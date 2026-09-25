Chase Freedom Unlimited® vs. Chase Freedom Flex®: Which Cash Back Card Is Right for You?

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The Chase Freedom lineup is easily one of my favorite in the world of credit cards. The Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees) and Chase Freedom Flex® (see rates and fees) are two of the better cash back cards out there -- but which is right for you?
To me, the Chase Freedom Unlimited® is the better everyday card for most people, thanks to its higher base earning rate. The Chase Freedom Flex® can easily out-earn it, though, if you're willing to track and activate quarterly 5% bonus categories. It all depends on how you want to earn.
Here's what to know about the Chase Freedom Unlimited® and the Chase Freedom Flex®, and how to decide between the two.
Our aim is to maintain a balanced best-of list featuring top-scoring credit cards from reputable brands. 'Best for' category selections on this page are determined by our editors, and a single card may be recognized in multiple categories.
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|Chase Freedom Unlimited®
|Chase Freedom Flex®
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4.80/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
4.80/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
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4.80/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
4.80/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
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Recommended Credit:
Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Good/Excellent (670-850)
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Recommended Credit:
Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Good/Excellent (670-850)
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Welcome Offer: Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
Earn $200 cash back
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Welcome Offer: Limited Time Offer! Earn a $250 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening!
$250 bonus
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Rewards Program: Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases
1.5% - 5% cash back
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Rewards Program: 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. Enjoy new 5% categories each quarter! Plus, earn 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3% on dining and drugstores, and 1% on all other purchases.
5% cash back offer
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Intro APR: 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
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Intro APR: 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
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Regular APR:
18.24% - 27.74% Variable
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Regular APR:
18.24% - 27.74% Variable
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Annual Fee:
$0
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Annual Fee:
$0
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Highlights:
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Highlights:
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At Motley Fool Money, every credit card we review is rated on a 5-star scale, scored to a tenth of a point. Our ratings weigh the features that matter most: rewards rates, 0% intro APR offers, welcome bonuses, fees, and perks like travel credits and purchase protections.
We score cards within four primary categories:
Top-rated cards typically combine strong long-term value, attainable bonuses, low fees, and standout protections or perks.
We combine these factors with an evaluation of brand reputation and customer satisfaction to ensure you're getting the best credit card recommendations. Our aim is to maintain a balanced best-of list featuring top-scoring credit cards from reputable brands. 'Best for' category selections on this page are determined by our editors, and a single card may be recognized in multiple categories.
Ordering within lists is influenced by advertiser compensation, including featured placements at the top of a given list, but our product recommendations are NEVER influenced by advertisers. Learn more about how Motley Fool Money rates credit cards.
At Motley Fool Money, every credit card we review is rated on a 5-star scale, scored to a tenth of a point. Our ratings weigh the features that matter most: rewards rates, 0% intro APR offers, welcome bonuses, fees, and perks like travel credits and purchase protections.
We score cards within four primary categories:
Top-rated cards typically combine strong long-term value, attainable bonuses, low fees, and standout protections or perks.
We combine these factors with an evaluation of brand reputation and customer satisfaction to ensure you're getting the best credit card recommendations. Our aim is to maintain a balanced best-of list featuring top-scoring credit cards from reputable brands. 'Best for' category selections on this page are determined by our editors, and a single card may be recognized in multiple categories.
Ordering within lists is influenced by advertiser compensation, including featured placements at the top of a given list, but our product recommendations are NEVER influenced by advertisers. Learn more about how Motley Fool Money rates credit cards.
Chase Freedom Unlimited® earns 1.5% cash back on all other purchases that don't fit into a bonus category, with no activation and no cap on regular earnings. On top of that solid flat rate, it pays 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel and 3% cash back at drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery.
That combination -- a strong baseline rate plus a few automatic bonus categories -- is why we named it Best Cash Back Credit Card for 2026. It rewards spending you'd do anyway, with no work required.
The card also has no annual fee, which means there's no cost to keeping it open even if you rarely use it. New cardholders can earn a $200 cash back welcome bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months.
