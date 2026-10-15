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Chase Ink Business Unlimited vs. Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card: Which Is Better?

Published Oct. 15, 2026
Ryan Wilcox
Author: Ryan Wilcox
Ryan Wilcox
Ryan Wilcox
Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

Ryan Wilcox is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, auto insurance, and other personal finance topics. Ryan has been writing about credit cards and savings since 2022. Before joining Motley Fool Money, he was a full-time writer at The Points Guy, where he focused on maximizing credit card rewards and travel strategies. He holds a bachelor’s degree in English and American History from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he also spent four years reporting for The Daily Tar Heel. With a background in both journalism and consumer finance, he brings a clear and thoughtful voice to money topics. Outside of work, Ryan is likely reading, writing, or updating his Letterboxd account.

See Full Bio

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation.

Want to earn easy rewards on all types of business expenses, instead of just a few specific categories? If so, you have two great options: The Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card (see rates and fees) and the Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card.

Both cards earn 1.5% cash back on all purchases for no annual fee. But they have a few key differences.

For one, the Chase Ink Business Unlimited earns Chase Ultimate Rewards points, which become way more flexible when paired with another Chase card. The Bank of America Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards, meanwhile, earns simple cash back, but its rewards can climb much higher if you're a Bank of America Preferred Rewards for Business member.

Here's what to know about these two cards and how to decide between them today.

  • Our team of experts reviewed over 260 credit cards
  • We evaluate all credit cards across the same 4 key criteria: value, welcome experience, fees, and perks
  • Our credit card ratings are never influenced by our advertising partners
  • If we wouldn't recommend an offer to a close family member, we won't recommend it to you

Our aim is to maintain a balanced best-of list featuring top-scoring credit cards from reputable brands. 'Best for' category selections on this page are determined by our editors, and a single card may be recognized in multiple categories.

Chase Ink Business Unlimited vs. Bank of America Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards: At a glance

Image for
Image for
Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card
5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
4.60/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
4.60/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Apply Now for Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card

On Chase's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Apply Now for Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card

On Bank of America's Secure Website.

Recommended Credit: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)

Good/Excellent (670-850)

Recommended Credit: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Excellent (740-850)

Excellent (740-850)

Welcome Offer: Circle with letter I in it. Earn $750 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.

Earn $750 bonus cash back

Welcome Offer: Circle with letter I in it. $500 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $5,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.

$500 cash back

Rewards Program: Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business

Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase

Rewards Program: Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases

1.5% cash back

Intro APR: Circle with letter I in it. 0% Intro APR on Purchases

Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 12 months

Balance Transfers: N/A

Intro APR: Circle with letter I in it. 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 7 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 16.99% to 26.99% will apply.

Purchases: 0%, 7 billing cycles

Balance Transfers: N/A

Regular APR:

16.99% - 24.99% Variable

Regular APR:

16.99% - 26.99% (Variable)

Annual Fee:

$0

Annual Fee:

$0.00

Highlights:

  • Earn $750 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening
  • Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
  • No Annual Fee
  • Redeem rewards for cash back, gift cards, travel and more through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
  • Earn rewards faster with employee cards at no additional cost. Set individual spending limits for greater control.
  • Round-the-clock monitoring for unusual credit card purchases
  • With Zero Liability you won't be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card or account information.
  • 0% introductory APR for 12 months on purchases
  • Earn 5% total cash back on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.
  • Member FDIC

Highlights:

  • $500 Online Cash Rewards Bonus Offer: Get a $500 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $5,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.
  • Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on purchases, or join Preferred Rewards for Business for no fee, and earn up to an unlimited 2.62% cash back on all purchases if you have a Bank of America® business checking account and qualify for our highest Preferred Rewards for Business tier.
  • No annual cap and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
  • No annual fee.
  • Choose how to redeem your cash rewards – as a deposit into your eligible Bank of America® checking or savings account, as a card statement credit or as a check mailed to you.
  • 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 7 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 16.99% to 26.99% will apply.
  • Contactless Cards - the security of a chip card, with the convenience of a tap.
  • This offer may not be available if you leave this page or visit our website. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
Apply Now for Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card

On Chase's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Apply Now for Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card

On Bank of America's Secure Website.

