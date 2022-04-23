Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

2 Real Estate Investing Strategies That Make You the Most Money

By Maurie Backman - Apr 23, 2022 at 9:02AM

Key Points

  • Income properties could gain value over time.
  • REITs tend to pay steady dividends, and investors can benefit from share price appreciation.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Get ready to see your personal wealth explode.

No matter what approach you take to investing, your goal is no doubt to make as much money as possible. And if you're willing to dabble in these specific real estate strategies, you could end up building a large amount of wealth over time.

1. Buying and holding income properties

The great thing about owning physical real estate is that homes have a tendency to gain value over time. Now, these days, home values are sitting at record-high levels. That's due to recent housing market conditions -- namely, low inventory and high demand.

But even before the pandemic housing market boom, properties had a tendency to gain value. Data firm Black Knight reports that annual home price growth averaged 3.8% over the 25-year period leading up to 2019.

A person looking at a large computer screen.

Image source: Getty Images.

Is that the same average growth rate as the stock market? No. From 1957 through 2021, the S&P 500 managed to generate an average annual 10.5% return.

But the upside of owning income properties is that in addition to profiting from home price gains, you have an opportunity to collect rental income steadily. Granted, you can achieve a similar result with dividend stocks. But dividends aren't always guaranteed, and not every company pays them.

2. Buying and holding REITs

Owning physical property carries risk. You could end up spending more than anticipated to maintain an income property, and you could face periods of vacancies.

This isn't to say that buying income properties isn't a good bet. But if your risk tolerance isn't all that high, you may want to look at buying and holding REITs, or real estate investment trusts, instead.

REITs are companies that own different types of properties. Office REITs, for example, lease out space in office building complexes, while industrial REITs operate warehouses and distribution centers.

The upside of owning REITs is twofold. First, there's the potential to profit from share price appreciation, the same way regular stocks and homes could gain value over time.

But also, REITs are known to pay higher-than-average dividends. That's because they're required to distribute a large chunk of their income to shareholders to reap certain tax breaks. As such, you can anticipate steady income through the years when you load your portfolio with REITs.

What's your preferred strategy?

If you're willing to invest in real estate, there's plenty of money to be made. It pays to think about your risk tolerance and the time commitment you're willing to make when deciding how to put your money to work.

If you want a hands-off investment that won't come with surprise ownership costs, REITs may be the better choice. But if you have the time and patience to oversee income properties and are willing to take on the risks, then owning physical real estate could serve you quite well.

Also, these strategies need not be mutually exclusive. Buying income properties as well as REITs could help you meet your financial goals and grow more wealth than you may have imagined. So, if you're interested in investing in both, that's certainly a solid game plan.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

two in warehouse
3 REITs That Prove Slow and Steady Wins the Race
 20_07_11 Rising stacks of coins with blocks atop spelling out DEBT _GettyImages-1225038977
Why I'll Never Buy Annaly Capital Management
 22_01_13 A person inside an industrial marijuana grow house writing in a notebook _GettyImages-1322979060
This Stock Took a Serious Nosedive, But Don't Dare Sell It
 20_08_12 Storm clouds in distance with lightning strike _GettyImages-637389132
3 Signs This Necessity Real Estate Business Will Start Its Rebound in 2022
 A server hands food to customers at a restaurant
Warren Buffett Hates Managing Rentals, but Loves This Other Money-Making Real Estate Investment

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
395%
 
S&P 500 Returns
128%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 04/23/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

1. hexagons
3 Dirt-Cheap Dividend Stocks That Are Passive Income Machines
Social Security Cash Benefit Retirement Congress Check Getty
10 States With the Highest Social Security Payouts
Hands behind head, older man
Want $75,000 in Passive Income the Easy Way? Here's Where to Invest
A chart outlining Snowflake's Q4 business performance.
Got $1,000? 5 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services