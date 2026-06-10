The Chase Sapphire Preferred 2026 Update: Everything You Need to Know

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The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) might be the most beloved travel card out there, and it just got a real glow-up for 2026.
As a credit card nerd, I love getting big news like this. The card is getting new bonus categories, a fatter hotel credit, and a few other travel perks. Sadly, a couple of benefits are getting trimmed, but I think it's a fair trade and net positive.
Probably the best part though: The $95 annual fee doesn't change. In fact, the new benefits tilt the math more in your favor. Here's everything you need to know.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.24% - 27.49% Variable
Rewards Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
75,000 bonus points
This card easily justifies the (very reasonable) annual fee with benefits that deliver real value. Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months, which we estimate is worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value. Plus, enjoy bonus travel and dining rewards, a $50 annual hotel credit, and 10% anniversary points boost. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is a game-changer for any traveler.
Starting June 15, the Chase Sapphire Preferred picks up several new perks:
The gas and EV categories are a genuine upgrade -- literally any help with gas prices in 2026 is a win. And the vacation-rental bonus reflects how a lot of us book trips now.
Quick note on the hotel credit: If you're a current cardholder and have already used your $50 credit, you'll get another $50 to use in your anniversary year -- not a fresh $100.
Two downgrades are coming later this year, effective Oct. 1, 2026:
For most cardholders, the bigger hotel credit and new earning categories likely outweigh these cuts. Overall we think this is a net positive change.
Frequent Hyatt transferrers will feel the difference a little more, so it is worth folding into your plans.
The Chase Sapphire Preferred already earned a perfect 5.0 star rating in our 2026 annual reviews, and plenty of the core value carries over untouched:
If you already love the card, none of the everyday earning power is going anywhere.
The Chase Sapphire Preferred fits just about any kind of traveler. Whether you take big trips often or get away only a couple of nights a year, you can pull a ton of value from this card.
Points optimizers can squeeze plenty out of the Chase Travel portal. You earn boosted points on your bookings and can redeem them for award travel later.
It also suits thrifty travelers who like to hunt for deals across different sites. The card rewards every travel purchase, including the new vacation-rental and gas categories -- so no booking goes unrewarded.
The Chase Sapphire Preferred was already a fan favorite, and this update sharpens its best quality: accessible value.
Yes, the anniversary bonus and Hyatt cuts sting a little. For the typical traveler, the new perks more than cover the gap. And the doubled hotel credit alone is a win that helps people easily justify the $95 fee.
If you have wanted a flexible travel card without a steep fee to clear, 2026 is a strong year to take a closer look.
See our full Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card review to learn more and apply.
Nope. It's staying at $95. None of these updates change what you pay to keep the card.
For most travelers, yes. Using the upgraded $100 hotel credit alone can fully justify the $95 annual fee, without even touching the other perks. The increased gas and vacation rental reward rates make the card even better than before.
Yes. It doubled to $100 a year, up from $50, for stays booked through Chase Travel. If you've already used your $50 credit this year, you'll get another $50 to use in your anniversary year -- not a fresh $100 after the update.
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has positions in Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Costco Wholesale, JPMorgan Chase, and Target. The Motley Fool recommends Hyatt Hotels. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Visa.