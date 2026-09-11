What's the Easiest Business Credit Card to Get?

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Business credit cards are easier to get than you might expect. Most don't even require you to have an LLC; a side hustle or a freelance gig will do.
Some of the premium business cards are more difficult to qualify for, but not everybody needs those. If you're just starting out and looking to get your first business credit card, a secured card may be your best bet.
Here's what to know about how to get approved for a business card, the easiest type to get, and how to decide if they're right for you.
A secured business credit card is the easiest type of business credit card to get. That's because approval is not based on your credit history. You don't need a good credit score -- or in some cases, any credit score -- to get approved.
Instead, you make an upfront security deposit, which then becomes your credit limit. For example, if you make a deposit of $2,000, you'll get a card with a $2,000 limit.
Secured cards do have a couple of downsides. You won't get your deposit back until you close the account or upgrade to an unsecured card. Plus, most secured cards don't earn rewards.
Still, secured cards are often the best choice for business owners who have low or no credit. And an LLC or sole proprietorship that's never opened a business bank account, and has no relationship at any bank, often gets an easier "yes" on a secured product than on an unsecured one.
With secured cards, approval depends mainly on your ability to fund the deposit, not on time in business, revenue, or a clean track record. But there are some things to know before you click apply.
Any card application will trigger a hard inquiry, which can cause a small, temporary dip in your personal credit score. You'll need an employer identification number (EIN), too, if your business has one, or your Social Security number if you're applying as a sole proprietorship.
Issuers also typically ask for basic business details -- legal name, structure, industry, and estimated annual revenue -- even if that revenue figure doesn't affect their approval decision.
Finally, most secured business card also requires a personal guarantee, meaning you're personally on the hook for the balance if the business can't pay, on top of the deposit itself.
If your business already qualifies for an unsecured card, you can skip the security deposit and start earning cash back right away.
There's no guarantee that you'll get approved for any given card, but if you have a credit score of, say, 670 or higher (which puts you in the "good" tier), you've got a decent shot at most cards. The exceptions to that will generally be premium cards with tons of perks and high annual fees.
If you think you qualify, there's no reason to tie up cash in a security deposit. An existing banking relationship with the issuer -- a business checking account, a line of credit, a merchant services account -- also improves your odds on an unsecured application.
Ready to go the unsecured route? Check out the Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card. It earns 1.5% cash back on all purchases for no annual fee, plus a $500 cash back bonus after you make $5,000 in purchases in your first 90 days from account opening.
It's one of my favorite cards for anyone who wants easy rewards on all types of business expenses.
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
Excellent (740-850)
Intro APR 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 7 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 16.74% to 26.74% will apply.
Purchases: 0%, 7 billing cycles
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
16.74% - 26.74% (Variable)
Rewards Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases
1.5% cash back
Annual Fee
$0.00
Welcome Offer $500 Online Cash Rewards Bonus Offer: Get a $500 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $5,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.
$500 cash back
For businesses that want rewards on every dollar, this card keeps it simple. Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back, a $500 welcome bonus, and 0% Intro APR for 7 billing cycles on purchases (then 16.74% - 26.74% (Variable)), with no annual fee. Qualify for Preferred Rewards for Business and you can boost earnings up to 2.62% cash back.
And if you're still not sure and want to explore your options, our list of the best small business credit cards is a great place to start.
A few cards skip the personal guarantee, but they're the exception, not the rule, and they typically require an established business with strong revenue and cash flow. Nearly all secured and easy-approval business cards still require one.
Unsecured approval odds depend on your personal credit and how long your business has been operating, so there's no universal easiest pick. If you don't qualify yet, a secured card is the more reliable path, and you can move to an unsecured card once you've built a payment history.
Most business credit cards ask for your Social Security number and run a personal credit check, even if you apply with an EIN. A small number of business-only cards skip the SSN requirement, but they're harder to qualify for than a secured card.
A secured business card is your best shot with bad credit, since the deposit lowers the issuer's risk. Very low scores or recent delinquencies can still lead to a denial, so check the issuer's minimum credit guidance before you apply and make a deposit.
Many issuers make an approval decision within a few minutes of applying online, though some applications need manual review and take a few business days. Funding the deposit and receiving the physical card typically adds another one to two weeks.
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresBank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Mastercard.