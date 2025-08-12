What Credit Score Do You Need to Get the Chase Sapphire Reserve®?

If you're on a Galaxy Fold, consider unfolding your phone or viewing it in full screen to best optimize your experience.
The Chase Sapphire Reserve® (see rates and fees) is hands-down one of the best travel cards out there. In fact, we named it our Best Travel Card of 2025.
From 8x points to luxury travel perks and one of the most flexible point systems in the game, this card has serious appeal for frequent travelers. But with premium perks comes a higher bar for approval.
Most people will need a credit score of at least 740 to get approved, though it's possible with a slightly lower score if your credit profile checks all the right boxes.
Earn 100,000 points + a $500 Chase Travel℠ credit when you spend $5,000 in 3 months — this is Sapphire Reserve’s best-ever bonus!
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
20.24% - 28.74% Variable
Rewards Earn 8x points on all purchases through Chase Travel℠, including The Edit℠ and 4x points on flights and hotels booked direct. Plus, earn 3x points on dining worldwide & 1x points on all other purchases
8x points on Chase Travel℠, 4x points on flights and hotels booked direct, 3x points on dining, 1x points on all other purchases
Annual Fee
$795
Welcome Offer Earn 100,000 bonus points + $500 Chase Travel℠ promo credit after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
100,000 bonus points + $500 Chase Travel℠ promo credit
All the perks we've come to expect from a top travel card, including a $300 annual travel credit, airport lounge access, and big bonuses on travel and dining. Points are transferable to airline and hotel partners or worth up to 2x if you book through Chase Travel℠. The annual fee is hefty, but if you can use all its features, this card could be well worth the cost.
The Chase Sapphire Reserve® is a premium card, and the approval standards reflect that. Most cardholders report being approved with a score of 740 or higher, which puts you solidly in the "excellent" credit category.
Some folks with scores in the 700-739 range have also been approved, especially if they have a long credit history, high income, and low debt. But the lower you dip below 740, the less likely you are to get the green light.
Credit score is a big factor, but it's not the only one Chase looks at. Here's what else comes into play:
This card has a $795 annual fee, and Chase wants to make sure you can afford it. A higher income with a strong payment history gives you an edge.
You'll want several years of credit under your belt, ideally with high limits and low balances. Late payments, maxed-out cards, or recent credit missteps can all work against you.
Like all Sapphire cards, the Chase Sapphire Reserve® is subject to Chase's unofficial 5/24 rule: if you've opened five or more credit cards in the last 24 months, you'll most likely be automatically denied.
For frequent travelers, this card earns its spot in your wallet. I love how easy it is to transfer to partners like Hyatt and United, or just book directly through Chase's portal and get more for your points using Chase's new Points Boost feature.
Here's what makes it stand out:
If you're on the road or in the air often, the value can far outweigh the fee, especially when you stack all the perks. Apply today for the Chase Sapphire Reserve® card.
If your credit isn't quite Reserve-level yet, check out the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card. It's a fantastic mid-tier travel card with a much lower annual fee and many of the same benefits.
