Here's What Happens When You Use a Credit Card for Holiday Travel

Picture a family of four booking a winter holiday vacation in Montana. At roughly $695 per traveler for airfare, hotel, and rental car, that's about $2,780 before any day-to-day expenses kick in. That's according to a Motley Fool Money estimate of holiday travel costs based on industry data.

Putting that on a credit card for travel comes with some built-in perks. You can earn rewards, maybe snag a $300+ welcome offer, and some travel rewards cards even include trip insurance if plans go sideways (when do they not during the Christmas rush?).

Here's what to know before you swipe for your upcoming trip.