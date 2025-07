Should You Downgrade Your Chase Sapphire Reserve®? Here's How to Decide

What's new (and what's the real value)?

The Chase Sapphire Reserve® now boasts a whopping $2,700+ in annual value from all the old and new benefits combined. This eclipses most travel rewards cards. But not everybody will get much use out of these perks.

Let's take a closer look at some of the most valuable new perks being rolled out as part of the refresh:

$500 credit for stays at The Edit℠ properties. This is actually two $250 credits per year -- one from January to June, another July to December -- for prepaid bookings through The Edit by Chase Travel (two-night minimum).

As for the existing travel benefits, you'll be happy to hear that both the $300 annual travel credit and airport lounge access via complimentary Priority Pass will be staying.

If all these perks line up with how you already live and spend, this is an incredible package.

But if you're not already using these services, it might be time to look at alternatives. Start exploring the other top luxury credit cards here.

The Chase Sapphire Preferred is a solid downgrade option

The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) is often the go-to downgrade for Chase Sapphire Reserve cardholders. It has a $95 annual fee, also earns Chase Ultimate Rewards® points, and still has a great rewards rate and travel protections.