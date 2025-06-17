Here's What Happens When You Get in an Accident With Minimum Car Insurance

Every state except New Hampshire requires drivers to carry some form of car insurance. But what happens if you only have the bare minimum coverage and get into an accident? The short answer: It can get expensive fast.

Minimum coverage might meet your state's legal requirements, but it rarely covers everything that can go wrong -- and you could be left footing a big bill.

What "minimum coverage" actually includes

Every state sets its own minimum requirements, but most only ask for liability insurance. That means your policy covers damage or injuries you cause to others, not to yourself or your car.

If you're at fault in an accident, liability insurance can help pay for:

Repairs to the other driver's car

Medical expenses for other people involved

Legal fees if you're sued

But here's the catch: If your damages go beyond your coverage limits, you pay the difference out of pocket.

A quick example

Say you're at fault in a wreck and the other driver ends up with $85,000 in medical bills. Your state minimum might only cover $25,000 per person. That leaves you on the hook for $60,000 -- and that's before considering damage to their car, your car, or your own injuries.

And if you don't have the money, they can come after your assets. That could mean wage garnishment, liens, or worse.

What minimum coverage doesn't include

This is where a lot of drivers get caught off guard:

Your car: No coverage for repairs to your own vehicle if you're at fault.

No coverage for repairs to your own vehicle if you're at fault. Your medical bills: Unless you add personal injury protection or MedPay.

Unless you add personal injury protection or MedPay. Uninsured drivers: If they hit you and have no insurance, you could be stuck.

Collision and comprehensive coverage can help protect your car, but those are usually optional add-ons. And while they cost more, skipping them can backfire in a big way.

Why so many drivers take the risk

Minimum auto insurance is cheaper month to month. That makes it tempting if you're trying to keep expenses low. But it's not always the smartest play. Even a minor accident can spiral into thousands of dollars in costs. And with medical bills and car prices where they are today, it doesn't take much to blow past your limits.

If you have minimum coverage, you're taking a financial gamble. One accident could lead to massive out-of-pocket expenses and long-term money stress. If it's been a while since you compared quotes, now's a good time to check. Rates vary more than you'd think -- and you might find better coverage for the same (or even less) money.