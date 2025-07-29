Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

This device is too small

If you're on a Galaxy Fold, consider unfolding your phone or viewing it in full screen to best optimize your experience.

Skip to main content
Advertiser Disclosure Many of the offers that appear on this site are from companies from which The Motley Fool receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site (including, for example, the order in which they appear) and may influence which products we write about, but our product ratings are not influenced by compensation. We do not include all companies or offers available in the marketplace.
    |    Accessibility Options

Citi Strata℠ Card Review: Customize Your Rewards Without an Annual Fee

Published July 29, 2025
Brooklyn Sprunger
Author: Brooklyn Sprunger
Brooklyn Sprunger
Brooklyn Sprunger

Brooklyn leads the content team behind product reviews and ratings at Motley Fool Money, ensuring readers get well-researched, expert-backed insights to make smarter financial decisions. With nearly seven years working full-time in financial content -- four of them at The Motley Fool -- she has developed a deep passion for personal finance, from investing strategies to everyday money management. Her financial goals include buying a house and planning as many trips as her budget allows. In her free time, you’ll likely find her listening to a pop culture podcast or telling anyone who will listen to get a high-yield savings account.

See Full Bio

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation. Citi is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money.

The Citi Strata℠ Card is the new no-annual-fee option from Citi, replacing the Citi Rewards+® Card. It's built for folks who want to earn flexible points without paying a fee, and with a twist: you get to pick a bonus category that fits your lifestyle.

Plus, it offers some nice travel rewards and a generous intro APR. If you're shopping for a no-fee rewards card that's a little different from the usual flat-rate options, this one deserves a look.

Ratings Methodology

Citi Strata℠ Card

Apply Now for Citi Strata℠ Card

On Citi's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Citi Strata℠ Card
4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Apply Now for Citi Strata℠ Card

On Citi's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Good/Excellent (670-850)

Intro APR

Purchases: 0%, 15 months on Purchases

Balance Transfers: 0%, 15 months on Balance Transfers

Regular APR

19.24% - 29.24% (Variable)

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn 3 ThankYou® Points for each $1 spent in an eligible Self-Select Category of your choice (Fitness Clubs, Select Streaming Services, Live Entertainment, Cosmetic Stores/Barber Shops/Hair Salons, or Pet Supply Stores). Choose your eligible Self-Select Category on Citi Online or by calling customer service. The default Self-Select Category is Select Streaming Services. Earn 5 ThankYou® Points for each $1 spent on Hotels, Car Rentals and Attractions booked on Citi Travel® via cititravel.com; earn 3 ThankYou Points for each $1 spent at Supermarkets, on Select Transit purchases, and at Gas & EV Charging Stations. Earn 2 ThankYou® Points for each $1 spent at Restaurants; earn 1 ThankYou® Point for each $1 spent on All Other Purchases.

1X-5X ThankYou® Points

Annual Fee Circle with letter I in it. N/A

$0

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn 30,000 bonus Points after spending $1,000 in the first 3 months of account opening.

30,000 bonus points

  • This no-annual-fee card delivers outsized value for everyday spenders who want flexibility and rewards without the cost. With up to 5X points on Citi Travel® bookings, 3X on gas, supermarkets, transit, and a self-select category, plus 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers, the Citi Strata℠ Card is a strong fit for anyone looking to earn points and save on interest at the same time.

    • No annual fee
    • Welcome offer
    • Earn rewards on travel, gas and grocery purchases
    • Rotating self-select bonus category
    • 0% intro APR
    • Balance transfer fee
    • Earn 30,000 bonus Points after spending $1,000 in the first 3 months of account opening.
    • 0% Intro APR on balance transfers and purchases for 15 months; after that, the variable APR will be 19.24% - 29.24%, based on your creditworthiness. There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
    • Earn 3 ThankYou® Points for each $1 spent in an eligible Self-Select Category of your choice (Fitness Clubs, Select Streaming Services, Live Entertainment, Cosmetic Stores/Barber Shops/Hair Salons, or Pet Supply Stores). Choose your eligible Self-Select Category on Citi Online or by calling customer service. The default Self-Select Category is Select Streaming Services.
    • Earn 5 ThankYou® Points for each $1 spent on Hotels, Car Rentals and Attractions booked on Citi Travel® via cititravel.com; earn 3 ThankYou Points for each $1 spent at Supermarkets, on Select Transit purchases, and at Gas & EV Charging Stations.
    • Earn 2 ThankYou® Points for each $1 spent at Restaurants; earn 1 ThankYou® Point for each $1 spent on All Other Purchases.
    • No Annual Fee

At Motley Fool Money, we rate credit cards on a five-star scale (1 = poor, 5 = best). Our rating criteria includes rewards rates and 0% intro APR offers, welcome bonuses, fees, and perks like travel credits and purchase protections.

Our highest-rated credit cards have:

  • ​​High value through rewards or 0% intro APR offers
  • Attainable welcome bonuses that make up for any annual fees
  • Low annual fees or a balance transfer fee of 3%
  • Top perks such as purchase and travel protections, no foreign transaction fees, travel credits, and status upgrades

We combine these factors with an evaluation of brand reputation and customer satisfaction to ensure you're getting the best credit card recommendations. Our aim is to maintain a balanced best-of list featuring top-scoring credit cards from reputable brands. 'Best for' category selections on this page are determined by our editors, and a single card may be recognized in multiple categories.

Ordering within lists is influenced by advertiser compensation, including featured placements at the top of a given list, but our product recommendations are NEVER influenced by advertisers. Learn more about how Motley Fool Money rates credit cards.

At Motley Fool Money, we rate credit cards on a five-star scale (1 = poor, 5 = best). Our rating criteria includes rewards rates and 0% intro APR offers, welcome bonuses, fees, and perks like travel credits and purchase protections.

