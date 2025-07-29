Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

This device is too small

If you're on a Galaxy Fold, consider unfolding your phone or viewing it in full screen to best optimize your experience.

Skip to main content
Advertiser Disclosure Many of the offers that appear on this site are from companies from which The Motley Fool receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site (including, for example, the order in which they appear) and may influence which products we write about, but our product ratings are not influenced by compensation. We do not include all companies or offers available in the marketplace.
    |    Accessibility Options

Citi Strata Elite℠ Card Review: A Fresh Take on Premium Travel Rewards

Published July 29, 2025
Brooklyn Sprunger
Author: Brooklyn Sprunger
Brooklyn Sprunger
Brooklyn Sprunger

Brooklyn leads the content team behind product reviews and ratings at Motley Fool Money, ensuring readers get well-researched, expert-backed insights to make smarter financial decisions. With nearly seven years working full-time in financial content -- four of them at The Motley Fool -- she has developed a deep passion for personal finance, from investing strategies to everyday money management. Her financial goals include buying a house and planning as many trips as her budget allows. In her free time, you’ll likely find her listening to a pop culture podcast or telling anyone who will listen to get a high-yield savings account.

See Full Bio

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation. Citi is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money.

The Citi Strata Elite℠ Card is the newest addition to Citi's premium rewards lineup, and it's going after people who want luxury perks on their own terms: high rewards, some useful travel credits, and no pressure to chase status or dress up for a lounge.

With sky-high multipliers on travel, a weekend dining twist, and a $300 hotel credit, this card has serious earning power if you travel and book through Citi's portal. Let me walk you through what works -- and what doesn't.

Ratings Methodology

Citi Strata Elite℠ Card

Apply Now for Citi Strata Elite℠ Card

On Citi's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Citi Strata Elite℠ Card
5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Apply Now for Citi Strata Elite℠ Card

On Citi's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Good/Excellent (670-850)

Intro APR

Purchases: N/A

Balance Transfers: N/A

Regular APR

21.24% - 29.24% (Variable)

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn 12 Points per $1 spent on Hotels, Car Rentals, and Attractions booked on cititravel.com and 6 Points per $1 spent on Air Travel booked on cititravel.com Earn 6 Points per $1 spent at Restaurants including Restaurant Delivery Services on CitiNights℠ purchases, every Friday and Saturday from 6 PM to 6 AM ET. Earn 3 Points per $1 spent any other time Earn 1.5 Points per $1 spent on All Other Purchases

1.5X-12X points

Annual Fee

$595

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn 80,000 bonus Points after spending $4,000 in the first 3 months of account opening.

80,000 bonus points

  • The Citi Strata Elite℠ Card is a premium travel card packed with earning power and high-end perks — ideal for frequent travelers who want to rack up points fast. You’ll earn up to 12X points on bookings made through cititravel.com and up to 6X on weekend dining with CitiNights℠. Add in a $300 annual hotel credit and an 80,000-point welcome bonus, and the $595 annual fee can quickly pay for itself if you take full advantage of the benefits.

    • Travel and dining rewards
    • Hotel credit
    • Welcome offer
    • No foreign transaction fee
    • Annual fee
    • No 0% intro APR offer
    • Earn 80,000 bonus Points after spending $4,000 in the first 3 months of account opening
    • Earn 12 Points per $1 spent on Hotels, Car Rentals, and Attractions booked on cititravel.com and 6 Points per $1 spent on Air Travel booked on cititravel.com
    • Earn 6 Points per $1 spent at Restaurants including Restaurant Delivery Services on CitiNights℠ purchases, every Friday and Saturday from 6 PM to 6 AM ET. Earn 3 Points per $1 spent any other time
    • Earn 1.5 Points per $1 spent on All Other Purchases
    • Up to $300 Annual Hotel Benefit: Each calendar year, enjoy up to $300 off a hotel stay of two nights or more when booked through cititravel.com.
    • No Foreign Transaction Fees

At Motley Fool Money, we rate credit cards on a five-star scale (1 = poor, 5 = best). Our rating criteria includes rewards rates and 0% intro APR offers, welcome bonuses, fees, and perks like travel credits and purchase protections.

