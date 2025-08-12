Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Advertiser Disclosure
What Credit Score Do You Need to Get the Chase Sapphire Reserve®?

Published Aug. 12, 2025
Brooklyn Sprunger

Brooklyn leads the content team behind product reviews and ratings at Motley Fool Money

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us.

The Chase Sapphire Reserve® (see rates and fees) is hands-down one of the best travel cards out there. In fact, we named it our Best Travel Card of 2025.

From 8x points to luxury travel perks and one of the most flexible point systems in the game, this card has serious appeal for frequent travelers. But with premium perks comes a higher bar for approval.

Most people will need a credit score of at least 740 to get approved, though it's possible with a slightly lower score if your credit profile checks all the right boxes.

Chase Sapphire Reserve®

Chase Sapphire Reserve®
Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
The Chase Sapphire Reserve® is a premium card, and the approval standards reflect that. Most cardholders report being approved with a score of 740 or higher, which puts you solidly in the "excellent" credit category.

Some folks with scores in the 700-739 range have also been approved, especially if they have a long credit history, high income, and low debt. But the lower you dip below 740, the less likely you are to get the green light.

What else matters besides your score?

Credit score is a big factor, but it's not the only one Chase looks at. Here's what else comes into play:

Your income

This card has a $795 annual fee, and Chase wants to make sure you can afford it. A higher income with a strong payment history gives you an edge.

Your credit history

You'll want several years of credit under your belt, ideally with high limits and low balances. Late payments, maxed-out cards, or recent credit missteps can all work against you.

Your 5/24 status

Like all Sapphire cards, the Chase Sapphire Reserve® is subject to Chase's unofficial 5/24 rule: if you've opened five or more credit cards in the last 24 months, you'll most likely be automatically denied.

Is the Chase Sapphire Reserve® worth it?

For frequent travelers, this card earns its spot in your wallet. I love how easy it is to transfer to partners like Hyatt and United, or just book directly through Chase's portal and get more for your points using Chase's new Points Boost feature.

Here's what makes it stand out:

  • More than $2,700 in annual value
  • $300 annual travel credit, automatically applied to travel purchases
  • Global Entry or TSA PreCheck credit
  • Priority Pass and Chase Sapphire Lounge access
  • Points worth more through Chase Ultimate Rewards® with Points Boost
  • Strong travel protections (trip delay, rental insurance, etc.)

If you're on the road or in the air often, the value can far outweigh the fee, especially when you stack all the perks. Apply today for the Chase Sapphire Reserve® card.

Don't quite qualify yet?

If your credit isn't quite Reserve-level yet, check out the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card. It's a fantastic mid-tier travel card with a much lower annual fee and many of the same benefits.