Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Will Home Prices Plunge in 2022?

By Maurie Backman - Mar 22, 2022 at 10:36AM

Key Points

  • Right now, home prices are way up in most major markets.
  • Higher borrowing rates could lead to a decline in buyer demand.
  • If enough buyers pull back, we could see a gradual drop in home prices this year.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

It's something buyers are hoping for. But will it actually happen?

The past few years have been great for homebuyers from a mortgage rate perspective. But from a home price perspective, they've been downright awful.

Since the start of the pandemic, prospective buyers have had to grapple with record-low inventory. That, combined with attractive borrowing rates, created a surge in buyer demand that sent home values upward.

In February, the median existing home sale price was $357,300, according to the National Association of Realtors. That marks a 15% increase from one year prior. It also represents 120 consecutive months of annual gains, which is the longest-running streak on record.

A house with a for sale sign in the front yard.

Image source: Getty Images.

But while everyday buyers and real estate investors alike have had to grapple with extraordinarily high home prices in recent months, things could change in the course of 2022 for one big reason.

Could higher borrowing costs drive buyers away?

The basics of supply and demand tell us that whenever a given commodity is in short supply, its price is likely to rise. That's precisely what's been happening in the housing market since mid-2020.

In February, the inventory of existing unsold homes ticked upward slightly from January to a 1.7-month supply. But for context, it takes a good four- to six-month supply of available homes to create a more equal housing market that doesn't notably favor buyers over sellers or vice versa. And clearly, it will take a massive influx of homes hitting the market to reach that threshold.

That's unlikely to happen this year. Sellers are still dealing with pandemic-related and economic uncertainty resulting from record levels of inflation. And while we might see inventory pick up to some degree, it's unlikely that we'll go from a 1.7-month supply of available homes to a four-month supply in a matter of months.

What may happen, though, is that higher mortgage rates start driving buyers away, creating a scenario where there's less demand for the limited homes that are available.

Right now, the average 30-year mortgage rate is at almost 4.5%. That's not a particularly high rate in the grand scheme of mortgages. But compared to the rates we saw for all of 2021, it reads high. And there's reason to believe mortgage rates will continue to climb as the year progresses.

For one thing, rates were so low for so many consecutive months that they were apt to rise at some point. But also, the Federal Reserve's planned rate hikes will probably have an impact on consumer borrowing rates, even if an indirect one. Since the Fed anticipates multiple rate hikes this year, we should expect mortgage rates to rise steadily.

That's a bad thing for those looking for savings in the course of financing a home. But it may also, in turn, drive home prices downward, making them more affordable for investors and everyday buyers alike.

Should sellers be worried?

Rising mortgage rates might actually, in a roundabout fashion, be a boon to buyers who can't swing today's high home prices. And there's a very good chance home prices will start to come down later in the year.

But that doesn't mean those on the selling side ought to panic. Home prices are so inflated right now that even if they were to drop notably, sellers are still in a great position to profit. And as mentioned, right now, inventory is still extremely limited, so sellers who list their properties sooner rather than later might still manage to command top dollar for them.

Ultimately, any home price changes that hit the residential housing market this year will likely be gradual. That means buyers will need to exercise patience to reap savings, while sellers should time their listings strategically to eke out the most profit.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

People in blue coats working in a cold storage warehouse.
This Once Red-Hot REIT Has Been Ice-Cold -- Can It Heat Back Up?
 GettyImages-178150004
Managing a Rental? 6 Reasons a Property Management Company Is the Way to Go
 A masked person plastering a wall_GettyImages-1309114403
3 Mistakes You Might Make If You're New to House Flipping
 Person Using Calculator
3 Reasons Real Estate Is a Long-Term Investment
 GettyImages-1297382929
IIPR's Stock Price Plunged 22% -- Is it Still a Buy?

Our Most Popular Articles

Shiba Inu next to woman, laptop
Could Shiba Inu Hit $100 Billion by 2025?
GettyImages-1289221858
1 Telehealth Company That Could Turn $1,000 into $10,000
GettyImages-1319763415
2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold if the Market Crashes
GettyImages-457207669
2 Reasons to Buy Amazon Before Its Stock Split, 1 Reason to Buy After

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool’s premium services.

View Premium Services