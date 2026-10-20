Chase Freedom Flex® vs. Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card: Which Cash Back Card Is Better?

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If you want a cash back card that racks up tons of rewards in bonus categories, you've probably already heard about the Chase Freedom Flex® (see rates and fees) and the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card. The way that earn rewards is pretty different, though.
The Chase Freedom Flex® is a great option if you're willing to activate -- and spend in -- a bonus category that changes every three months. The Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards, meanwhile, is the pick if you want to choose a bonus category yourself.
Both cards charge no annual fee, and both offer solid welcome bonuses for new cardholders. The best choice really comes down to this: Do you want higher rewards in categories you don't get to choose, or do you want slightly lower rewards in categories that you can pick and change?
Here's what to know about the Chase Freedom Flex®, the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards, and how to decide between the two.
Our aim is to maintain a balanced best-of list featuring top-scoring credit cards from reputable brands. 'Best for' category selections on this page are determined by our editors, and a single card may be recognized in multiple categories.
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|Chase Freedom Flex®
|Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card
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4.80/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
4.80/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
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4.80/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
4.80/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
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Apply Now for Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
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Recommended Credit:
Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Good/Excellent (670-850)
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Recommended Credit:
Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Good/Excellent (670-850)
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Welcome Offer: Limited Time Offer! Earn a $250 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening!
$250 bonus
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Welcome Offer: $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening
$200 cash back
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Rewards Program: 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. Enjoy new 5% categories each quarter! Plus, earn 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3% on dining and drugstores, and 1% on all other purchases.
5% cash back offer
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Rewards Program: Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. You’ll automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category. Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the 3% first-year bonus offer ends, you will earn 3% and 2% cash back on these purchases up to the quarterly maximum.
1% - 6% cash back
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Intro APR: 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
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Intro APR: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.74% - 27.74% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days
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Regular APR:
18.49% - 27.99% Variable
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Regular APR:
17.74% - 27.74% (Variable)
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Annual Fee:
$0
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Annual Fee:
$0
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Highlights:
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Highlights:
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Apply Now for Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
|Show More Show Less
Bank of America content updated on 10/1/26.
Our reward card ratings focus on how much real value you can earn — and keep — with everyday spending. We look closely at rewards rates, intro offers, and fees to surface the strongest options for people who want to maximize cash back.
Our highest-rated rewards cards have:
We combine these factors with an evaluation of brand reputation and customer satisfaction to ensure you're getting the best rewards card recommendations. Our aim is to maintain a balanced best-of list featuring top-scoring rewards credit cards from reputable brands. 'Best for' category selections on this page are determined by our editors, and a single card may be recognized in multiple categories.
Ordering within lists is influenced by advertiser compensation, including featured placements at the top of a given list, but our product recommendations are NEVER influenced by advertisers. Learn more about how Motley Fool Money rates credit cards.
Our reward card ratings focus on how much real value you can earn — and keep — with everyday spending. We look closely at rewards rates, intro offers, and fees to surface the strongest options for people who want to maximize cash back.
Our highest-rated rewards cards have:
We combine these factors with an evaluation of brand reputation and customer satisfaction to ensure you're getting the best rewards card recommendations. Our aim is to maintain a balanced best-of list featuring top-scoring rewards credit cards from reputable brands. 'Best for' category selections on this page are determined by our editors, and a single card may be recognized in multiple categories.
Ordering within lists is influenced by advertiser compensation, including featured placements at the top of a given list, but our product recommendations are NEVER influenced by advertisers. Learn more about how Motley Fool Money rates credit cards.
The Chase Freedom Flex® comes with a solid welcome bonus that's incredibly easy to land. Limited Time Offer! Earn a $250 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening! That's one of the lowest spend requirements you'll find on any card, and the bonus is generous; most no-annual-fee cards offer $200 or less.
The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card's bonus, on the other hand, isn't as easy to earn. It offers a $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening. That's twice the spend requirement of the Chase Freedom Flex® over the same three-month timespan.
So the Chase Freedom Flex® wins here, as its welcome bonus is a good deal easier to earn.
The Chase Freedom Flex® earns 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. It's pretty common to see popular categories like groceries, gas, Amazon, streaming services, and live entertainment pop up.
You must activate your bonus categories each quarter. The spending cap works out to exactly $75 in cash back per quarter, or $300 a year. That's one of the best bonus categories you'll find anywhere, although the quarterly cap limits your potential earnings. If you spend a lot of money in a single category, then you might prefer a card that earns unlimited cash back in that category -- even though the earning rate may be lower.
The card also earns 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3% cash back on dining and drugstores, and 1% on everything else, with no quarterly caps. The 3% on dining is my favorite here. For anyone who eats out as much as I do, that means serious rewards.
Chase pays rewards as Ultimate Rewards points, and points are worth $0.01 apiece when you redeem them for cash back. However, if you have another top Chase card, like the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card, you can pool your rewards and put them toward travel for even more potential value.
Earn a $250 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months -- that's 50% back on your spend!
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular APR
18.49% - 27.99% Variable
Rewards 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. Enjoy new 5% categories each quarter! Plus, earn 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3% on dining and drugstores, and 1% on all other purchases.
