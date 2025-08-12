What Credit Score Do You Need to Get the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card?

The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) was my first credit card, and it's still one of my favorites. With a low annual fee and versatile points, it's been my go-to for everything from flights and hotels to late-night takeout.

If you're hoping to get this card in your wallet, here's what you need to know: most applicants will need a credit score of 700 or higher to qualify. Chase looks for strong credit, but they don't publish a hard cutoff. Anecdotally, folks with scores in the high 600s have been approved, especially if they've built up solid credit habits.