Here's What Happens When Your Credit Score Reaches 850

If you're on a Galaxy Fold, consider unfolding your phone or viewing it in full screen to best optimize your experience.
An 850 credit score feels like a finish line.
Hitting 850 does change how lenders see you, but it does not unlock a secret tier of cheaper everything. What it really gives you is margin for error.
Here's what actually happens.
Once you increase your credit score into the high-700s, you're already in the top pricing tier for most lenders.
Mortgages, auto loans, and personal loans typically price their best offers for borrowers with scores around 760 to 780 and up. An 850 does not lower your rate further. There's no bonus APR for perfection.
If someone with a 780 and someone with an 850 apply for the same loan with similar income and debt, the rate is usually identical.
You're also qualified for the absolute best credit cards. Some can be worth thousands of dollars in free travel or get you discounts at the most exclusive retailers. Compare the best credit cards available now.
Lenders view a perfect score as a signal of consistency and low risk. That can mean fewer follow-up questions, fewer manual reviews, and faster approvals.
It doesn't guarantee approval for everything, but it does make it easier to say yes, especially for premium credit cards and high credit limits.
In practical terms, you spend less time proving yourself.
We recommend comparing options to ensure the card you're selecting is the best fit for you. To make your search easier, here's a short list of standout credit cards.
|Offer
|Our Rating
|Welcome Offer
|Rewards Program
|APR
|Learn More
|
|
5.00/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
|Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year. INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
|1% - 5% Cashback Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
|
Intro:
Purchases: 0%, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0%, 15 months
Regular: 17.49% - 26.49% Variable APR
|
|
5.00/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
|N/A
|N/A
|
Intro: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular: 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
|
|
4.70/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
|25,000 points (worth $250 travel credit) 25,000 online bonus points after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening - that can be a $250 statement credit toward travel purchases
|1.5-3 points per dollar Earn unlimited 1.5 points per $1 spent on everyday purchases, with no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees and your points don't expire as long as your account remains open. Earn 3 points per $1 spent on travel purchases booked through the Bank of America Travel Center.
|
Intro: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.49% - 27.49% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days
Regular: 17.49% - 27.49% (Variable)
Let a lender run a hard inquiry on your credit. A balance reports higher than usual. Open a new card. None of those things are ideal, but with a perfect score, the impact is usually temporary and limited.
Someone starting at 700 feels those mistakes immediately. Someone at 850 often barely notices them.
At 850, lenders care less about the number and more about what's behind it.
Income stability. Debt-to-income ratio. Recent credit behavior. How much unused credit you have. These details carry more weight once your score is already excellent.
That's why someone with an 850 can still be denied if their income is thin or their balances are high.
The score gets you in the door. The profile closes the deal.
If you are carrying high-interest debt, a perfect score puts the best balance transfer cards within reach. Some offer close to two years of interest-free payments on transferred balances. That is a genuine opportunity to get ahead without paying more in interest. Compare the best balance transfer cards available now.
And if you're not carrying debt, an excellent score means you qualify for the most rewarding credit cards on the market, including cards worth thousands of dollars in travel, cash back, or exclusive perks.
For most people, the difference between a 780 and an 850 is bragging rights, not money.
If your score is already excellent, your energy is usually better spent elsewhere. Paying down high-interest debt. Building savings. Using credit cards that actually reward your spending.
A perfect score is nice to have. A well-designed financial system is better.
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresThe Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Visa.