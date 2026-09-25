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Chase Freedom Unlimited® vs. Chase Freedom Flex®: Which Cash Back Card Is Right for You?

Published Sept. 25, 2026
Ryan Wilcox
Author: Ryan Wilcox
Ryan Wilcox
Ryan Wilcox
Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

Ryan Wilcox is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, auto insurance, and other personal finance topics. Ryan has been writing about credit cards and savings since 2022. Before joining Motley Fool Money, he was a full-time writer at The Points Guy, where he focused on maximizing credit card rewards and travel strategies. He holds a bachelor’s degree in English and American History from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he also spent four years reporting for The Daily Tar Heel. With a background in both journalism and consumer finance, he brings a clear and thoughtful voice to money topics. Outside of work, Ryan is likely reading, writing, or updating his Letterboxd account.

See Full Bio

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation.

The Chase Freedom lineup is easily one of my favorite in the world of credit cards. The Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees) and Chase Freedom Flex® (see rates and fees) are two of the better cash back cards out there -- but which is right for you?

To me, the Chase Freedom Unlimited® is the better everyday card for most people, thanks to its higher base earning rate. The Chase Freedom Flex® can easily out-earn it, though, if you're willing to track and activate quarterly 5% bonus categories. It all depends on how you want to earn.

Here's what to know about the Chase Freedom Unlimited® and the Chase Freedom Flex®, and how to decide between the two.

  • Our team of experts reviewed over 260 credit cards
  • We evaluate all credit cards across the same 4 key criteria: value, welcome experience, fees, and perks
  • Our credit card ratings are never influenced by our advertising partners
  • If we wouldn't recommend an offer to a close family member, we won't recommend it to you

Our aim is to maintain a balanced best-of list featuring top-scoring credit cards from reputable brands. 'Best for' category selections on this page are determined by our editors, and a single card may be recognized in multiple categories.

Chase Freedom Unlimited® vs. Chase Freedom Flex® at a glance

Image for
Image for
Chase Freedom Unlimited® Chase Freedom Flex®
4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Apply Now for Chase Freedom Unlimited®

On Chase's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Apply Now for Chase Freedom Flex®

On Chase's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Recommended Credit: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)

Good/Excellent (670-850)

Recommended Credit: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)

Good/Excellent (670-850)

Welcome Offer: Circle with letter I in it. Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening

Earn $200 cash back

Welcome Offer: Circle with letter I in it. Limited Time Offer! Earn a $250 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening!

$250 bonus

Rewards Program: Circle with letter I in it. Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases

1.5% - 5% cash back

Rewards Program: Circle with letter I in it. 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. Enjoy new 5% categories each quarter! Plus, earn 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3% on dining and drugstores, and 1% on all other purchases.

5% cash back offer

Intro APR: Circle with letter I in it. 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months

Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months

Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months

Intro APR: Circle with letter I in it. 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months

Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months

Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months

Regular APR:

18.24% - 27.74% Variable

Regular APR:

18.24% - 27.74% Variable

Annual Fee:

$0

Annual Fee:

$0

Highlights:

  • Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
  • Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases.
  • No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can use points to redeem for cash through an account statement credit or an electronic deposit into an eligible Chase account located in the United States!
  • Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 27.74%.
  • No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card
  • Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, alerts, and more.
  • Member FDIC

Highlights:

  • Limited Time Offer! Earn a $250 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
  • 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. Enjoy new 5% categories each quarter!
  • New Benefit! Earn rewards worldwide with no foreign transaction fees
  • 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more
  • 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
  • No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can use points to redeem for cash through an account statement credit or an electronic deposit into an eligible Chase account located in the United States.
  • 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 27.74%.
  • No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Flex® card
  • Keep tabs on your credit health - Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, real-time alerts, and more.
  • Member FDIC
Apply Now for Chase Freedom Unlimited®

On Chase's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Apply Now for Chase Freedom Flex®

On Chase's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Show More Arrow graphic to expand and collapse content Show Less Arrow graphic to expand and collapse content

At Motley Fool Money, every credit card we review is rated on a 5-star scale, scored to a tenth of a point. Our ratings weigh the features that matter most: rewards rates, 0% intro APR offers, welcome bonuses, fees, and perks like travel credits and purchase protections.

We score cards within four primary categories:

  • 0% intro APR cards for paying down balances or financing purchases
  • Travel cards for maximizing points, miles, and perks on the road
  • Cash back and rewards cards for everyday spending value
  • Business cards designed to fit company expenses and growth

Top-rated cards typically combine strong long-term value, attainable bonuses, low fees, and standout protections or perks.

We combine these factors with an evaluation of brand reputation and customer satisfaction to ensure you're getting the best credit card recommendations. Our aim is to maintain a balanced best-of list featuring top-scoring credit cards from reputable brands. 'Best for' category selections on this page are determined by our editors, and a single card may be recognized in multiple categories.

