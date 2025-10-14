Here's How I've Saved $140,000 by Driving the Same Car for 18 Years

I'm not a "Car guy."

I've driven all kinds of big and powerful and fast and fun cars. I understand the allure. But to me it's more like a roller coaster: Really fun a couple of times a year. I don't need it every day.

A car to me is much more like an appliance, and that means it has one job: to work. That's why I haven't batted an eye at driving my 2007 Honda Element for the last 18 years. And it got even sweeter when I did the math and realized it's probably saved me around $140,000.

The power of not upgrading

I bought my Element brand new in 2007 for $20,000. I put $5,000 down and financed the rest over seven years (I was still in high school in 2007). Since 2014, I haven't had a single car payment.

Meanwhile, the average new car payment today sits around $749 per month. So just by keeping my car, I've skipped roughly $99,000 in new car payments over the past decade. That's about $85,000 in true savings after accounting for the original loan.

That's money I've invested, saved for retirement, spent on vacations, or just used to pay my bills.

Depreciation: the quiet money burner

Most people don't realize a new vehicle typically loses about half its value within five years of rolling off the lot.

If I'd replaced my car three times since 2007 with $30,000 vehicles, I'd have burned through roughly $45,000 in depreciation losses. By keeping my Element, my total depreciation was the $20,000 the car was valued at in 2007. That's saved me another $25,000 or so.

Lower costs across the board

Old cars are cheap to live with. My auto insurance runs about $1,500 a year, compared with $2,600 or more for a new car. That means I'm currently saving around $1,100 a year. I paid closer to market value early on, so I've conservatively saved roughly $10,000 on insurance costs since I bought it.

Registration and property taxes are also lower for older vehicles. That's another $5,000-$6,000 saved just for sticking with what works.

Maintenance without the meltdown

People might assume old cars cost a fortune to maintain, but that hasn't been my experience. Aside from regular oil changes, tires, and new brakes, my Element has never needed major repairs.

I've probably averaged about $500 a year on upkeep. Compare that to the $1,500 a year many people spend on newer cars, and that's about $18,000 saved over the long haul.

The 18-year total

Add it all up -- depreciation, financing, insurance, taxes, and maintenance -- and I've likely saved around $140,000 by keeping my Element instead of cycling through new cars.

And if I'd invested those savings along the way, even modestly, it could easily be worth more than $240,000 today. That's the power of letting time and reliability work in your favor.

Why this still matters now

With car prices still high, financing rates near multi-decade highs, and insurance costs climbing roughly 20% year over year, it's never been more expensive to be a "new car person."

If your current car runs well and doesn't cost a fortune to fix, the smartest move might just be doing nothing at all.

