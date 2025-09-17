Amazon Prime Sharing Is Changing. Here’s How to Keep Your Subscription Affordable

If you're on a Galaxy Fold, consider unfolding your phone or viewing it in full screen to best optimize your experience.
Prime’s Invitee program ends Oct. 1. That means you’ll no longer be able to share shipping benefits outside your household. If you still want Prime, you’ll need your own membership -- and that’s $139 a year out of pocket.
But here’s the good news: you don’t have to pay it yourself.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.49% - 28.24% Variable
Rewards Earn unlimited 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership, unlimited 2% back at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare), and unlimited 1% back on all other purchases
1% - 5% back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members
Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card
If you have an Amazon Prime account, do we have the card for you! This one is part of Chase's lineup, and earns a whopping 5% cash back on Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases. Best of all, that cash back is available to you as soon as the next day -- so if you make frequent Amazon purchases and have a Prime membership, you'll easily save.
Right now, the Prime Visa is offering a welcome bonus that's more than enough to offset your annual Prime fee: Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members.
And the savings don’t stop there:
If you’re already shopping at Amazon, this card practically pays for Prime -- and then keeps rewarding you on every order after.
Here’s where it gets even better:
Whether you’re about to lose Prime sharing or finally ready to try Prime on your own, this card makes it easy to cover the cost -- and keep saving all year long.