5% cash back offer
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Limited Time Offer! Earn a $250 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening!
$250 bonus
We love Chase Freedom Flex because it delivers big value with zero annual fee. You earn 5% in rotating categories, 1% on everything else, and one of the easiest welcome bonuses to qualify for -- currently $250 for a limited time. Add in the long 0% intro APR and it’s an easy yes if you want strong rewards without paying to carry the card.Read Full Review
The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card has a pretty unique rewards setup. It earns a whopping 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice, then 3% back after that. You'll also get 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases, plus 1% back on all other purchases.
Getting 6% back in a category of your choosing, even if it's only for the first year, is pretty much unheard of. The downside here is that you'll only get that rate on the first $2,500 in combined 6% and 2% purchases each quarter. If you spend more than that in your bonus category and the grocery store category combined, your rate drops to 1%.
Still, you've got plenty of ways to earn rewards. Your choices of bonus category include gas and EV charging, online shopping, dining, travel, drug stores and pharmacies, and home improvement and furnishings. And you're able to change it once a month.
My advice here is to put as much of your spending as possible in your 6% (then 3%) category, then worry about the 2% grocery rate after that. That way, you're earning as much cash back as possible before your rate drops down to 1% once you hit the quarterly cap.
If you're a BofA Rewards™ member, you can earn even more with this card -- like, maybe a lot more. Members receive a 10%, 25%, 50%, or 75% boost to their earning rates, depending on their Bank of America and Merrill account balances. That means your standard 1% rate could actually be anywhere from 1.10% to 1.75%.
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
Earn 6% cash back in the category of your choice -- like dining, travel, or online shopping -- for the first year. Plus, score a $200 cash rewards bonus after qualifying purchases.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.74% - 27.74% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days
Regular APR
17.74% - 27.74% (Variable)
Rewards Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. You’ll automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category. Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the 3% first-year bonus offer ends, you will earn 3% and 2% cash back on these purchases up to the quarterly maximum.
1% - 6% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening
$200 cash back
This card's wide range of extra cash back options speaks for itself, with a choice of six bonus categories you can change monthly for 6% earnings for the first year in the category of your choice. And you can earn 2% back automatically at grocery stores and wholesale clubs. No annual fee and a nice welcome bonus also make this one a winner. Plus, if you're a Bank of America BofA Rewards™ member, this card will be even more valuable for you.Read Full Review
Other Chase Freedom Flex® perks worth mentioning:
That's one of the better intro APR windows you'll find on a card with such great earning rates.
The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card, meanwhile, still charges a 3% foreign transaction fee. On the plus side, you will get 0% intro APR for your first 15 billing cycles for purchases and for any balance transfers made within the first 60 days of account opening. After that, a 17.74% - 27.74% (Variable) APR applies.
Plus, the earning rate boost you get as a BofA Rewards member is arguably the best perk you can get from either card.
The Chase Freedom Flex® is a great fit if you're willing to track (and activate) different bonus categories every quarter. It also fits anyone who has another top Chase card and wants to put their Ultimate Rewards toward travel. Apply for the Chase Freedom Flex® card today.
The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card, meanwhile, is great if you have one spending category that dominates your budget, such as gas or online shopping. It's also the clear choice for BofA Rewards members, since they can supercharge their earning rates depending on how much they keep in their BofA and Merrill accounts. Ready to get started? Click here to apply for the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card now.
And for even more options, check out our full list of the best credit cards, reviewed by our experts.
We recommend comparing options to ensure the card you're selecting is the best fit for you. To make your search easier, here's a short list of standout credit cards.
|Offer
|Our Rating
|Welcome Offer
|Rewards Program
|APR
|Learn More
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5.00/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
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Intro: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular: 17.74%, 24.24%, or 28.49% Variable APR
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4.80/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
|Earn $200 cash back Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
|1.5% - 5% cash back Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases
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Intro: 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular: 18.49% - 27.99% Variable
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4.70/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
|25,000 points (worth $250 travel credit) 25,000 online bonus points after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening - that can be a $250 statement credit toward travel purchases
|1.5-3 points per dollar Earn unlimited 1.5 points per $1 spent on everyday purchases, with no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees and your points don't expire as long as your account remains open. Earn 3 points per $1 spent on travel purchases booked through BofA Travel.
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Intro: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.74% - 27.74% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days
Regular: 17.74% - 27.74% (Variable)
No. Chase removed the 3% foreign transaction fee for new and existing cardholders. The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card still charges a 3% foreign transaction fee, so the Chase Freedom Flex® is the better choice abroad.
Yes. The Chase Freedom Flex® earns Chase Ultimate Rewards points, and each point is worth $0.01 when redeemed for cash back. Points can be worth more when you pool them with certain Chase travel cards and transfer them to travel partners.
Yes, for people who will activate and spend in rotating categories each quarter. The Chase Freedom Flex® has no annual fee, earns up to 5% in bonus categories each quarter after activation, and it charges no foreign transaction fees. People who dislike tracking categories will prefer a flat-rate card.
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresBank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, JPMorgan Chase, and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Visa.