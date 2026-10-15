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Want to earn easy rewards on all types of business expenses, instead of just a few specific categories? If so, you have two great options: The Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card (see rates and fees) and the Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card.
Both cards earn 1.5% cash back on all purchases for no annual fee. But they have a few key differences.
For one, the Chase Ink Business Unlimited earns Chase Ultimate Rewards points, which become way more flexible when paired with another Chase card. The Bank of America Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards, meanwhile, earns simple cash back, but its rewards can climb much higher if you're a Bank of America Preferred Rewards for Business member.
Here's what to know about these two cards and how to decide between them today.
Our aim is to maintain a balanced best-of list featuring top-scoring credit cards from reputable brands. 'Best for' category selections on this page are determined by our editors, and a single card may be recognized in multiple categories.
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|Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card
|Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card
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5.00/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
5.00/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
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4.60/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
4.60/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
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Apply Now for Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
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Recommended Credit:
Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Good/Excellent (670-850)
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Recommended Credit:
Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Excellent (740-850)
Excellent (740-850)
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Welcome Offer: Earn $750 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
Earn $750 bonus cash back
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Welcome Offer: $500 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $5,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.
$500 cash back
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Rewards Program: Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase
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Rewards Program: Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases
1.5% cash back
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Intro APR: 0% Intro APR on Purchases
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: N/A
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Intro APR: 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 7 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 16.99% to 26.99% will apply.
Purchases: 0%, 7 billing cycles
Balance Transfers: N/A
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Regular APR:
16.99% - 24.99% Variable
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Regular APR:
16.99% - 26.99% (Variable)
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Annual Fee:
$0
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Annual Fee:
$0.00
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Highlights:
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Highlights:
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Apply Now for Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
|Show More Show Less
Bank of America content updated on 10/1/26.
Our business card ratings are designed to help owners and entrepreneurs find cards that match the way they spend – and scale. We consider earning structures, welcome offers, perks, and business-specific benefits like employee controls or loyalty boosts.
Our highest-rated business cards have:
We combine these factors with an evaluation of brand reputation and customer satisfaction to ensure you're getting the best business credit card recommendations. Our aim is to maintain a balanced best-of list featuring top-scoring credit cards from reputable brands. 'Best for' category selections on this page are determined by our editors, and a single card may be recognized in multiple categories.
Ordering within lists is influenced by advertiser compensation, including featured placements at the top of a given list, but our product recommendations are NEVER influenced by advertisers. Learn more about how Motley Fool Money rates credit cards.
Our business card ratings are designed to help owners and entrepreneurs find cards that match the way they spend – and scale. We consider earning structures, welcome offers, perks, and business-specific benefits like employee controls or loyalty boosts.
Our highest-rated business cards have:
We combine these factors with an evaluation of brand reputation and customer satisfaction to ensure you're getting the best business credit card recommendations. Our aim is to maintain a balanced best-of list featuring top-scoring credit cards from reputable brands. 'Best for' category selections on this page are determined by our editors, and a single card may be recognized in multiple categories.
Ordering within lists is influenced by advertiser compensation, including featured placements at the top of a given list, but our product recommendations are NEVER influenced by advertisers. Learn more about how Motley Fool Money rates credit cards.
The Chase Ink Business Unlimited and the Bank of America Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards both earn the same flat rate cash back rate on purchases with no bonus categories to track.
On, say, $50,000 in annual spending, you'll get a strong $750 in rewards with either card.
Bank of America's Preferred Rewards for Business program changes the math. A business with a Bank of America business checking account and enough combined balances can boost the card's cash back by 25%, 50%, or 75%. The tiers start at $20,000, $50,000, and $100,000 in qualifying balances.
At the top tier, the Bank of America Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards earns about 2.62% on every purchase. On $50,000 of spending, that's roughly $1,310, or $560 more than the Chase Ink Business Unlimited.
The Chase Ink Business Unlimited has no equivalent boost on its own. Its upside comes from how you can redeem rewards (more on that below). So if you're already a Preferred Rewards for Business member, or want to become one, the Bank of America Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards is the way to go.
The Bank of America Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards isn't the only card that lets you earn more as a Bank of America customer. There's also the Bank of America® Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card. It earns 3% cash back in the category of your choice (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter) and 2% cash back on dining purchases (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter). With the max 75% boost, that 3% rate shoots up to 5.25%.
No matter what you get, the Bank of America credit card lineup is one of the best out there -- if you're a high-balance Bank of America customer.
The Chase Ink Business Unlimited earns Chase Ultimate Rewards points, which you can easily redeem for cash back at a rate of $0.01 apiece. If you have another top Chase card, though, your points become even more valuable.
That's because you can pool your points with an eligible Chase card like the Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card or a Chase Sapphire card. That means you can redeem your points for travel and take advantage of Chase's valuable list of transfer partners, which can make them worth much more than the standard $0.01 per point.
The Bank of America Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards card has no such feature; its rewards are cash only. You can take them as a deposit into a Bank of America checking or savings account, a statement credit, or a mailed check.
For a business that never plans to book travel, the difference is small. But for a business that spends a lot on travel and already has another top Chase card, the Chase Ink Business Unlimited is an easy win.