Show More Arrow graphic to expand and collapse content Show Less Arrow graphic to expand and collapse content

Bank of America content updated on 10/1/26.

Our business card ratings are designed to help owners and entrepreneurs find cards that match the way they spend – and scale. We consider earning structures, welcome offers, perks, and business-specific benefits like employee controls or loyalty boosts.

Our highest-rated business cards have:

  • Strong earning potential across everyday or business-specific categories (travel, advertising, office supplies)
  • Transferable rewards programs for added flexibility
  • Welcome offers with meaningful upfront value
  • Valuable extras like employee cards, accounting software integrations, or airline lounge access
  • Low-to-moderate annual fees

We combine these factors with an evaluation of brand reputation and customer satisfaction to ensure you're getting the best business credit card recommendations. Our aim is to maintain a balanced best-of list featuring top-scoring credit cards from reputable brands. 'Best for' category selections on this page are determined by our editors, and a single card may be recognized in multiple categories.

Ordering within lists is influenced by advertiser compensation, including featured placements at the top of a given list, but our product recommendations are NEVER influenced by advertisers. Learn more about how Motley Fool Money rates credit cards.

Our business card ratings are designed to help owners and entrepreneurs find cards that match the way they spend – and scale. We consider earning structures, welcome offers, perks, and business-specific benefits like employee controls or loyalty boosts.

Our highest-rated business cards have:

  • Strong earning potential across everyday or business-specific categories (travel, advertising, office supplies)
  • Transferable rewards programs for added flexibility
  • Welcome offers with meaningful upfront value
  • Valuable extras like employee cards, accounting software integrations, or airline lounge access
  • Low-to-moderate annual fees

We combine these factors with an evaluation of brand reputation and customer satisfaction to ensure you're getting the best business credit card recommendations. Our aim is to maintain a balanced best-of list featuring top-scoring credit cards from reputable brands. 'Best for' category selections on this page are determined by our editors, and a single card may be recognized in multiple categories.

Ordering within lists is influenced by advertiser compensation, including featured placements at the top of a given list, but our product recommendations are NEVER influenced by advertisers. Learn more about how Motley Fool Money rates credit cards.

Both earn 1.5% cash back -- but only one can unlock more rewards

The Chase Ink Business Unlimited and the Bank of America Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards both earn the same flat rate cash back rate on purchases with no bonus categories to track.

  • Chase Ink Business Unlimited: Earn 1.5% cash back on every purchase.
  • Bank of America Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards: Earn 1.5% cash back on all purchases.

On, say, $50,000 in annual spending, you'll get a strong $750 in rewards with either card.

The Bank of America's Preferred Rewards for Business advantage

Bank of America's Preferred Rewards for Business program changes the math. A business with a Bank of America business checking account and enough combined balances can boost the card's cash back by 25%, 50%, or 75%. The tiers start at $20,000, $50,000, and $100,000 in qualifying balances.

At the top tier, the Bank of America Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards earns about 2.62% on every purchase. On $50,000 of spending, that's roughly $1,310, or $560 more than the Chase Ink Business Unlimited.

The Chase Ink Business Unlimited has no equivalent boost on its own. Its upside comes from how you can redeem rewards (more on that below). So if you're already a Preferred Rewards for Business member, or want to become one, the Bank of America Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards is the way to go.

A Bank of America business card alternative

The Bank of America Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards isn't the only card that lets you earn more as a Bank of America customer. There's also the Bank of America® Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card. It earns 3% cash back in the category of your choice (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter) and 2% cash back on dining purchases (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter). With the max 75% boost, that 3% rate shoots up to 5.25%.

No matter what you get, the Bank of America credit card lineup is one of the best out there -- if you're a high-balance Bank of America customer.

Chase Ink Business Unlimited is better if you hold another Chase card

The Chase Ink Business Unlimited earns Chase Ultimate Rewards points, which you can easily redeem for cash back at a rate of $0.01 apiece. If you have another top Chase card, though, your points become even more valuable.

