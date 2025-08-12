Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

What Credit Score Do You Need to Get the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card?

Published Aug. 12, 2025
The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) was my first credit card, and it's still one of my favorites. With a low annual fee and versatile points, it's been my go-to for everything from flights and hotels to late-night takeout.

If you're hoping to get this card in your wallet, here's what you need to know: most applicants will need a credit score of 700 or higher to qualify. Chase looks for strong credit, but they don't publish a hard cutoff. Anecdotally, folks with scores in the high 600s have been approved, especially if they've built up solid credit habits.

While Chase doesn't publish exact score requirements, anecdotal reports suggest that most approved applicants have scores above 700. That said, having a strong credit profile can sometimes outweigh a borderline score.

From what I've experienced (and heard from other cardholders), you're most likely to get approved for the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card if:

  • Your credit score is above 700
  • You've built a decent credit history (two or more years helps)
  • You haven't opened too many cards recently (more on that in a sec)

People with scores in the 680-699 range have gotten in, but it's less common. Scores below 670? Probably not your best odds, but never say never.

What else matters besides your score?

Like most credit card issuers, Chase looks at more than just your number. Here's what else they consider:

Your income and debt

Chase wants to see that you can handle your monthly bills and still afford to pay off your credit card. A strong income with a low debt-to-income ratio helps your case.

Your credit history

The longer you've had credit, the better. If you've made on-time payments, kept balances low, and avoided late fees, that's all good news.

Your 5/24 status

This one's big. Chase unofficially follows the "5/24 rule": if you've opened five or more credit cards from any issuer in the past 24 months, your application will likely be denied automatically. (Even if your score is excellent.)

Is the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card worth it?

In my experience, 100% yes. Especially if you're looking for a travel card that's packed with value and not too intimidating to manage. I've personally gotten hundreds of dollars in free travel from this card just by transferring points to airline and hotel partners.

A few things I love:

  • The new Points Boost feature allows your points to be worth more
  • No foreign transaction fees
  • Easy-to-use bonus categories (dining and travel)
  • Access to Chase transfer partners like Southwest and United

If you're in a good spot financially and want a card that pulls its weight (and then some), the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is a solid pick -- and one I use all the time. Apply today and start racking up rewards.

If the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card doesn't quite feel like a fit, check out our list of the best travel cards for more options.