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The Chase Sapphire Preferred 2026 Update: Everything You Need to Know

Published June 10, 2026
Joel O'Leary
Author: Joel O'Leary
Joel O'Leary
Joel O'Leary
Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

Joel O’Leary is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, mortgages, and other personal finance topics. Joel has been writing about personal finance since 2018, previously leading editorial content for the How To Money podcast and serving as a resident writer at Budgets Are Sexy. He bought his first rental property at age 18, funding the down payment with savings from his high school job at McDonald’s -- a testament to his lifelong passion for smart money decisions. His work aims to make personal finance accessible and actionable for everyday readers. When he’s not writing, Joel enjoys surfing and spending time with his family.

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Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation.

The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) might be the most beloved travel card out there, and it just got a real glow-up for 2026.

As a credit card nerd, I love getting big news like this. The card is getting new bonus categories, a fatter hotel credit, and a few other travel perks. Sadly, a couple of benefits are getting trimmed, but I think it's a fair trade and net positive.

Probably the best part though: The $95 annual fee doesn't change. In fact, the new benefits tilt the math more in your favor. Here's everything you need to know.

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

Apply Now for Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

On Chase's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Apply Now for Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

On Chase's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Good/Excellent (670-850)

Intro APR

Purchases: N/A

Balance Transfers: N/A

Regular APR

19.24% - 27.49% Variable

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases

5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel

Annual Fee

$95

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.

75,000 bonus points

  • This card easily justifies the (very reasonable) annual fee with benefits that deliver real value. Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months, which we estimate is worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value. Plus, enjoy bonus travel and dining rewards, a $50 annual hotel credit, and 10% anniversary points boost. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is a game-changer for any traveler.

    • Big sign-up bonus
    • Travel rewards
    • Dining rewards
    • Flexible travel points
    • Consumer and travel protections
    • Annual fee
    • Limited-time perks
    • Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
    • Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
    • Earn up to $50 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel℠
    • 10% anniversary points boost - each account anniversary you'll earn bonus points equal to 10% of your total purchases made the previous year.
    • Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Lost Luggage Insurance and more.
    • Complimentary DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees & lower service fees for a min. of one year when you activate by 12/31/27. Plus, a $10 promo each month on non-restaurant orders.
    • Member FDIC

What's getting better

Starting June 15, the Chase Sapphire Preferred picks up several new perks:

  • 3X points on gas and EV charging, including at Costco
  • 3X points on vacation home rentals like Airbnb and Vrbo
  • A $100 annual hotel credit, doubled from $50
  • A$120 Global Entry, TSA PreCheck®, or NEXUS credit every four years
  • New emergency evacuation travel protections

The gas and EV categories are a genuine upgrade -- literally any help with gas prices in 2026 is a win. And the vacation-rental bonus reflects how a lot of us book trips now.

Quick note on the hotel credit: If you're a current cardholder and have already used your $50 credit, you'll get another $50 to use in your anniversary year -- not a fresh $100.

What's going away

Two downgrades are coming later this year, effective Oct. 1, 2026:

  • The 10% anniversary points bonus will be removed.
  • Hyatt transfer ratio changes to 4:3, down from 1:1.

For most cardholders, the bigger hotel credit and new earning categories likely outweigh these cuts. Overall we think this is a net positive change.

Frequent Hyatt transferrers will feel the difference a little more, so it is worth folding into your plans.

What stays the same

The Chase Sapphire Preferred already earned a perfect 5.0 star rating in our 2026 annual reviews, and plenty of the core value carries over untouched:

  • Earn 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠
  • 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries
  • 2X points on all other travel purchases
  • 1X points on all other purchases
  • Trip cancellation and interruption insurance, auto rental collision damage waiver, lost luggage insurance, and more
  • Complimentary DashPass, which unlocks $0 delivery fees and lower service fees for at least one year when you activate by 12/31/27, plus a $10 monthly promo on non-restaurant orders

If you already love the card, none of the everyday earning power is going anywhere.

Who it's best for

The Chase Sapphire Preferred fits just about any kind of traveler. Whether you take big trips often or get away only a couple of nights a year, you can pull a ton of value from this card.

Points optimizers can squeeze plenty out of the Chase Travel portal. You earn boosted points on your bookings and can redeem them for award travel later.

It also suits thrifty travelers who like to hunt for deals across different sites. The card rewards every travel purchase, including the new vacation-rental and gas categories -- so no booking goes unrewarded.

The bottom line

The Chase Sapphire Preferred was already a fan favorite, and this update sharpens its best quality: accessible value.

Yes, the anniversary bonus and Hyatt cuts sting a little. For the typical traveler, the new perks more than cover the gap. And the doubled hotel credit alone is a win that helps people easily justify the $95 fee.

If you have wanted a flexible travel card without a steep fee to clear, 2026 is a strong year to take a closer look.

See our full Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card review to learn more and apply.

FAQs

  • Nope. It's staying at $95. None of these updates change what you pay to keep the card.

  • For most travelers, yes. Using the upgraded $100 hotel credit alone can fully justify the $95 annual fee, without even touching the other perks. The increased gas and vacation rental reward rates make the card even better than before.

  • Yes. It doubled to $100 a year, up from $50, for stays booked through Chase Travel. If you've already used your $50 credit this year, you'll get another $50 to use in your anniversary year -- not a fresh $100 after the update.