This is one of my favorite credit cards in my wallet, thanks to its mix of versatile bonus categories and a great flat rate. It's a good choice for credit card beginners, or anyone who wants easy cash back rewards.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular APR
18.24% - 27.74% Variable
Rewards Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases
1.5% - 5% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
Earn $200 cash back
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is the ideal all-in-one card, offering both big upfront value and long-term rewards. New cardholders can earn a $200 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months. Plus, enjoy unlimited 3% back on dining and drugstores, 5% on travel booked through Chase Travel, and 1.5% on all other purchases. With the added benefit of 0% intro APR for 15 months, this card is perfect for a one-card wallet.Read Full Review
Chase Freedom Flex® pays 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate -- think things like gas stations, grocery stores, or select online retailers. Spending beyond that cap drops to 1% for the rest of the quarter.
Like the Chase Freedom Unlimited®, it also earns 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠ cash back and 3% on dining and drugstores, but its base rate on everything else is 1%, a half-point lower than the Chase Freedom Unlimited®'s flat rate.
That 0.5% difference might not seem like much, but it adds up. Let's say you spent $4,000 a month on non-bonus purchases each month. With the Chase Freedom Flex®, you'd earn $480 a year; with the Chase Freedom Unlimited®, you'd earn $720.
On the other hand, the Chase Freedom Flex® can easily out-earn the Chase Freedom Unlimited® if you take advantage of its rotating categories. It takes a bit more effort, but it can be well worth it.
The Chase Freedom Flex® also offers an easy sign-up bonus: Earn a $250 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months from account opening.
Earn a $250 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months -- that's 50% back on your spend!
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular APR
18.24% - 27.74% Variable
Rewards 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. Enjoy new 5% categories each quarter! Plus, earn 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3% on dining and drugstores, and 1% on all other purchases.
5% cash back offer
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Limited Time Offer! Earn a $250 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening!
$250 bonus
We love Chase Freedom Flex because it delivers big value with zero annual fee. You earn 5% in rotating categories, 1% on everything else, and one of the easiest welcome bonuses to qualify for -- currently $250 for a limited time. Add in the long 0% intro APR and it’s an easy yes if you want strong rewards without paying to carry the card.Read Full Review
Both the Chase Freedom Unlimited® and Chase Freedom Flex® come with a solid intro APR offer:
Both cards also have a low intro balance transfer fee: Either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater in the first 60 days.
If you want a way to save on both existing debt and upcoming purchases, and earn great rewards along the way, the Chase Freedom Unlimited® and Chase Freedom Flex® are both solid options.
Yes, and many people do have both. They make for a nice pair: you can use the Chase Freedom Flex® for the rotating bonus categories and the Chase Freedom Unlimited® for everything else.
Since both of these top cash back cards technically earn Chase Ultimate Rewards points, you can also let your earnings pool in one Chase account. Then adding a third card, like one of the Chase Sapphire cards, means you can put your rewards toward travel for even more potential value.
Both the Chase Freedom Unlimited® and Chase Freedom Flex® are great options for anyone wanting to start piling up cash back. But which card you apply for may differ depending on how you want to earn:
Whichever you choose, the $0 annual fee means there's not much downside to starting with one and adding the other later.
And if you're weighing these against cards from other issuers too, our list of the best credit cards available now is a great place to start.
We recommend comparing options to ensure the card you're selecting is the best fit for you. To make your search easier, here's a short list of standout credit cards.
|Offer
|Our Rating
|Welcome Offer
|Rewards Program
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|Learn More
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5.00/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
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Intro: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular: 17.74%, 24.24%, or 28.49% Variable APR
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4.80/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
|Earn $200 cash back Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
|1.5% - 5% cash back Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases
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Intro: 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular: 18.24% - 27.74% Variable
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4.70/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
|25,000 points (worth $250 travel credit) 25,000 online bonus points after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening - that can be a $250 statement credit toward travel purchases
|1.5-3 points per dollar Earn unlimited 1.5 points per $1 spent on everyday purchases, with no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees and your points don't expire as long as your account remains open. Earn 3 points per $1 spent on travel purchases booked through BofA Travel.
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Intro: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.49% - 27.49% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days
Regular: 17.49% - 27.49% (Variable)
Chase Freedom Unlimited® earns a flat 1.5% on non-bonus purchases with no activation needed. Chase Freedom Flex® earns 1% on non-bonus-category purchases, but earns 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate.
Chase Freedom Unlimited® is better for most people because its flat rate requires much less effort. Chase Freedom Flex® can earn a good bit more, but only for cardholders who reliably activate and spend in its rotating bonus categories.
Both cards generally require good to excellent credit -- a FICO® Score of 670 or higher.
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Visa.