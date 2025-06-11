Ranked: Car Insurance Companies With the Best Rates Now

Here's how the biggest U.S. car insurance companies stack up for full-coverage policies, according to a 2025 review by Bankrate using data from Quadrant Information Services:

If you haven't compared rates recently, you could be overpaying without even realizing it. Here are the best deals available now, ranked by average monthly premium.

But not every insurer has raised rates equally. Some companies still offer surprisingly affordable coverage, even for full, no-corners-cut policies.

Car insurance prices have climbed fast in recent years. Right now the average American driver pays over $2,600 per year for full coverage. That's a 12% jump since just last year.

Data source: Bankrate, using data from Quadrant Information Systems. *USAA is only available to military members, veterans, and their families.

It's important to note that these are just nationwide averages. What you actually pay could be way lower (or higher), depending on your location and unique driver profile.

Still, you might be able to save hundreds of dollars per year just by switching car insurance -- and it only takes a few minutes to find out the best rates in your area. Check out this free tool to compare rates from the top insurance companies.

Why your rate might be higher -- or lower -- than average

Auto insurance isn't one-size-fits-all. Companies weigh dozens of factors to determine your premium. Here are a few examples of the information they use:

Where you live

Your age and marital status

The car you drive (make, model, year)

Your credit score and insurance history

How many miles you drive annually

Whether you qualify for any discounts (e.g., bundling or safe driving)

Even two drivers with similar profiles could get different quotes depending on how long they've been with their current provider or whether they've made claims recently.

Shopping around saved me over $1,000

Last year I bought a used minivan. And instead of just sticking with my old insurer out of habit, I decided to shop around and see what else was out there.

Since I had a family friend who worked at AAA, I started there. The quote was $219 per month for full coverage on my van.

Next, I called Geico. That rate came in at just $87 a month for the exact same coverage.

Finally, I checked with a small, California-based insurance company I'd never heard of before. It quoted $179 per month.

The variance in prices for the exact same coverage was shocking.

Needless to say, I went with Geico. And I'm glad I did, because choosing the lowest option is saving me over $1,000 a year.

Now, I'll admit: It was silly of me to call around to each company. It took maybe 45 minutes to search, make the calls, and get quotes from their sales departments.

But there are tools now that can check multiple carriers for you in just minutes. Check out this free tool to compare rates from the top insurance companies. You might be able to save a ton on your policy.

And if not, you'll be thankful you got quotes anyway. It'll give you peace of mind knowing you're already with the right carrier.