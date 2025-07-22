Don't Want to Pay the Chase Sapphire Reserve Card's New $795 Fee? Here Are 2 Alternatives

If you're on a Galaxy Fold, consider unfolding your phone or viewing it in full screen to best optimize your experience.
The ever-popular Chase Sapphire Reserve® (see rates and fees) just got a big makeover -- along with a higher price tag.
New cardholders will now pay a $795 annual fee, up from $550. Existing users will see the new rate kick in on their next card renewal date after Oct. 26. This makes it the most expensive premium travel card on the market, surpassing The Platinum Card® from American Express.
To help justify the hike, Chase is adding a long list of new lifestyle and travel credits, including twice-per-year $150 credits for certain fine restaurants and StubHub purchases. But unless you can make use of several of these credits, you may be overpaying.
Fortunately, there are other great travel cards on the market without a nearly $800 price tag. Here are two popular alternatives.
This luxury travel card has some of the most prestigious perks you'll find — access to over 1,400 airport lounges, elite status with Hilton and Marriott Bonvoy (enrollment required), and spending credits worth over $1,500 in value every year. Just be ready for the hefty annual fee, which can be offset in the first year with a welcome offer. Terms apply.Read Full Review
The Amex Platinum Card is still pricey at $695 per year (see rates and fees), but it's now cheaper than the refreshed Chase Sapphire Reserve -- and it packs luxury perks to help users make up the cost and then some.
Top perks of the Amex Platinum Card include:
If you can make use of the lavish perks and hundreds of dollars in annual credits, you can easily justify the annual fee on this card -- which is now $100 lower than the Chase Sapphire Reserve's.
Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply today to find out your eligibility.
This card easily justifies the (very reasonable) annual fee with benefits that deliver real value. Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months, which we estimate is worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value. Plus, enjoy bonus travel and dining rewards, a $50 annual hotel credit, and 10% anniversary points boost. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is a game-changer for any traveler.Read Full Review
Looking to cut way down on your card's annual fee? The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) offers solid travel rewards and earnings rates for just $95 a year. And with a $50 hotel credit each year, your annual cost is effectively cut down to $45 if you take a single trip.
If you're a current Chase Sapphire Reserve® cardholder, you can easily downgrade to the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card. If not, applying is quick and easy.
Perks of the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card include:
It's an ideal pick for travelers who want value and flexibility without the high cost.
You could earn a welcome bonus of 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months. Apply today and start earning.
The Chase Sapphire Reserve®'s new $795 fee is hard to justify unless you plan to use many of its new perks.
Luckily, there are great alternatives. Not sold on the cards above? Check out our list of the best travel cards available now to find the one for you.