Our highest-rated credit cards have:

  • ​​High value through rewards or 0% intro APR offers
  • Attainable welcome bonuses that make up for any annual fees
  • Low annual fees or a balance transfer fee of 3%
  • Top perks such as purchase and travel protections, no foreign transaction fees, travel credits, and status upgrades

We combine these factors with an evaluation of brand reputation and customer satisfaction to ensure you're getting the best credit card recommendations. Our aim is to maintain a balanced best-of list featuring top-scoring credit cards from reputable brands. 'Best for' category selections on this page are determined by our editors, and a single card may be recognized in multiple categories.

Ordering within lists is influenced by advertiser compensation, including featured placements at the top of a given list, but our product recommendations are NEVER influenced by advertisers. Learn more about how Motley Fool Money rates credit cards.

At Motley Fool Money, we rate credit cards on a five-star scale (1 = poor, 5 = best). Our rating criteria includes rewards rates and 0% intro APR offers, welcome bonuses, fees, and perks like travel credits and purchase protections.

Our highest-rated credit cards have:

  • ​​High value through rewards or 0% intro APR offers
  • Attainable welcome bonuses that make up for any annual fees
  • Low annual fees or a balance transfer fee of 3%
  • Top perks such as purchase and travel protections, no foreign transaction fees, travel credits, and status upgrades

We combine these factors with an evaluation of brand reputation and customer satisfaction to ensure you're getting the best credit card recommendations. Our aim is to maintain a balanced best-of list featuring top-scoring credit cards from reputable brands. 'Best for' category selections on this page are determined by our editors, and a single card may be recognized in multiple categories.

Ordering within lists is influenced by advertiser compensation, including featured placements at the top of a given list, but our product recommendations are NEVER influenced by advertisers. Learn more about how Motley Fool Money rates credit cards.

What I like about the Citi Strata Elite℠ Card

Big rewards for travel booked through Citi

This card earns 12X points on hotels, car rentals, and attractions booked on cititravel.com. If you're someone who already uses booking portals, this is hands-down one of the highest earning rates out there. For context, Chase Sapphire Reserve® (see rates and fees) offers 8x points on all purchases through Chase Travel℠, including The Edit℠, but Citi just took it a step further.

$300 annual hotel benefit

This perk helps offset the $595 annual fee right away. As long as you book a two-night stay through cititravel.com, you can shave $300 off the cost. For frequent travelers -- or even one decent vacation a year -- this is easy money.

Strong welcome offer

The intro bonus of 80,000 bonus points after spending $4,000 in the first 3 months is right in line with -- or even better than, considering it's slightly easier to qualify for -- what you'll find on many luxury travel cards, and it's a strong way to kick off your first year.

Extra points for weekend nightlife

This part's a little quirky, but kind of fun. You'll earn 6X points at restaurants including restaurant delivery services on CitiNights℠ purchases, every Friday and Saturday from 6 PM to 6 AM ET. Earn 3 points per $1 spent any other time. It's a clever way to reward your weekend plans.

Flat 1.5X points on all other purchases

When you're not hitting bonus categories, you'll still earn 1.5X points on all other purchases. That's about middle-of-the-road compared to other premium cards, but it gives your everyday spending a little more value. Not groundbreaking, but solid.

Credit card comparison

We recommend comparing options to ensure the card you're selecting is the best fit for you. To make your search easier, here's a short list of standout credit cards.

Offer Our Rating Welcome Offer Rewards Program APR Learn More
5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Best for cash back on rotating categories 		Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year. Circle with letter I in it. INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers–only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300. 1% - 5% Cashback Circle with letter I in it. Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.

