How to Get a Business Credit Card: A Step-by-Step Guide

Not sure where to start? This simple six-step guide breaks down the process of getting a business card.

Step 1: Check your personal credit score and report

Your personal credit score will affect your approval for a business card. Pull your free credit reports, find and fix any errors, and pay down card balances before you apply, since high credit utilization can sink an application.

Step 2: Choose a card that matches your spending

The best business credit card is the one that rewards you for your business's actual spending. A flat-rate card covers all spending categories, while a card with bonus categories pays off if you spend heavily on a couple of categories, like travel, ads, or shipping. Our list of the best business credit cards is the perfect place to start looking.

Step 3: Gather your personal and business details

Collect the information listed above before you start the form. An EIN takes only minutes to get from the IRS, so apply for one first if your business needs it.

Step 4: Submit the application

Fill out the online application on the issuer's website. Expect a hard inquiry on your personal credit report, which can put a temporary dent in your score.

Step 5: Get approved (hopefully)

Many applicants get an instant answer. Some applications go to manual review and take several business days, and the issuer may ask for proof of income or business activity.

Step 6: Use the card the right way

Use your new card responsibly. Keep business and personal spending separate, and pay the full statement balance each month. Like personal cards, business cards have high interest rates, which means carrying a balance can easily erase whatever rewards you've earned.