The Chase Sapphire Preferred 2026 Update: Everything You Need to Know

The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) might be the most beloved travel card out there, and it just got a real glow-up for 2026.

As a credit card nerd, I love getting big news like this. The card is getting new bonus categories, a fatter hotel credit, and a few other travel perks. Sadly, a couple of benefits are getting trimmed, but I think it's a fair trade and net positive.

Probably the best part though: The $95 annual fee doesn't change. In fact, the new benefits tilt the math more in your favor. Here's everything you need to know.