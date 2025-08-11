What Credit Score Do You Need to Get the Discover it® Cash Back?

If you're on a Galaxy Fold, consider unfolding your phone or viewing it in full screen to best optimize your experience.
The Discover it® Cash Back card is one of the easiest ways to earn meaningful rewards without paying an annual fee. With 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate, and a killer first-year match, this card delivers a ton of value, especially for everyday spending.
If you're eyeing this one, here's the good news: you don't need perfect credit to qualify.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0%, 15 months
Regular APR
18.24% - 27.24% Variable APR
Rewards Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
1% - 5% Cashback
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers–only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year.
We think this card has among the highest cash back potential for cards with no annual fee. The key is the Unlimited Cashback Match — Discover automatically matches all the cash back new cardholders have earned at the end of the first year. That cash back can seriously add up when you earn 5% cash back on rotating bonus categories (when you activate them, up to the quarterly maximum) and 1% on other purchases.
Anecdotal reports suggest that most people approved for the Discover it® Cash Back have a credit score in the 670+ range, typically in the good to excellent category. But Discover is known for being a little more flexible than some of the big issuers.
If your credit score falls in the high 600s and you've built a clean payment history, you could still get approved. People with fair credit (580–669) have had success, especially if they're steadily improving their credit profile.
I say this all the time, but credit card issuers never look at just your score. Here's what else Discover considers when you apply:
Even with a decent score, having a high amount of existing debt could hold you back. Discover wants to see that you can pay your balance, and that you aren't overextended.
A track record of on-time payments and low credit utilization goes a long way. If you've recently paid down balances or cleaned up past mistakes, your odds improve.
If you're newer to credit, Discover might still approve you, but people with more than a year or two of history tend to have better luck.
If you're not looking to pay an annual fee and want strong cash back rewards, this one's a no-brainer.
The only real catches are the activation requirement and the quarterly maximum on the rotating categories. Activating your categories each quarter isn't hard, but it's something to keep in mind if you prefer low-maintenance rewards.
For folks focused on everyday cash back and maximizing bonus categories, the Discover it® Cash Back is one of the best options out there. Apply today and start earning cash rewards (see rates and fees).