The Chase Ink Business Unlimited offers 0% intro APR on purchases for 12 months (a 16.99% - 24.99% Variable APR applies after), while the Bank of America Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards offers 0% intro APR on purchases for the first 7 billing cycles, followed by a 16.99% - 26.99% (Variable) APR. So the Chase Ink Business Unlimited is the winner if you want a longer interest-free runway, but 7 billing cycles with 0% interest is pretty decent too. Just note that with both cards, you're only saving on upcoming purchases, not balance transfers.
Both offer free employee cards, and employee purchases earn the same cash back as yours. Chase lets you set spending limits and lock or unlock employee cards in its app. Bank of America offers employee monitoring through its Business Advantage 360 tools.
On the downside, both cards charge a 3% foreign transaction fee. A business that spends a lot with overseas suppliers or travels often should check out our list of the best business travel credit cards instead.
The Chase Ink Business Unlimited fits owners who want one simple card with flexible rewards and no yearly cost. Choose it if you don't bank with Bank of America, or if you hold (or plan to hold) another Chase card.
If you can earn the card's welcome bonus, that puts another big check in the "yes" column. Earn $750 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's an excellent deal on a top business card with no annual fee.
Skip the Chase Ink Business Unlimited if you spend heavily abroad, because the foreign transaction fee of 3% of each transaction in U.S. dollars completely erases the 1.5% cash back earnings. Skip it, too, if your spending is concentrated in a category where a bonus-category card pays more.
Check out our full Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card review to learn more.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
16.99% - 24.99% Variable
Rewards Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn $750 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
Earn $750 bonus cash back
This is one of the easiest ways to turn business spending into real cash back. Earn unlimited 1.5% on every purchase, plus $750 bonus cash back to boost your rewards right away. With no annual fee, 0% intro APR for 12 months on purchases, and free employee cards, it’s a low-maintenance card that delivers big value from day one.Read Full Review
The Bank of America Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards fits owners who already keep their business accounts at Bank of America. Choose it if you want simple cash back, and especially if you can reach one of the higher Preferred Rewards for Business tiers. That'll supercharge your flat rate and earn you even more on every purchase, everywhere.
You can also supercharge your cash back by earning the welcome bonus: Earn a $500 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $5,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening. It's not quite as valuable as the Chase Ink Business Unlimited bonus, but for no annual fee, starting out $500 ahead is a nice advantage.
Skip the Bank of America Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards if you don't plan to bank with Bank of America. Without the boost, the card earns the same 1.5% cash back as the Chase Ink Business Unlimited, but offers fewer ways to use your rewards. Skip it for international spending, too, since it also charges a foreign transaction fee of 3% of the U.S. dollar amount of each transaction.
Read our full review of the Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card to learn more.
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
Excellent (740-850)
Intro APR 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 7 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 16.99% to 26.99% will apply.
Purchases: 0%, 7 billing cycles
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
16.99% - 26.99% (Variable)
Rewards Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases
1.5% cash back
Annual Fee
$0.00
Welcome Offer $500 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $5,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.
$500 cash back
For businesses that want rewards on every dollar, this card keeps it simple. Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back, a $500 welcome bonus, and 0% Intro APR for 7 billing cycles on purchases (then 16.99% - 26.99% (Variable)), with no annual fee. Qualify for Preferred Rewards for Business and you can boost earnings up to 2.62% cash back.Read Full Review
We suggest taking a good look at various options to pick the perfect card for you and your small business. Remember, not all business credit cards are created equal, and every business has unique needs. To help you out, we've put together a short list of top-notch business credit cards that offer great value across a variety of business types.
|Offer
|Our Rating
|Welcome Offer
|Rewards Program
|APR
|Learn More
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4.90/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
|Earn $750 bonus cash back Earn $750 when you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months after account opening
|Earn 5% cash back in select business categories Earn 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year. Earn 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year. Earn 1% cash back on all other card purchases with no limit to the amount you can earn.
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Intro: 0% Intro APR on Purchases
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular: 16.99% - 24.99% Variable
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5.00/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
|Earn $750 bonus cash back Earn $750 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
|Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
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Intro: 0% Intro APR on Purchases
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular: 16.99% - 24.99% Variable
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The American Express Blue Business Cash® Card
Apply Now for The American Express Blue Business Cash® Card
On American Express's Secure Website.
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4.80/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
|As High As $500. Find Out Your Offer. As High As a $500 Statement Credit after you spend $5,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 3 months of Card Membership. Apply and find out your welcome offer. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
|1% - 2% cash back 2% cash back on all eligible purchases on the first $50,000 of purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter. Cash back earned is automatically credited to your statement.
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Intro:
Purchases: 0% on purchases, 12 months from date of account opening
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular: 16.99% - 28.74% Variable
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Apply Now for The American Express Blue Business Cash® Card
On American Express's Secure Website.
Yes. The cards come from different issuers, so approval for one doesn't block the other. Each issuer sets its own approval rules and credit limits.
No. You can apply without one, but you need a Bank of America business checking account and qualifying balances to earn the Preferred Rewards for Business bonus. Without it, the card earns a flat 1.5% cash back.
Yes. Employee cards are free, and employee purchases earn the same 1.5% cash back. Rewards post to the primary account.
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresBank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase, Mastercard, and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
For rates and fees for The American Express Blue Business Cash® Card, click here
The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Visa and Mastercard. The Motley Fool recommends Amex.