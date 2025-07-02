Here's Why July Might Be a Smart Month to Lock in a Personal Loan

The economy's giving off mixed signals right now. Inflation is cooling, but not quite down to the Federal Reserve's 2% target. Interest rates are high, but cuts keep getting kicked down the road. Tariff worries continue to grow, but their overall effect is still unclear.

Nobody quite knows what's coming next.

That's why July might be one of the better months to lock in a personal loan. You can get a predictable rate, consolidate debt before back-to-school and holiday expenses kick in, and not have to stress about whether lenders will tighten their standards later this year.

Personal loans offer fixed rates and predictable payments

One of the biggest benefits of a personal loan is stability.

Unlike credit cards with variable APRs, most personal loans come with fixed interest rates and a set payoff timeline. That means your payments won't change, even if the Fed shakes things up later this year.

Right now, the average personal loan APR is 12.65% for borrowers with good credit, according to Bankrate. That's about half the average APR of credit cards, which sits at around 24.33%.

Here's a quick side-by-side comparison of how that looks with a $10,000 loan and a five-year payback period.