Don't Want to Pay the Chase Sapphire Reserve Card's New $795 Fee? Here Are 2 Alternatives

The ever-popular Chase Sapphire Reserve® (see rates and fees) just got a big makeover -- along with a higher price tag.

New cardholders will now pay a $795 annual fee, up from $550. Existing users will see the new rate kick in on their next card renewal date after Oct. 26. This makes it the most expensive premium travel card on the market, surpassing The Platinum Card® from American Express.

To help justify the hike, Chase is adding a long list of new lifestyle and travel credits, including twice-per-year $150 credits for certain fine restaurants and StubHub purchases. But unless you can make use of several of these credits, you may be overpaying.

Fortunately, there are other great travel cards on the market without a nearly $800 price tag. Here are two popular alternatives.

1. The Platinum Card® from American Express