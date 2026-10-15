How to Get a Business Credit Card: A Step-by-Step Guide

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You might think you need to be a high-powered CEO -- or at least a full-on entrepreneur -- to land a top business card. But that couldn't be further from the truth.
If you're a freelancer or have a side hustle, you're probably qualified for most business credit cards. All you really need is your personal details, your business details, and a tax ID -- either an Employer Identification Number (EIN) or your Social Security number.
Here's our step-by-step guide to getting your first business credit card -- plus a couple of great options available now.
Almost anyone who earns money outside a W-2 job can get a business credit card. That includes sole proprietors, freelancers, gig workers, and side hustlers -- not just incorporated companies. A registered LLC or corporation isn't required.
Sole proprietors apply with their Social Security number and list their own name as the business name. Owners of LLCs, partnerships, and corporations typically use an EIN, which the IRS issues for free.
Getting approved usually depends on your personal credit, since most small-business cards require a personal guarantee. And issuers expect real business activity, too. Any revenue counts, whether it comes from delivery driving, online reselling, or weekend consulting.
If you haven't launched yet, estimate your revenue honestly, because issuers can deny applicants who show no business activity.
Business credit card requirements come down to three things: good credit, a business with some activity, and some personal details you can gather in minutes.
Good to excellent personal credit -- generally a score of 670 or higher -- gives you the best odds of approval. Issuers check your personal credit report and typically require a personal guarantee, which means you owe the debt if the business can't pay.
Have these details ready:
Not sure where to start? This simple six-step guide breaks down the process of getting a business card.
Your personal credit score will affect your approval for a business card. Pull your free credit reports, find and fix any errors, and pay down card balances before you apply, since high credit utilization can sink an application.
The best business credit card is the one that rewards you for your business's actual spending. A flat-rate card covers all spending categories, while a card with bonus categories pays off if you spend heavily on a couple of categories, like travel, ads, or shipping. Our list of the best business credit cards is the perfect place to start looking.
Collect the information listed above before you start the form. An EIN takes only minutes to get from the IRS, so apply for one first if your business needs it.
Fill out the online application on the issuer's website. Expect a hard inquiry on your personal credit report, which can put a temporary dent in your score.
Many applicants get an instant answer. Some applications go to manual review and take several business days, and the issuer may ask for proof of income or business activity.
Use your new card responsibly. Keep business and personal spending separate, and pay the full statement balance each month. Like personal cards, business cards have high interest rates, which means carrying a balance can easily erase whatever rewards you've earned.
Looking for a beginner-friendly business card? I recommend the Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card. It charges no annual fee and pays 1.5% cash back on all purchases, with no categories to track and no spending cap. The welcome offer is relatively easy to earn, too: Earn $500 cash back after spending $5,000 in the first 90 days from account opening.
Many business cards require you to spend $10,000 or more to earn their welcome offers.
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
Excellent (740-850)
Intro APR 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 7 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 16.99% to 26.99% will apply.
Purchases: 0%, 7 billing cycles
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
16.99% - 26.99% (Variable)
Rewards Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases
1.5% cash back
Annual Fee
$0.00
Welcome Offer $500 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $5,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.
$500 cash back
For businesses that want rewards on every dollar, this card keeps it simple. Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back, a $500 welcome bonus, and 0% Intro APR for 7 billing cycles on purchases (then 16.99% - 26.99% (Variable)), with no annual fee. Qualify for Preferred Rewards for Business and you can boost earnings up to 2.62% cash back.Read Full Review
Even better, users who bank with Bank of America can boost their earnings with the Preferred Rewards for Business program. At the highest tier, you can unlock a whopping 2.62% flat rate.
There are some tradeoffs to consider. A flat 1.5% card will probably be out-earned by a card with lots of bonus categories if your business spends a lot in one or two areas. Also, the boosted rates require a Bank of America business account and a big balance to qualify.
Still, it's one of my favorite "first business card" options. Our Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card review has the full breakdown.
Want a great business card with a few more bells and whistles? The Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card (see rates and fees) is worth a look. For a $95 annual fee, you'll earn 3X points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent in combined purchases on travel, shipping purchases, Internet, cable and phone services, advertising purchases made with social media sites and search engines each account anniversary year. All other purchases earn 1X point per $1.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR N/A
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
17.99% - 26.99% Variable
Rewards Earn 3 points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent in combined purchases on travel, shipping purchases, Internet, cable and phone services, advertising purchases made with social media sites and search engines each account anniversary year. Earn 1 point per $1 on all other purchases-with no limit to the amount you can earn.
Earn 3 points per $1 in select business categories
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
Earn 100,000 bonus points
This card offers excellent earning potential for businesses looking to earn valuable rewards on everyday expenses. You’ll earn 3X points on travel, shipping, and advertising purchases (up to $150,000 per year), making it a great fit for businesses that invest in growth. With an impressive 100,000-point welcome bonus and access to the Chase Ultimate Rewards® ecosystem, this card helps you maximize rewards. Plus, we like that points are worth more when redeemed for travel through Chase Travel℠, further boosting the card’s value.Read Full Review
Even better, the card earns Chase Ultimate Rewards, which can be redeemed for travel through Chase or transferred to Chase's airline and hotel partners for even more potential value. It's also got one of the more valuable welcome bonuses you'll find on a business card today: Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
Just keep in mind that Chase declines applicants who've opened five or more credit cards in the past 24 months -- their infamous 5/24 rule.
Still, if you qualify, the Chase Ink Business Preferred is a great way to save on travel, shipping, advertising, and more. Read our full Chase Ink Business Preferred review to learn more.
Call the issuer's reconsideration line first. One phone call can sometimes be enough to reverse a denial. The issuer has to tell you why it declined you, usually in a letter or email, within a couple of weeks.
Common reasons include high card balances, a thin credit history, too many recent applications, and low stated revenue. Fix the cause, then wait a few months before you apply again. Also, applicants with poor credit can work on building their score first or consider a secured business credit card, which requires a refundable deposit.
Here's the simplest route to getting your first business credit card: Check your credit, pick a card that matches your spending habits, and submit one application for a card you think you're qualified for.
Beginners should start with a versatile option like the Bank of America Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards, while owners with category-heavy spending should look at category-specific cards like the Chase Ink Business Preferred. To compare even more options, see our full guide to the best business credit cards available now.
In some cases, yes, but you shouldn't. Mixing personal and business spending muddies your books and complicates taxes. For LLC owners, it can also weaken the legal separation between you and the business.
The application triggers a hard inquiry on your personal credit report. After that, most issuers report activity to business credit bureaus only, unless you fall behind on payments. A few issuers report to personal bureaus, so check before you apply.
Yes, if you have any business spending -- and a side hustle counts. A business card separates expenses, simplifies taxes, and often earns rewards in categories that personal cards miss. Skip it if you have no business income or expenses.
Limits vary widely by issuer, card, and your credit profile. New cardholders often start in the low thousands, while established owners with strong credit and revenue can see five-figure limits. Issuers may raise your limit after months of on-time payments.
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase, Mastercard, and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Visa and Mastercard.