Citi Strata℠ Card Review: Customize Your Rewards Without an Annual Fee

The Citi Strata℠ Card is the new no-annual-fee option from Citi, replacing the Citi Rewards+® Card. It's built for folks who want to earn flexible points without paying a fee, and with a twist: you get to pick a bonus category that fits your lifestyle.
Plus, it offers some nice travel rewards and a generous intro APR. If you're shopping for a no-fee rewards card that's a little different from the usual flat-rate options, this one deserves a look.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 15 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 15 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
19.24% - 29.24% (Variable)
Rewards Earn 3 ThankYou® Points for each $1 spent in an eligible Self-Select Category of your choice (Fitness Clubs, Select Streaming Services, Live Entertainment, Cosmetic Stores/Barber Shops/Hair Salons, or Pet Supply Stores). Choose your eligible Self-Select Category on Citi Online or by calling customer service. The default Self-Select Category is Select Streaming Services. Earn 5 ThankYou® Points for each $1 spent on Hotels, Car Rentals and Attractions booked on Citi Travel® via cititravel.com; earn 3 ThankYou Points for each $1 spent at Supermarkets, on Select Transit purchases, and at Gas & EV Charging Stations. Earn 2 ThankYou® Points for each $1 spent at Restaurants; earn 1 ThankYou® Point for each $1 spent on All Other Purchases.
1X-5X ThankYou® Points
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer Earn 30,000 bonus Points after spending $1,000 in the first 3 months of account opening.
30,000 bonus points
This no-annual-fee card delivers outsized value for everyday spenders who want flexibility and rewards without the cost. With up to 5X points on Citi Travel® bookings, 3X on gas, supermarkets, transit, and a self-select category, plus 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers, the Citi Strata℠ Card is a strong fit for anyone looking to earn points and save on interest at the same time.
At Motley Fool Money, we rate credit cards on a five-star scale (1 = poor, 5 = best). Our rating criteria includes rewards rates and 0% intro APR offers, welcome bonuses, fees, and perks like travel credits and purchase protections.
Our highest-rated credit cards have:
We combine these factors with an evaluation of brand reputation and customer satisfaction to ensure you're getting the best credit card recommendations. Our aim is to maintain a balanced best-of list featuring top-scoring credit cards from reputable brands. 'Best for' category selections on this page are determined by our editors, and a single card may be recognized in multiple categories.
Ordering within lists is influenced by advertiser compensation, including featured placements at the top of a given list, but our product recommendations are NEVER influenced by advertisers. Learn more about how Motley Fool Money rates credit cards.
This is where the Citi Strata℠ Card stands out. You'll earn 3X ThankYou® Points for each $1 spent in an eligible self-select category of your choice (fitness clubs, select streaming services, live entertainment, cosmetic stores/barber shops/hair salons, or pet supply stores); earn 3 ThankYou Points for each $1 spent at supermarkets, on select transit purchases, and at gas & EV charging stations. Most no-annual-fee cards don't give you that kind of flexibility.
For example, the Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees) gives flat cash back on all purchases, while the Discover it® Cash Back offers cash back in rotating categories -- but you don't get to choose what they are, and they change every quarter.
With the Citi Strata℠ Card, you're in control. You can tailor the bonus category to match your lifestyle, making it easier to rack up rewards where you actually spend most. That's a rare perk for a card with no annual fee.
Earn 5X ThankYou® Points for each $1 spent on Hotels, Car Rentals and Attractions booked on Citi Travel® via cititravel.com, which beats many no-fee cards that cap out at 2X or 3X in travel.
With the Citi Strata℠ Card, you can earn 30,000 bonus points after spending just $1,000 in the first 3 months. That's a strong offer in the no-annual-fee card category, and one of the easier bonuses to hit without stretching your budget.
This 0% intro APR is a strong plus, especially for a no-fee card. It can help you manage new purchases or pay down existing debt without interest, which you don't usually see combined with rewards. A regular 19.24% - 29.24% (Variable) APR will apply at the end of the intro period.
A $0 annual fee means you can keep this card forever without worrying about ROI. That makes it a smart everyday card or a good "set it and forget it" option if you don't want complexity.
We recommend comparing options to ensure the card you're selecting is the best fit for you. To make your search easier, here's a short list of standout credit cards.
|Offer
|Our Rating
|Welcome Offer
|Rewards Program
|APR
|Learn More
|
|
5.00/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
|Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year. INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers–only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
|1% - 5% Cashback Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
|
Intro:
Purchases: 0%, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0%, 15 months
Regular: 18.24% - 27.24% Variable APR
|
|
4.70/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
|25,000 points 25,000 online bonus points after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening - that can be a $250 statement credit toward travel purchases
|1.5-3 points per dollar Earn unlimited 1.5 points per $1 spent on all purchases, with no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees, and your points don't expire as long as your account remains open. Earn 3 points per $1 spent on travel purchases booked through the Bank of America Travel Center.
|
Intro: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases. 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the intro APR offer ends, 18.24% - 28.24% Variable APR on purchases and balance transfers will apply. A 3% fee for 60 days from account opening, then 4% fee applies to all balance transfers. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days
Regular: 18.24% - 28.24% (Variable)
|
Apply Now for Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
|
4.80/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
|$200 cash back $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
|1% - 6% cash back Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice, 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category and 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs up to the quarterly maximum.
|
Intro: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 18.24% - 28.24% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 4%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days
Regular: 18.24% - 28.24% (Variable)
|
Apply Now for Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
You only get 3X ThankYou® Points in one self-selected category, so if your spending is spread across many categories, the bonus might not add up as much as a card with broader multipliers or flat-fee cash back.
The 5X ThankYou® Points for each $1 spent on Hotels, Car Rentals and Attractions booked on Citi Travel® via cititravel.com only applies if you book via the designated portal. If you book travel elsewhere, those purchases won't earn bonus points. Not an uncommon feature, but one to note.
If you want a flexible no-fee rewards card that lets you pick a bonus category, racks up points on travel, and gives you a long intro APR, the Citi Strata℠ Card is definitely worth considering. It's not the highest earner in every category, but the combination of perks is rare for a no-fee card.
If you prefer a super-simple flat-rate card, there are easier options (we love the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees), but if you like a little customization and value travel bonuses, this one's a solid choice.
Ready to give your everyday spending a serious upgrade -- without an annual fee? If you've got good-to-excellent credit and want flexibility, perks, and points, the Citi Strata℠ Card could be a great fit. Apply now and see if you qualify (see rates and fees).
You can pick your Self-Select category anytime through Citi Online or by calling customer service. The default is Select Streaming Services if you don't choose.
After 15 months on Balance Transfers, the go-to APR will be between 19.24% - 29.24% (Variable), based on your creditworthiness.
