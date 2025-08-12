What Credit Score Do You Need to Get the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card?

If you're on a Galaxy Fold, consider unfolding your phone or viewing it in full screen to best optimize your experience.
The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) was my first credit card, and it's still one of my favorites. With a low annual fee and versatile points, it's been my go-to for everything from flights and hotels to late-night takeout.
If you're hoping to get this card in your wallet, here's what you need to know: most applicants will need a credit score of 700 or higher to qualify. Chase looks for strong credit, but they don't publish a hard cutoff. Anecdotally, folks with scores in the high 600s have been approved, especially if they've built up solid credit habits.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.99% - 28.24% Variable
Rewards Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
75,000 bonus points
This card easily justifies the (very reasonable) annual fee with benefits that deliver real value. Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months, which we estimate is worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value. Plus, enjoy bonus travel and dining rewards, a $50 annual hotel credit, and 10% anniversary points boost. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is a game-changer for any traveler.
While Chase doesn't publish exact score requirements, anecdotal reports suggest that most approved applicants have scores above 700. That said, having a strong credit profile can sometimes outweigh a borderline score.
From what I've experienced (and heard from other cardholders), you're most likely to get approved for the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card if:
People with scores in the 680-699 range have gotten in, but it's less common. Scores below 670? Probably not your best odds, but never say never.
Like most credit card issuers, Chase looks at more than just your number. Here's what else they consider:
Chase wants to see that you can handle your monthly bills and still afford to pay off your credit card. A strong income with a low debt-to-income ratio helps your case.
The longer you've had credit, the better. If you've made on-time payments, kept balances low, and avoided late fees, that's all good news.
This one's big. Chase unofficially follows the "5/24 rule": if you've opened five or more credit cards from any issuer in the past 24 months, your application will likely be denied automatically. (Even if your score is excellent.)
In my experience, 100% yes. Especially if you're looking for a travel card that's packed with value and not too intimidating to manage. I've personally gotten hundreds of dollars in free travel from this card just by transferring points to airline and hotel partners.
A few things I love:
If you're in a good spot financially and want a card that pulls its weight (and then some), the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is a solid pick -- and one I use all the time. Apply today and start racking up rewards.
If the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card doesn't quite feel like a fit, check out our list of the best travel cards for more options.
