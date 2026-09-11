What's the Easiest Business Credit Card to Get?

Business credit cards are easier to get than you might expect. Most don't even require you to have an LLC; a side hustle or a freelance gig will do.

Some of the premium business cards are more difficult to qualify for, but not everybody needs those. If you're just starting out and looking to get your first business credit card, a secured card may be your best bet.

Here's what to know about how to get approved for a business card, the easiest type to get, and how to decide if they're right for you.