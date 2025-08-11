What Credit Score Do You Need to Get the Discover it® Cash Back?

The Discover it® Cash Back card is one of the easiest ways to earn meaningful rewards without paying an annual fee. With 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate, and a killer first-year match, this card delivers a ton of value, especially for everyday spending.

If you're eyeing this one, here's the good news: you don't need perfect credit to qualify.