How to Invest Your Chase Points in Stocks: A Step-by-Step Guide

I've been investing in stocks for over 15 years, and I recently found a fresh way to feed my portfolio: my Chase credit card points.

As of September 2026, you can turn Chase Ultimate Rewards points into cash and invest them in an eligible J.P. Morgan investment account. Redeeming doesn't cost anything, and it's really easy.

I'll walk you through the whole thing in five steps. If you've already got a Chase card earning points, you're halfway there.