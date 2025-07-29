Citi Strata Elite℠ Card Review: A Fresh Take on Premium Travel Rewards

If you're on a Galaxy Fold, consider unfolding your phone or viewing it in full screen to best optimize your experience.
The Citi Strata Elite℠ Card is the newest addition to Citi's premium rewards lineup, and it's going after people who want luxury perks on their own terms: high rewards, some useful travel credits, and no pressure to chase status or dress up for a lounge.
With sky-high multipliers on travel, a weekend dining twist, and a $300 hotel credit, this card has serious earning power if you travel and book through Citi's portal. Let me walk you through what works -- and what doesn't.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
21.24% - 29.24% (Variable)
Rewards Earn 12 Points per $1 spent on Hotels, Car Rentals, and Attractions booked on cititravel.com and 6 Points per $1 spent on Air Travel booked on cititravel.com Earn 6 Points per $1 spent at Restaurants including Restaurant Delivery Services on CitiNights℠ purchases, every Friday and Saturday from 6 PM to 6 AM ET. Earn 3 Points per $1 spent any other time Earn 1.5 Points per $1 spent on All Other Purchases
1.5X-12X points
Annual Fee
$595
Welcome Offer Earn 80,000 bonus Points after spending $4,000 in the first 3 months of account opening.
80,000 bonus points
The Citi Strata Elite℠ Card is a premium travel card packed with earning power and high-end perks — ideal for frequent travelers who want to rack up points fast. You’ll earn up to 12X points on bookings made through cititravel.com and up to 6X on weekend dining with CitiNights℠. Add in a $300 annual hotel credit and an 80,000-point welcome bonus, and the $595 annual fee can quickly pay for itself if you take full advantage of the benefits.
At Motley Fool Money, we rate credit cards on a five-star scale (1 = poor, 5 = best). Our rating criteria includes rewards rates and 0% intro APR offers, welcome bonuses, fees, and perks like travel credits and purchase protections.
Our highest-rated credit cards have:
We combine these factors with an evaluation of brand reputation and customer satisfaction to ensure you're getting the best credit card recommendations. Our aim is to maintain a balanced best-of list featuring top-scoring credit cards from reputable brands. 'Best for' category selections on this page are determined by our editors, and a single card may be recognized in multiple categories.
Ordering within lists is influenced by advertiser compensation, including featured placements at the top of a given list, but our product recommendations are NEVER influenced by advertisers. Learn more about how Motley Fool Money rates credit cards.
This card earns 12X points on hotels, car rentals, and attractions booked on cititravel.com. If you're someone who already uses booking portals, this is hands-down one of the highest earning rates out there. For context, Chase Sapphire Reserve® (see rates and fees) offers 8x points on all purchases through Chase Travel℠, including The Edit℠, but Citi just took it a step further.
This perk helps offset the $595 annual fee right away. As long as you book a two-night stay through cititravel.com, you can shave $300 off the cost. For frequent travelers -- or even one decent vacation a year -- this is easy money.
The intro bonus of 80,000 bonus points after spending $4,000 in the first 3 months is right in line with -- or even better than, considering it's slightly easier to qualify for -- what you'll find on many luxury travel cards, and it's a strong way to kick off your first year.
This part's a little quirky, but kind of fun. You'll earn 6X points at restaurants including restaurant delivery services on CitiNights℠ purchases, every Friday and Saturday from 6 PM to 6 AM ET. Earn 3 points per $1 spent any other time. It's a clever way to reward your weekend plans.
When you're not hitting bonus categories, you'll still earn 1.5X points on all other purchases. That's about middle-of-the-road compared to other premium cards, but it gives your everyday spending a little more value. Not groundbreaking, but solid.
At $595 per year, this card is clearly not for everyone. If you don't travel often or forget to book through Citi's portal, you'll have a hard time justifying the cost. But as far as premium cards go, this isn't too bad -- and the $300 annual travel credit certainly helps justify it.
I love the idea of 6X on dining, but it only applies at restaurants including restaurant delivery services on CitiNights℠ purchases, every Friday and Saturday from 6 PM to 6 AM ET. Earn 3 points per $1 spent any other time. That's still okay, but not exactly groundbreaking for a $595 card.
Honestly, it depends on how you spend. If you travel often, book through Citi's portal, and can easily use that $300 hotel credit each year, this card can pay for itself -- and then some. The high earn rates on travel and weekend dining are a nice bonus, and even the 1.5X points on all other purchases outside the bonus categories gives your spending a little more traction.
But if you're not the type to plan your trips through a booking portal or you prefer simpler, flat-rate cards, that $595 price tag might feel a little steep. You'll want to run the numbers based on your actual habits, not just the perks on paper.
You can apply right here from this page. You'll want excellent credit to qualify, and ideally a plan for how you'll take advantage of the hotel credit and travel multipliers. Apply now for the Citi Strata Elite℠ Card.
The Citi Strata Elite℠ Card is a bold move from Citi, and honestly, kind of a refreshing one. It doesn't try to be a clone of other luxury cards. Instead, it leans into high-earning bonus categories, throws in a solid travel credit, and builds rewards around how people actually spend (hello, late-night takeout).
That said, it's definitely not for everyone. This is a card you pick if you're willing to use Citi's travel portal, take advantage of the hotel credit, and don't mind the occasional quirky reward rule. But if that sounds like your vibe? You might be pleasantly surprised at just how much value you can squeeze from it.
Ready to start racking up rewards? Apply for the Citi Strata Elite℠ Card today (see rates and fees).
ThankYou Points are generally worth about $0.01 each when redeemed for travel, but can be worth more if you combine them with other Citi cards or transfer to travel partners.
No -- the Citi Strata Elite℠ Card has no foreign transaction fees, making it a solid option for international travelers.
CitiNights is a program that boosts rewards on Friday and Saturday evenings (6 p.m. – 6 a.m. ET) for restaurant and delivery purchases. It's a fun way to earn extra points during your weekend plans.
