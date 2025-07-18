Should You Downgrade Your Chase Sapphire Reserve®? Here's How to Decide

If you're on a Galaxy Fold, consider unfolding your phone or viewing it in full screen to best optimize your experience.
Chase just refreshed the Chase Sapphire Reserve® (see rates and fees), adding premium benefits like Peloton and Apple+ credits, a DoorDash membership with monthly credits, and luxury travel perks through the Chase Travel platform.
But all the upgrades come at a cost. The annual fee is jumping to $795, up from $550.
If you're wondering whether to downgrade (or ditch the card entirely), you're not alone. I personally think the old benefits and rewards program made more sense. But honestly, this restructured package might pan out well for some folks.
All the perks we've come to expect from a top travel card, including a $300 annual travel credit, airport lounge access, and big bonuses on travel and dining. Points are transferable to airline and hotel partners or worth up to 2x if you book through Chase Travel℠. The annual fee is hefty, but if you can use all its features, this card could be well worth the cost.Read Full Review
The Chase Sapphire Reserve® now boasts a whopping $2,700+ in annual value from all the old and new benefits combined. This eclipses most travel rewards cards. But not everybody will get much use out of these perks.
Let's take a closer look at some of the most valuable new perks being rolled out as part of the refresh:
As for the existing travel benefits, you'll be happy to hear that both the $300 annual travel credit and airport lounge access via complimentary Priority Pass will be staying.
If all these perks line up with how you already live and spend, this is an incredible package.
But if you're not already using these services, it might be time to look at alternatives. Start exploring the other top luxury credit cards here.
Unless you travel frequently or use luxury benefits often, downgrading could save you $700 per year with only a slight reduction in earning power.
Personally, I've held the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card for years. One thing I love is the $50 annual hotel credit, which applies to any hotel booking you make in the Chase Travel portal. That effectively halves the annual fee.
One thing to note: Chase now allows members to hold both the Preferred and Reserve card. While it's not advantageous long term to hold both cards, you can have an overlap if you want to apply for the Preferred and begin using it before canceling the Reserve.
Want to keep earning Chase points without the high fee? Apply for the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card here.
I'm as loyal to Chase as they come. But honestly, the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card is looking really good right now.
The card benefits are refreshingly simple. And the annual fee is very attractive compared to the value of its perks.
The annual fee for the Capital One Venture X Card is $395.
But this is quickly justified by both the $300 annual travel credit for bookings through Capital One Travel, plus 10,000 bonus miles (equal to $100 towards travel) every year, starting on your first anniversary.
Even better, there's a huge welcome offer for new cardmembers. Earn 75,000 Miles when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening, equal to $750 in travel.
You'll still enjoy access to more than 1,300 lounges worldwide, including Capital One Lounge locations and Priority Pass lounges (enrollment required).
If you're looking for premium travel perks at a lower net cost, this one deserves a spot on your shortlist.
The Chase Sapphire Reserve® is still a top-tier travel rewards card. But it's only worth it if you're using enough of the right perks and credits.
If the new benefits don't match your habits (or you've already got similar perks elsewhere), you might be overpaying.
Downgrading to the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card could keep you in the Chase ecosystem while saving hundreds. And if you want a totally different flavor of premium travel rewards, the Capital One Venture X Card (see rates and fees) might be a better fit.
It depends on how much you use the perks. The card now offers over $2,700 in combined value if you fully utilize the benefits. But if you don’t use these services, you might find better value elsewhere.
Yes, Chase now allows members to hold both cards at the same time.
