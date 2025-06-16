3 Reasons Not to Get Low-Deductible Car Insurance

Choosing the right car insurance deductible can be a big decision. While a lower deductible means paying less when you file a claim, it usually comes with higher monthly premiums.

While it might seem safer, low-deductible car insurance isn't always the best choice. Here are three reasons to reconsider before you decide to go with a low deductible.

1. Higher premiums

Low deductibles lower your out-of-pocket costs after an accident, but they come with higher monthly or yearly premiums. If you're a safe driver who rarely makes claims, you may pay more overall.

Say you go a few years without an accident, but you have a low-deductible monthly premium that's $30 higher than the alternative. That's $360 more per year -- and over several years, that extra cost can outweigh what you save on deductibles.

2. Small claims can raise your rates

With a low deductible, you might decide to file a claim for minor damage. That might sound nice, but it can cause your insurance company to increase your rates, making your already-high premium even higher.

You'll end up having to choose between making a small claim that can raise your rate or paying out of pocket.

3. Less motivation to drive carefully

A low deductible means you pay less if you have an accident, which means you have less motivation to avoid crashes.

Nobody goes out on the road seeking an accident. But higher deductibles do add an extra incentive for cautious driving, because you risk paying more out of pocket when something does go wrong.

How to choose the right deductible

A low deductible on your auto insurance might make sense for you if you want utmost peace of mind, or can't afford surprise expenses after a crash.

