How to Invest Your Chase Points in Stocks: A Step-by-Step Guide

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I've been investing in stocks for over 15 years, and I recently found a fresh way to feed my portfolio: my Chase credit card points.
As of September 2026, you can turn Chase Ultimate Rewards points into cash and invest them in an eligible J.P. Morgan investment account. Redeeming doesn't cost anything, and it's really easy.
I'll walk you through the whole thing in five steps. If you've already got a Chase card earning points, you're halfway there.
First, make sure your card actually earns Chase Ultimate Rewards points. Most of Chase's popular travel and cash back cards do, on both the personal and business side.
Here are the cards that qualify for investing your points:
If your card is on that list, your points are ready to put to work.
If you're still comparing cards, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is a good starting point. It won our Best Credit Card for Investing Rewards award for 2026.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.49% - 27.74% Variable
Rewards Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 3x on vacation homes at top brands, 3x on gas & EV charging, 3x on top streaming services and 3x online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs), 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases.
5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel.
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
75,000 bonus points
This card just got meaningfully better. Welcome bonus aside, the new Chase Sapphire Preferred earns 3x on Airbnb and vacation rentals, 3x at gas stations (including Costco) & EV Charging. It also now includes a $100 hotel credit plus up to a $120 TSA PreCheck credit — turning the $95 annual fee into a card that pays for itself before you book a single flight. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is the most practical travel card at this price point.
Next, log into the Chase app or website and open your Ultimate Rewards redemption options.
Look for the "Invest your points" choice and follow the prompts from there.
Chase values your points at $0.01 each when you redeem for cash. So 10,000 points turns into $100 you can invest, or 50,000 points becomes $500.
If you don't already have one, you'll need a J.P. Morgan Self-Directed Investing account to receive the cash. It earned our Best Stock Broker for Mutual Funds award for 2026, so you're in good hands.
Opening an account takes just a few minutes online, and there's no monthly fee or minimum balance you need to worry about.
For now, the points-to-invest feature only works with taxable brokerage accounts, custodial, and trust accounts. J.P. Morgan plans to add IRAs and other account types in 2027.
Right now, you can take advantage of a generous sign-up offer: Get a cash bonus up to $1,000 when you open and fund a J.P. Morgan Self-Directed Investing account. The amount of your cash bonus depends on your deposit amount. You can open an account and enroll by clicking the "Learn More" link below.
Once the cash lands in your account, investing it works just like it would with any broker. You just search for a stock or fund, enter your trade amount, and buy.
J.P. Morgan charges $0 commissions on online stock and ETF trades, so more of your money stays invested.
Personally, I keep my investments boring and mostly buy low-cost index funds. The average stock market return has been close to 10% a year over the long haul, according to Motley Fool research. Boring tends to win over decades.
You don't need to wait until you've built up a huge points bank before redeeming them.
I recommend periodically transferring your points and making a habit of investing. Even little amounts like $50 here and there helps feed your portfolio.
And remember to invest the money after it lands in your brokerage account. The whole point is to keep it invested and growing -- not sitting idle.
Your Chase points don't have to end as a plane ticket or a gift card. With a few taps, they can become real dollars invested in the stock market for years.
Slow and consistent investing is the exact routine I've used to grow my own portfolio over the last 15 years, and it still works.
Compare all the top Chase credit cards in 2026 to make sure you're earning the most on your spending.
No, Chase Ultimate Rewards points don't expire as long as your card account stays open and in good standing. You'll only lose them if you close the card without redeeming or transferring first.
It depends on your goals. Travel redemptions are much more flexible, and can be worth more than $0.01 per point if you find the right deals. Investing locks in a flat value upfront, but can grow much higher over time.
Yes, it's a legit, low-cost brokerage account with $0 commissions on online stock and ETF trades. It earned our Best Broker for Investing Credit Card Rewards award for 2026.
The information related to Chase Freedom® Student credit card and Ink Plus® Business Credit Card was collected by Motley Fool Money and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of this product/card. Product details may vary. Please see issuer website for current information. Motley Fool Money does not receive commission for this product.
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Visa.