That's because you can pool your points with an eligible Chase card like the Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card or a Chase Sapphire card. That means you can redeem your points for travel and take advantage of Chase's valuable list of transfer partners, which can make them worth much more than the standard $0.01 per point.

The Bank of America Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards card has no such feature; its rewards are cash only. You can take them as a deposit into a Bank of America checking or savings account, a statement credit, or a mailed check.

For a business that never plans to book travel, the difference is small. But for a business that spends a lot on travel and already has another top Chase card, the Chase Ink Business Unlimited is an easy win.

Other perks compared

The Chase Ink Business Unlimited offers 0% intro APR on purchases for 12 months (a 16.99% - 24.99% Variable APR applies after), while the Bank of America Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards offers 0% intro APR on purchases for the first 7 billing cycles, followed by a 16.99% - 26.99% (Variable) APR. So the Chase Ink Business Unlimited is the winner if you want a longer interest-free runway, but 7 billing cycles with 0% interest is pretty decent too. Just note that with both cards, you're only saving on upcoming purchases, not balance transfers.

Both offer free employee cards, and employee purchases earn the same cash back as yours. Chase lets you set spending limits and lock or unlock employee cards in its app. Bank of America offers employee monitoring through its Business Advantage 360 tools.

On the downside, both cards charge a 3% foreign transaction fee. A business that spends a lot with overseas suppliers or travels often should check out our list of the best business travel credit cards instead.

Who should get the Chase Ink Business Unlimited?

The Chase Ink Business Unlimited fits owners who want one simple card with flexible rewards and no yearly cost. Choose it if you don't bank with Bank of America, or if you hold (or plan to hold) another Chase card.

If you can earn the card's welcome bonus, that puts another big check in the "yes" column. Earn $750 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's an excellent deal on a top business card with no annual fee.

Skip the Chase Ink Business Unlimited if you spend heavily abroad, because the foreign transaction fee of 3% of each transaction in U.S. dollars completely erases the 1.5% cash back earnings. Skip it, too, if your spending is concentrated in a category where a bonus-category card pays more.

Check out our full Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card review to learn more.

Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card

Apply Now for Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card

On Chase's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card
5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Apply Now for Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card

On Chase's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Good/Excellent (670-850)

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% Intro APR on Purchases

Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 12 months

Balance Transfers: N/A

Regular APR

16.99% - 24.99% Variable

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business

Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase

Annual Fee

$0

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn $750 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.

Earn $750 bonus cash back

  • This is one of the easiest ways to turn business spending into real cash back. Earn unlimited 1.5% on every purchase, plus $750 bonus cash back to boost your rewards right away. With no annual fee, 0% intro APR for 12 months on purchases, and free employee cards, it’s a low-maintenance card that delivers big value from day one.

    Read Full Review
    • Big cash back sign-up bonus
    • Competitive cash back rate
    • Great intro APR
    • No annual fee
    • Free employee cards
    • No bonus categories
    • Foreign transaction fee
    • Earn $750 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening
    • Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
    • No Annual Fee
    • Redeem rewards for cash back, gift cards, travel and more through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
    • Earn rewards faster with employee cards at no additional cost. Set individual spending limits for greater control.
    • Round-the-clock monitoring for unusual credit card purchases
    • With Zero Liability you won't be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card or account information.
    • 0% introductory APR for 12 months on purchases
    • Earn 5% total cash back on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.
    • Member FDIC

Who should get the Bank of America Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards?

The Bank of America Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards fits owners who already keep their business accounts at Bank of America. Choose it if you want simple cash back, and especially if you can reach one of the higher Preferred Rewards for Business tiers. That'll supercharge your flat rate and earn you even more on every purchase, everywhere.

You can also supercharge your cash back by earning the welcome bonus: Earn a $500 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $5,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening. It's not quite as valuable as the Chase Ink Business Unlimited bonus, but for no annual fee, starting out $500 ahead is a nice advantage.