Our highest-rated credit cards have:

  • ​​High value through rewards or 0% intro APR offers
  • Attainable welcome bonuses that make up for any annual fees
  • Low annual fees or a balance transfer fee of 3%
  • Top perks such as purchase and travel protections, no foreign transaction fees, travel credits, and status upgrades

We combine these factors with an evaluation of brand reputation and customer satisfaction to ensure you're getting the best credit card recommendations. Our aim is to maintain a balanced best-of list featuring top-scoring credit cards from reputable brands. 'Best for' category selections on this page are determined by our editors, and a single card may be recognized in multiple categories.

Ordering within lists is influenced by advertiser compensation, including featured placements at the top of a given list, but our product recommendations are NEVER influenced by advertisers. Learn more about how Motley Fool Money rates credit cards.

What I like about the Citi Strata℠ Card

Self-select 3X bonus category

This is where the Citi Strata℠ Card stands out. You'll earn 3X ThankYou® Points for each $1 spent in an eligible self-select category of your choice (fitness clubs, select streaming services, live entertainment, cosmetic stores/barber shops/hair salons, or pet supply stores); earn 3 ThankYou Points for each $1 spent at supermarkets, on select transit purchases, and at gas & EV charging stations. Most no-annual-fee cards don't give you that kind of flexibility.

For example, the Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees) gives flat cash back on all purchases, while the Discover it® Cash Back offers cash back in rotating categories -- but you don't get to choose what they are, and they change every quarter.

With the Citi Strata℠ Card, you're in control. You can tailor the bonus category to match your lifestyle, making it easier to rack up rewards where you actually spend most. That's a rare perk for a card with no annual fee.

Solid travel rewards without the fee

Earn 5X ThankYou® Points for each $1 spent on Hotels, Car Rentals and Attractions booked on Citi Travel® via cititravel.com, which beats many no-fee cards that cap out at 2X or 3X in travel.

Strong welcome bonus

With the Citi Strata℠ Card, you can earn 30,000 bonus points after spending just $1,000 in the first 3 months. That's a strong offer in the no-annual-fee card category, and one of the easier bonuses to hit without stretching your budget.

0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months on Purchases

This 0% intro APR is a strong plus, especially for a no-fee card. It can help you manage new purchases or pay down existing debt without interest, which you don't usually see combined with rewards. A regular 19.24% - 29.24% (Variable) APR will apply at the end of the intro period.

No annual fee -- ever

A $0 annual fee means you can keep this card forever without worrying about ROI. That makes it a smart everyday card or a good "set it and forget it" option if you don't want complexity.

Credit card comparison

We recommend comparing options to ensure the card you're selecting is the best fit for you. To make your search easier, here's a short list of standout credit cards.

Offer Our Rating Welcome Offer Rewards Program APR Learn More
5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Best for cash back on rotating categories 		Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year. Circle with letter I in it. INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers–only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300. 1% - 5% Cashback Circle with letter I in it. Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.

Intro:

Purchases: 0%, 15 months

Balance Transfers: 0%, 15 months

Regular: 18.24% - 27.24% Variable APR

Apply Now for Discover it® Cash Back

On Discover's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

4.70/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Best for unlimited rewards on purchases 		25,000 points Circle with letter I in it. 25,000 online bonus points after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening - that can be a $250 statement credit toward travel purchases 1.5-3 points per dollar Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 1.5 points per $1 spent on all purchases, with no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees, and your points don't expire as long as your account remains open. Earn 3 points per $1 spent on travel purchases booked through the Bank of America Travel Center.

Intro: Circle with letter I in it. 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases. 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the intro APR offer ends, 18.24% - 28.24% Variable APR on purchases and balance transfers will apply. A 3% fee for 60 days from account opening, then 4% fee applies to all balance transfers. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.

Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases

Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days

Regular: 18.24% - 28.24% (Variable)

Apply Now for Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card

On Bank of America's Secure Website.

4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
$200 cash back Circle with letter I in it. $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening. 1% - 6% cash back Circle with letter I in it. Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice, 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category and 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs up to the quarterly maximum.

Intro: Circle with letter I in it. 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 18.24% - 28.24% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 4%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.

Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases

Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days

Regular: 18.24% - 28.24% (Variable)

Apply Now for Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card

On Bank of America's Secure Website.

Downsides you should consider

Category limits

You only get 3X ThankYou® Points in one self-selected category, so if your spending is spread across many categories, the bonus might not add up as much as a card with broader multipliers or flat-fee cash back.

Travel rewards require booking through Citi Travel

The 5X ThankYou® Points for each $1 spent on Hotels, Car Rentals and Attractions booked on Citi Travel® via cititravel.com only applies if you book via the designated portal. If you book travel elsewhere, those purchases won't earn bonus points. Not an uncommon feature, but one to note.

Is it worth keeping for the long haul?

If you want a flexible no-fee rewards card that lets you pick a bonus category, racks up points on travel, and gives you a long intro APR, the Citi Strata℠ Card is definitely worth considering. It's not the highest earner in every category, but the combination of perks is rare for a no-fee card.

If you prefer a super-simple flat-rate card, there are easier options (we love the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees), but if you like a little customization and value travel bonuses, this one's a solid choice.

How to apply for the Citi Strata℠ Card

Ready to give your everyday spending a serious upgrade -- without an annual fee? If you've got good-to-excellent credit and want flexibility, perks, and points, the Citi Strata℠ Card could be a great fit. Apply now and see if you qualify (see rates and fees).

FAQs

  • You can pick your Self-Select category anytime through Citi Online or by calling customer service. The default is Select Streaming Services if you don't choose.

  • After 15 months on Balance Transfers, the go-to APR will be between 19.24% - 29.24% (Variable), based on your creditworthiness.