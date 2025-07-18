Should You Downgrade Your Chase Sapphire Reserve®? Here's How to Decide

Unless you travel frequently or use luxury benefits often, downgrading could save you $700 per year with only a slight reduction in earning power.

Personally, I've held the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card for years. One thing I love is the $50 annual hotel credit, which applies to any hotel booking you make in the Chase Travel portal. That effectively halves the annual fee.

One thing to note: Chase now allows members to hold both the Preferred and Reserve card. While it's not advantageous long term to hold both cards, you can have an overlap if you want to apply for the Preferred and begin using it before canceling the Reserve.

Want to keep earning Chase points without the high fee? Apply for the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card here.

Want to look beyond Chase? Consider the Capital One Venture X Card

I'm as loyal to Chase as they come. But honestly, the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card is looking really good right now.

The card benefits are refreshingly simple. And the annual fee is very attractive compared to the value of its perks.

The annual fee for the Capital One Venture X Card is $395.

But this is quickly justified by both the $300 annual travel credit for bookings through Capital One Travel, plus 10,000 bonus miles (equal to $100 towards travel) every year, starting on your first anniversary.

Even better, there's a huge welcome offer for new cardmembers. Earn 75,000 Miles when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening, equal to $750 in travel.

You'll still enjoy access to more than 1,300 lounges worldwide, including Capital One Lounge locations and Priority Pass lounges (enrollment required).

If you're looking for premium travel perks at a lower net cost, this one deserves a spot on your shortlist.

The bottom line: Keep it or downgrade based on your actual spending

The Chase Sapphire Reserve® is still a top-tier travel rewards card. But it's only worth it if you're using enough of the right perks and credits.

If the new benefits don't match your habits (or you've already got similar perks elsewhere), you might be overpaying.

Downgrading to the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card could keep you in the Chase ecosystem while saving hundreds. And if you want a totally different flavor of premium travel rewards, the Capital One Venture X Card (see rates and fees) might be a better fit.