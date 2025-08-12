What Credit Score Do You Need to Get the Chase Sapphire Reserve®?

The Chase Sapphire Reserve® (see rates and fees) is hands-down one of the best travel cards out there. In fact, we named it our Best Travel Card of 2025.

From 8x points to luxury travel perks and one of the most flexible point systems in the game, this card has serious appeal for frequent travelers. But with premium perks comes a higher bar for approval.

Most people will need a credit score of at least 740 to get approved, though it's possible with a slightly lower score if your credit profile checks all the right boxes.