Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

2 Cities Where Office Space Is a Great Investment and 1 Where It's Not

By Nell McPherson - May 5, 2022 at 9:27AM

Key Points

  • Some real estate investors fear offices will never recover from the remote work boom ushered in by the pandemic.
  • However, many types of work will continue to need to be done in person, and some companies still have leadership resistant to an all-remote future.
  • The answer to whether office space is a good investment may be all about geography.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The future of office space is a hotly debated topic in real estate investing right now.

When it became clear that the pandemic was going to become a serious issue in America, social distancing quickly became one of our most crucial early weapons to protect ourselves against the virus. Most office workers who could work remotely were allowed to do so and transitioned quickly. In the beginning, most assumed this would be a very temporary measure.

But as the ongoing pandemic forced many companies to repeatedly push back their return-to-work dates, office space investors became increasingly concerned about the longer-term impact. If working from home flipped from a temporary safety measure to a nationwide lifestyle change, what would become of their investments?

Today, the debate over whether offices are on their way out for good continues. But the latest return-to-office numbers are out, and they suggest that we may have been approaching this question all wrong. Rather than a broad yes-or-no question with an answer that can be applied nationwide, it appears this is a question that needs to instead be asked on a city-by-city basis. With that in mind, let's look at two cities where office space is likely a strong investment right now, as well as one city where it may not be.

People in office at conference table during work meeting.

Image source: Getty Images.

Texas for the win

According to new data from office security company Kastle, Austin and Houston, Texas, are leading the nation in the return to office with 60.4% and 55.7% office occupancy, respectively.

Austin 

Austin is the nation's leading return-to-work city by quite a bit, with a significant lead over first runner-up Houston. In addition to being the state capital, Austin is a burgeoning hub, with many major companies now having a significant office presence there. The city has even seen significant growth in its younger population as a result.

Houston 

Houston's appearance on this list could be a bit surprising, since the city had one of the highest office vacancy rates in the country at the start of the year. But now new office development is slowing to a crawl to eliminate the oversupply issue. As the demand for fuel heats up, Houston's role as a major energy hub will mean more office use. And like Austin, Houston is also seeing tremendous population growth.

San Francisco blues

As of April 27, San Jose technically has the lowest office occupancy of the 10 major metros Kastle tracks, at 34.2%. But San Francisco is barely beating it with 35.4% occupancy, and there's reason to believe the future may be brighter for San Jose's office space than it is for San Francisco's. For starters, San Jose's one-week office occupancy growth from April 20 to April 27 was 3.1%, whereas San Francisco's was a mere 1.9%.

San Francisco's status as the most expensive U.S. city to live in is hurting it in many ways right now, and office space is no exception. Workers are taking advantage of the availability of more remote opportunities to move to less-expensive areas.

Should you invest in office space?

It's worth noting that this is traditional office space we're talking about. Many remote workers are less than comfortable working from home for a variety of reasons, such as having small children home all day, not having enough space to set up an office, or simply needing that mental cue of leaving the house and going somewhere separate from the rest of their lives to focus and get their best work done. That's why co-working spaces may still be well worth investing in, no matter where you are.

Investing in traditional office space could be a great opportunity as well. You'll just want to pay close attention to what's going in the city you're looking to invest in. Likewise, if you want to buy into office real estate investment trusts (REITs), you'll want to pay close attention to the geography of their portfolios.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

21_05_25 A sign with the word DIVIDENDS next to a money roll _GettyImages-186201544
These 2 Value REITs Could Very Well Be Millionaire Makers
 A person in a data center.
Digital Transformation Is Driving Unstoppable Growth for This REIT
 22_04_25 A hand drawing puzzle pieces with the words price and value on them _GettyImages-477457721
These 2 REITs Come at a Low Price but a High Value
 A person working in timberlands with a tablet.
Why Weyerhaeuser Stock Rallied in April Despite the Market's Sell-off
 A rising stack of blocks with a person plancing letters spelling rent on them.
This Region Is Driving Scorching Rent Growth for These Apartment REITs

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
385%
 
S&P 500 Returns
129%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 05/05/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

A person at a laptop_GettyImages-1256103989
The No. 1 Reason to Claim Social Security at Age 62
Older Caucasian couple, laptop
These Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks Can Make You $12,800 in Passive Income
A person works at a data center
2 Income REITs to Buy in May
GettyImages-1059661940
Is It Time to Buy the Nasdaq's 3 Worst Performing April Stocks?

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services