Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

1 Top Real Estate Sector I'd Invest In and 1 I'd Actively Avoid

By Maurie Backman - May 22, 2022 at 6:18AM

Key Points

  • Investing in REITs is a great way to grow wealth.
  • Some REIT sectors are more viable than others right now.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

I prefer to put my money where growth opportunities lie.

Investing in real estate is something I've been doing more of over the past few years. But that doesn't mean I've gone out and purchased properties.

I actually don't have the time or patience to manage a rental property, and since mid-2020, housing inventory has actually been extremely low. That's lead to an uptick in home prices. And since I'm not one to overpay for anything needlessly, I've made a point to focus my real estate investing strategy on a product that doesn't come with an MLS listing -- REITs.

REITs, or real estate investment trusts, are companies that derive revenue from the properties they own and lease out. Within the realm of REITs, there are different sectors investors can look at dabbling in. And while there's one sector I think is a great buy right now, there's also one specific REIT sector I'm making a point to stay away from.

A person at a laptop.

Image source: Getty Images.

A solid option to consider for your portfolio

The pandemic has changed consumer behaviors in a notable way. When the outbreak first erupted and vaccines were nonexistent or in short supply, many consumers took to ordering goods online to avoid the risks of shopping in stores.

Now, two years later, e-commerce isn't slowing down. Although the widespread availability of vaccines may be making it safer to shop in person, a lot of people are, at this point, used to the convenience of placing orders online and having them delivered to their doors. And that trend is likely to hold steady.

That's why now's a great time to invest in industrial REITs -- companies that own warehouses, fulfillment centers, and other such properties that are instrumental in distributing goods to consumers. In fact, many retailers are changing their own strategies in light of the e-commerce boom and sinking more resources into distribution centers, spending less on store renovations or new store locations. And given that the demand for industrial space is likely to grow exponentially in the coming years, this specific REIT sector could be a huge moneymaker.

A sector to stay away from

While the pandemic caused a shift in the way people shop, it also changed the way they work. These days, many employees are continuing to do their jobs remotely amid growing availability of full remote jobs. That makes office REITs a more precarious investment right now.

This isn't to say that the office building is about to become obsolete. There are many major players in the corporate space who believe remote work is not, in fact, the wave of the future.

But let's consider what the corporate landscape looks like now versus two years ago. Before the pandemic, remote work was largely something that was only approved as a one-off. These days, it's practically the norm to some degree.

Sure, many big companies have workers reporting to the office. But are employees mostly back to five days of in-person work each week? No. And that alone puts office REITs in a tough spot.

Of course, in-person work might pick up as society learns to coexist with COVID-19. But I'm not convinced we'll ever get back to a place where reporting to the office five days a week becomes the norm across the board. For that reason, I'm not looking to add office REITs to my portfolio anytime soon.

It's a personal choice

Some people may feel that the industrial real estate market is oversaturated or will become so as more and more warehouses and fulfillment centers pop up. And some believe that office REITs are apt to recover and are therefore a good buy.

Ultimately, your best bet is to do your own research when deciding how to invest your money. But for me, industrial REITs are a buy right now, and office REITs are an investment I wouldn't touch with a 10-foot pole.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

GettyImages-1296195191
These 3 Stocks Are on Track for a Sizzling Summer
 Vacation Rental Guests With Luggage
Communities Nationwide Are Banning Vacation Rentals -- Should Investors Worry?
 A small chalk board with passive income written out in near stacks of $100 bills.
Want $1,000 in Passive Income? Invest $3,750 in These 3 Stocks and Wait 5 Years
 A smiling person at a laptop_GettyImages-1125874978
How to Invest Your $4,194 Max Social Security Benefit in REITs
 GettyImages-1254828921
Are These 3 Things to Blame for Today's Housing Shortage?

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
330%
 
S&P 500 Returns
115%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 05/22/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Bear Market Stocks Plunge Crash Invest Correction Getty
Nasdaq Bear Market: 4 Phenomenal Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip
051822-disney-dtc
Walt Disney Has a Problem: Disney+ Is Costing It a Fortune
GettyImages-80489901
Delaying Social Security for a Higher Payout Is Overrated. Here's Why.
GettyImages-1316860588
Want to Get Richer? 5 Top Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services