Here's How AI Might Help You Get a Personal Loan -- and a Lower Rate

Most lenders don't look at your full financial picture. If you don't check certain boxes, they might deny you a loan -- or set your rate so high that the loan isn't worth it.

However, some lenders are using AI to look at your finances in more detail and get a better sense of how risky (or not) you really are. For some borrowers, that can mean higher approval odds and lower rates.

Here's how it works and where it's already in use today.

How loan decisions usually work

Most lenders score loan applications based on a handful of criteria, namely:

Credit score

Payment history

Income and employment history

Debt-to-income ratio

If you fall short in any of these areas, you might get an automatic "no," even if you're capable of repaying a loan.

Some lenders may take a closer look at your finances and make an exception. But if you have a limited credit history or other red flags, then they might not give you the time of day.

What AI does differently

Modern AI models don't just check boxes. They look for patterns across all your financial info.

That can include:

How your income has changed over time

How stable your job is

How you spend money

This can open doors for borrowers who might be denied by more rigid, rules-based systems.

What AI does not do

AI is not totally changing the way lenders approve loans. It won't ignore traditional factors like credit scores, nor will it guarantee you a lower rate.

Whether AI helps you get a loan or a lower rate depends on how the lender uses it. Some lenders use AI mainly to sort applications faster in order to save time and money. They may or may not pass those savings on to you.

One lender that's using AI for good

Upstart uses an AI underwriting model to review personal loan applications. According to Upstart, this model approves 43% more applicants and results in 33% lower APRs than a traditional underwriting model.

Upstart also claims that its model approves 52% more Black applicants and 57% more Hispanic applicants.

Many Upstart customers say the application process was fast and easy, and the loan terms were generous. The origination fees can be high, though, so it's important to take those into account as you shop around.

We named Upstart one of the best personal loan providers of 2026. Click here to learn more and apply for a personal loan through Upstart.

AI can help -- but don't fall for hype

When lenders use AI for the good of their customers, it can:

Identify borrowers who are less risky than they look on paper

Price loans more fairly

Remove some human bias from the process

Just remember that AI is not a silver bullet. It can give lenders a clearer picture of your finances, but humans decide what to do with that information.

Many companies are claiming to use AI to offer better, cheaper products and services. Not many of them can back that up yet.

Lenders that use AI deserve a close look, especially if you don't meet all the usual requirements. Just make sure you understand how they actually use it -- and how that helps you.