and that’s $139 a year out of pocket.

But here’s the good news: you don’t have to pay it yourself.

The smart workaround: the Prime Visa

Prime Visa
Right now, the Prime Visa is offering a welcome bonus that's more than enough to offset your annual Prime fee: Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members.

And the savings don’t stop there:

  • 5% cash rewards at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership
  • all other purchases at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)
  • 1% cash rewards on all other purchases
  • $0 annual fee

If you’re already shopping at Amazon, this card practically pays for Prime -- and then keeps rewarding you on every order after.

Cover this year and next

Here’s where it gets even better:

  • Year one: Your $150 welcome bonus can cover the $139 Prime membership cost right now.
  • Year two: The rewards you earn in your first year of shopping at Amazon and Whole Foods can go a long way toward your next Prime renewal. For many cardholders, everyday spending alone could offset most -- or even all -- of year two’s membership.

Why act now

  • The change is official Oct. 1. If you’ll need your own membership, plan ahead.
  • The bonus may not last forever -- grabbing it now means Prime pays for itself this year.
  • Every purchase after that stacks even more savings.

Whether you’re about to lose Prime sharing or finally ready to try Prime on your own, this card makes it easy to cover the cost -- and keep saving all year long.

Apply today and turn your Prime fee into rewards.