Ordering within lists is influenced by advertiser compensation, including featured placements at the top of a given list, but our product recommendations are NEVER influenced by advertisers. Learn more about how Motley Fool Money rates credit cards.

At Motley Fool Money, every credit card we review is rated on a 5-star scale, scored to a tenth of a point. Our ratings weigh the features that matter most: rewards rates, 0% intro APR offers, welcome bonuses, fees, and perks like travel credits and purchase protections.

We score cards within four primary categories:

  • 0% intro APR cards for paying down balances or financing purchases
  • Travel cards for maximizing points, miles, and perks on the road
  • Cash back and rewards cards for everyday spending value
  • Business cards designed to fit company expenses and growth

Top-rated cards typically combine strong long-term value, attainable bonuses, low fees, and standout protections or perks.

We combine these factors with an evaluation of brand reputation and customer satisfaction to ensure you're getting the best credit card recommendations. Our aim is to maintain a balanced best-of list featuring top-scoring credit cards from reputable brands. 'Best for' category selections on this page are determined by our editors, and a single card may be recognized in multiple categories.

Ordering within lists is influenced by advertiser compensation, including featured placements at the top of a given list, but our product recommendations are NEVER influenced by advertisers. Learn more about how Motley Fool Money rates credit cards.

Chase Freedom Unlimited®: Best for hands-off cash back

Chase Freedom Unlimited® earns 1.5% cash back on all other purchases that don't fit into a bonus category, with no activation and no cap on regular earnings. On top of that solid flat rate, it pays 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel and 3% cash back at drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery.

That combination -- a strong baseline rate plus a few automatic bonus categories -- is why we named it Best Cash Back Credit Card for 2026. It rewards spending you'd do anyway, with no work required.

The card also has no annual fee, which means there's no cost to keeping it open even if you rarely use it. New cardholders can earn a $200 cash back welcome bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months.

This is one of my favorite credit cards in my wallet, thanks to its mix of versatile bonus categories and a great flat rate. It's a good choice for credit card beginners, or anyone who wants easy cash back rewards.

Award Icon 2026 Award Winner

Chase Freedom Unlimited®

Apply Now for Chase Freedom Unlimited®

On Chase's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Chase Freedom Unlimited®
4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Apply Now for Chase Freedom Unlimited®

On Chase's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Good/Excellent (670-850)

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months

Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months

Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months

Regular APR

18.24% - 27.74% Variable

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases

1.5% - 5% cash back

Annual Fee

$0

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening

Earn $200 cash back

  • The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is the ideal all-in-one card, offering both big upfront value and long-term rewards. New cardholders can earn a $200 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months. Plus, enjoy unlimited 3% back on dining and drugstores, 5% on travel booked through Chase Travel, and 1.5% on all other purchases. With the added benefit of 0% intro APR for 15 months, this card is perfect for a one-card wallet.

    Read Full Review
    • Innovative sign-up bonus
    • Purchase and travel protections
    • Robust rewards program
    • Great intro APR
    • No annual fee
    • Limited bonus opportunities on everyday spending
    • Foreign transaction fee
    • Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
    • Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases.
    • No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can use points to redeem for cash through an account statement credit or an electronic deposit into an eligible Chase account located in the United States!
    • Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 27.74%.
    • No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card
    • Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, alerts, and more.
    • Member FDIC

Chase Freedom Flex®: Best for earning more with rotating categories

Chase Freedom Flex® pays 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate -- think things like gas stations, grocery stores, or select online retailers. Spending beyond that cap drops to 1% for the rest of the quarter.

Like the Chase Freedom Unlimited®, it also earns 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠ cash back and 3% on dining and drugstores, but its base rate on everything else is 1%, a half-point lower than the Chase Freedom Unlimited®'s flat rate.

That 0.5% difference might not seem like much, but it adds up. Let's say you spent $4,000 a month on non-bonus purchases each month. With the Chase Freedom Flex®, you'd earn $480 a year; with the Chase Freedom Unlimited®, you'd earn $720.

On the other hand, the Chase Freedom Flex® can easily out-earn the Chase Freedom Unlimited® if you take advantage of its rotating categories. It takes a bit more effort, but it can be well worth it.

The Chase Freedom Flex® also offers an easy sign-up bonus: Earn a $250 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months from account opening.

Chase Freedom Flex®

Apply Now for Chase Freedom Flex®

On Chase's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Chase Freedom Flex®
4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Apply Now for Chase Freedom Flex®

On Chase's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

LIMITED-TIME OFFER

Earn a $250 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months -- that's 50% back on your spend!

Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Good/Excellent (670-850)

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months

Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months

Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months

Regular APR

18.24% - 27.74% Variable

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. Enjoy new 5% categories each quarter! Plus, earn 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3% on dining and drugstores, and 1% on all other purchases.

5% cash back offer

Annual Fee

$0

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Limited Time Offer! Earn a $250 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening!

$250 bonus

  • We love Chase Freedom Flex because it delivers big value with zero annual fee. You earn 5% in rotating categories, 1% on everything else, and one of the easiest welcome bonuses to qualify for -- currently $250 for a limited time. Add in the long 0% intro APR and it’s an easy yes if you want strong rewards without paying to carry the card.

    Read Full Review
    • Big sign-up bonus
    • Lucrative cash back program
    • Long 0% intro APR
    • No annual fee
    • Purchase and travel protections
    • No foreign transaction fee
    • Limited bonus opportunities on everyday spending
    • Limited Time Offer! Earn a $250 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
    • 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. Enjoy new 5% categories each quarter!
    • New Benefit! Earn rewards worldwide with no foreign transaction fees
    • 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more
    • 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
    • No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can use points to redeem for cash through an account statement credit or an electronic deposit into an eligible Chase account located in the United States.
    • 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 27.74%.
    • No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Flex® card
    • Keep tabs on your credit health - Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, real-time alerts, and more.
    • Member FDIC

Chase Freedom Unlimited® vs. Chase Freedom Flex®: 0% intro APR offers

Both the Chase Freedom Unlimited® and Chase Freedom Flex® come with a solid intro APR offer:

  • Chase Freedom Unlimited®: 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months; an 18.24% - 27.74% Variable APR applies after.
  • Chase Freedom Flex®: 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months; an 18.24% - 27.74% Variable APR applies after.

Both cards also have a low intro balance transfer fee: Either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater in the first 60 days.

If you want a way to save on both existing debt and upcoming purchases, and earn great rewards along the way, the Chase Freedom Unlimited® and Chase Freedom Flex® are both solid options.

Can you have both Chase Freedom cards?

Yes, and many people do have both. They make for a nice pair: you can use the Chase Freedom Flex® for the rotating bonus categories and the Chase Freedom Unlimited® for everything else.

Since both of these top cash back cards technically earn Chase Ultimate Rewards points, you can also let your earnings pool in one Chase account. Then adding a third card, like one of the Chase Sapphire cards, means you can put your rewards toward travel for even more potential value.

Chase Freedom Flex® vs. Chase Freedom Unlimited®: Which card should you get?

Both the Chase Freedom Unlimited® and Chase Freedom Flex® are great options for anyone wanting to start piling up cash back. But which card you apply for may differ depending on how you want to earn:

Whichever you choose, the $0 annual fee means there's not much downside to starting with one and adding the other later.

And if you're weighing these against cards from other issuers too, our list of the best credit cards available now is a great place to start.

Credit card comparison

We recommend comparing options to ensure the card you're selecting is the best fit for you. To make your search easier, here's a short list of standout credit cards.

Offer Our Rating Welcome Offer Rewards Program APR Learn More
5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Best for long 0% intro APR 		N/A N/A

Intro: Circle with letter I in it. 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers

Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases

Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers

Regular: 17.74%, 24.24%, or 28.49% Variable APR

Apply Now for Wells Fargo Reflect® Card

On Wells Fargo's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Best for cash back 		Earn $200 cash back Circle with letter I in it. Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening 1.5% - 5% cash back Circle with letter I in it. Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases

Intro: Circle with letter I in it. 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months

Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months

Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months

Regular: 18.24% - 27.74% Variable

Apply Now for Chase Freedom Unlimited®

On Chase's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

4.70/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Best for unlimited rewards on purchases 		25,000 points (worth $250 travel credit) Circle with letter I in it. 25,000 online bonus points after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening - that can be a $250 statement credit toward travel purchases 1.5-3 points per dollar Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 1.5 points per $1 spent on everyday purchases, with no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees and your points don't expire as long as your account remains open. Earn 3 points per $1 spent on travel purchases booked through BofA Travel.

Intro: Circle with letter I in it. 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.49% - 27.49% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.

Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases

Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days

Regular: 17.49% - 27.49% (Variable)

Apply Now for Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card

On Bank of America's Secure Website.

FAQs

  • Chase Freedom Unlimited® earns a flat 1.5% on non-bonus purchases with no activation needed. Chase Freedom Flex® earns 1% on non-bonus-category purchases, but earns 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate.

  • Chase Freedom Unlimited® is better for most people because its flat rate requires much less effort. Chase Freedom Flex® can earn a good bit more, but only for cardholders who reliably activate and spend in its rotating bonus categories.

  • Both cards generally require good to excellent credit -- a FICO® Score of 670 or higher.