Intro:

Purchases: 0%, 15 months

Balance Transfers: 0%, 15 months

Regular: 18.24% - 27.24% Variable APR

Apply Now for Discover it® Cash Back

On Discover's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

4.70/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Best for unlimited rewards on purchases 		25,000 points Circle with letter I in it. 25,000 online bonus points after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening - that can be a $250 statement credit toward travel purchases 1.5-3 points per dollar Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 1.5 points per $1 spent on all purchases, with no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees, and your points don't expire as long as your account remains open. Earn 3 points per $1 spent on travel purchases booked through the Bank of America Travel Center.

Intro: Circle with letter I in it. 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases. 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the intro APR offer ends, 18.24% - 28.24% Variable APR on purchases and balance transfers will apply. A 3% fee for 60 days from account opening, then 4% fee applies to all balance transfers. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.

Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases

Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days

Regular: 18.24% - 28.24% (Variable)

Apply Now for Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card

On Bank of America's Secure Website.

4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
$200 cash back Circle with letter I in it. $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening. 1% - 6% cash back Circle with letter I in it. Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice, 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category and 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs up to the quarterly maximum.

Intro: Circle with letter I in it. 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 18.24% - 28.24% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 4%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.

Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases

Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days

Regular: 18.24% - 28.24% (Variable)

Apply Now for Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card

On Bank of America's Secure Website.

Downsides you should consider

High annual fee

At $595 per year, this card is clearly not for everyone. If you don't travel often or forget to book through Citi's portal, you'll have a hard time justifying the cost. But as far as premium cards go, this isn't too bad -- and the $300 annual travel credit certainly helps justify it.

Limited 6X restaurant rewards

I love the idea of 6X on dining, but it only applies at restaurants including restaurant delivery services on CitiNights℠ purchases, every Friday and Saturday from 6 PM to 6 AM ET. Earn 3 points per $1 spent any other time. That's still okay, but not exactly groundbreaking for a $595 card.

Is it worth the $595 annual fee?

Honestly, it depends on how you spend. If you travel often, book through Citi's portal, and can easily use that $300 hotel credit each year, this card can pay for itself -- and then some. The high earn rates on travel and weekend dining are a nice bonus, and even the 1.5X points on all other purchases outside the bonus categories gives your spending a little more traction.

But if you're not the type to plan your trips through a booking portal or you prefer simpler, flat-rate cards, that $595 price tag might feel a little steep. You'll want to run the numbers based on your actual habits, not just the perks on paper.

How to apply for the Citi Strata Elite℠ Card

You can apply right here from this page. You'll want excellent credit to qualify, and ideally a plan for how you'll take advantage of the hotel credit and travel multipliers. Apply now for the Citi Strata Elite℠ Card.

Final thoughts

The Citi Strata Elite℠ Card is a bold move from Citi, and honestly, kind of a refreshing one. It doesn't try to be a clone of other luxury cards. Instead, it leans into high-earning bonus categories, throws in a solid travel credit, and builds rewards around how people actually spend (hello, late-night takeout).

That said, it's definitely not for everyone. This is a card you pick if you're willing to use Citi's travel portal, take advantage of the hotel credit, and don't mind the occasional quirky reward rule. But if that sounds like your vibe? You might be pleasantly surprised at just how much value you can squeeze from it.

Ready to start racking up rewards? Apply for the Citi Strata Elite℠ Card today (see rates and fees).

FAQs

  • ThankYou Points are generally worth about $0.01 each when redeemed for travel, but can be worth more if you combine them with other Citi cards or transfer to travel partners.

  • No -- the Citi Strata Elite℠ Card has no foreign transaction fees, making it a solid option for international travelers.

  • CitiNights is a program that boosts rewards on Friday and Saturday evenings (6 p.m. – 6 a.m. ET) for restaurant and delivery purchases. It's a fun way to earn extra points during your weekend plans.