Skip the Bank of America Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards if you don't plan to bank with Bank of America. Without the boost, the card earns the same 1.5% cash back as the Chase Ink Business Unlimited, but offers fewer ways to use your rewards. Skip it for international spending, too, since it also charges a foreign transaction fee of 3% of the U.S. dollar amount of each transaction.

Read our full review of the Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card to learn more.

Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card

Apply Now for Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card

On Bank of America's Secure Website.

Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card
4.60/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
4.60/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Excellent (740-850)
Apply Now for Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card

On Bank of America's Secure Website.

Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Excellent (740-850)

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 7 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 16.99% to 26.99% will apply.

Purchases: 0%, 7 billing cycles

Balance Transfers: N/A

Regular APR

16.99% - 26.99% (Variable)

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases

1.5% cash back

Annual Fee

$0.00

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. $500 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $5,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.

$500 cash back

  • For businesses that want rewards on every dollar, this card keeps it simple. Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back, a $500 welcome bonus, and 0% Intro APR for 7 billing cycles on purchases (then 16.99% - 26.99% (Variable)), with no annual fee. Qualify for Preferred Rewards for Business and you can boost earnings up to 2.62% cash back.

    Read Full Review
    • Unlimited cash back with no expiration
    • No annual fee
    • Intro APR
    • Foreign transaction fees
    • Mediocre incentives
    • $500 Online Cash Rewards Bonus Offer: Get a $500 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $5,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.
    • Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on purchases, or join Preferred Rewards for Business for no fee, and earn up to an unlimited 2.62% cash back on all purchases if you have a Bank of America® business checking account and qualify for our highest Preferred Rewards for Business tier.
    • No annual cap and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
    • No annual fee.
    • Choose how to redeem your cash rewards – as a deposit into your eligible Bank of America® checking or savings account, as a card statement credit or as a check mailed to you.
    • 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 7 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 16.99% to 26.99% will apply.
    • Contactless Cards - the security of a chip card, with the convenience of a tap.
    • This offer may not be available if you leave this page or visit our website. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
Bank of America content updated on 10/1/26.

Our Top Business Credit Card Alternate Options

We suggest taking a good look at various options to pick the perfect card for you and your small business. Remember, not all business credit cards are created equal, and every business has unique needs. To help you out, we've put together a short list of top-notch business credit cards that offer great value across a variety of business types.

Offer Our Rating Welcome Offer Rewards Program APR Learn More
4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Earn $750 bonus cash back Circle with letter I in it. Earn $750 when you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months after account opening Earn 5% cash back in select business categories Circle with letter I in it. Earn 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year. Earn 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year. Earn 1% cash back on all other card purchases with no limit to the amount you can earn.

Intro: Circle with letter I in it. 0% Intro APR on Purchases

Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 12 months

Balance Transfers: N/A

Regular: 16.99% - 24.99% Variable

Apply Now for Ink Business Cash® Credit Card

On Chase's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Earn $750 bonus cash back Circle with letter I in it. Earn $750 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business

Intro: Circle with letter I in it. 0% Intro APR on Purchases

Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 12 months

Balance Transfers: N/A

Regular: 16.99% - 24.99% Variable

Apply Now for Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card

On Chase's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
As High As $500. Find Out Your Offer. Circle with letter I in it. As High As a $500 Statement Credit after you spend $5,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 3 months of Card Membership. Apply and find out your welcome offer. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. 1% - 2% cash back Circle with letter I in it. 2% cash back on all eligible purchases on the first $50,000 of purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter. Cash back earned is automatically credited to your statement.

Intro:

Purchases: 0% on purchases, 12 months from date of account opening

Balance Transfers: N/A

Regular: 16.99% - 28.74% Variable

Apply Now for The American Express Blue Business Cash® Card

On American Express's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

FAQs

  • Yes. The cards come from different issuers, so approval for one doesn't block the other. Each issuer sets its own approval rules and credit limits.

  • No. You can apply without one, but you need a Bank of America business checking account and qualifying balances to earn the Preferred Rewards for Business bonus. Without it, the card earns a flat 1.5% cash back.

  • Yes. Employee cards are free, and employee purchases earn the same 1.5% cash back. Rewards post to the primary account.