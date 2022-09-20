Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

This Is My Favorite Dividend Stock Right Now

By Liz Brumer-Smith – Sep 20, 2022 at 5:30AM

Key Points

  • This net-lease REIT has an outstanding track record of 33 years of dividend increases.
  • Its strong balance sheet puts it in a favorable position if a recession comes.
  • And it's one of the best-valued net lease REITs today.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Three decades of dividend growth is just one reason I love this dividend stock.

As an income investor, it's no surprise that my portfolio is made up of mostly dividend stocks. To me, the growing power of dividend stocks and their ability to create long-term passive income streams simply can't be beaten.

While there are loads of top-notch dividend stocks for investors to choose from, here's why National Retail Properties (NNN 0.36%) is my favorite right now.

Not your average net-lease REIT

The net-lease real estate investment trust (REIT) owns and leases single-tenant retail properties in a wide range of industries like restaurants, convenience stores, automotive services, and entertainment venues, among others. Today, its portfolio is made up of just over 3,300 properties leased to around 370 tenants in 48 states.

Net-lease REITs are known for being solid dividend payers. Companies like Realty Income (O -0.53%) and Federal Realty Trust both boast 25 years or more of dividend increases. This is largely due to the reliability of the net-lease industry. But what makes National Retail Properties stand out against is its acquisition model.

National Retail Properties doesn't lease properties to investment-grade tenants, at least not directly. Instead, it buys retail property in high-traffic areas in strong real estate markets that are leased to smaller, regional operators. This gives the company more favorable pricing when buying and it faces less competition.

The long-term nature of net leases and National Retail's careful selection of real estate opens the door to investment-grade tenants through acquisitions. The REIT's top three tenants are 7-11, Mister Car Wash, and Camping World, which account for roughly 13.5% of its annual income. Yet the REIT hasn't directly done deals with most of these companies.

While it does face exposure to recessionary risks, its diversified portfolio across the country and in a wide range of industries helps reduce its vulnerability. As of Q2 2022, National Retail's portfolio was 99.1% occupied and it collected 99.6% of all rent due in the first quarter of 2022.

Conservative balance sheet

National Retail has a healthy balance sheet, particularly compared to its closest net-lease peers, Realty Income and STORE Capital (STOR 0.16%). Its dividend payout ratio as it relates to adjusted funds from operations (AFFO), an important metric for REIT profitability, is 67%. This indicates the company has sufficient liquidity to maintain and even raise its dividend in the near future.

Its debt-to-EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) ratio is one of the lowest in the net-lease REIT industry and by far the best of its closest peers at 5.5. It has BBB/Baa1 credit ratings and $30 million in liquidity, which covers its near-term debt maturities coming due in 2023. Plus, its pricing of 15.5 times its AFFO makes it the best value buy among its net-lease peers.

Company

Payout Ratio

Dividend Yield

Debt to EBITDA

Price to AFFO

National Retail Properties

67%

4.86%

5.5x

15.5x

Realty Income

79%

4.57%

7.6x

20.6x

STORE Capital

66%

4.83%

5.9x

16.1x

Data sources: Author's calculations from company's earnings and YCharts.

33 years of dividend increases

Paying dividends is easy, but maintaining them and raising them without compromising shareholder value is an entirely different story. So when a company is able to consistently increase its payouts over decades, it really says something about the quality of the business.

National Retail Properties has maintained dividend increases for 33 consecutive years, making it the equivalent of a Dividend Aristocrat. Over the past 20 years, it raised its dividend by 72%, and today it has a dividend yield of 5%, or more than double that of the S&P 500.

It's also managed to outperform the S&P 500 over the past 25 years, providing a nearly 11% annualized total return. Given its outstanding dividend track record, its ability to expand its portfolio, and its stable performance lately, National Retail Properties is a clear long-term winner for dividend investors and a great value buy today.

Liz Brumer-Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends STORE Capital. The Motley Fool recommends Camping World Holdings and recommends the following options: short September 2022 $27 puts on Camping World Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

National Retail Properties, Inc. Stock Quote
National Retail Properties, Inc.
NNN
$44.21 (0.36%) $0.16
Realty Income Corporation Stock Quote
Realty Income Corporation
O
$63.97 (-0.53%) $0.34
STORE Capital Corporation Stock Quote
STORE Capital Corporation
STOR
$31.95 (0.16%) $0.05

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Coffee shop sign signals open for business
Is This Unsinkable REIT a Buy?
 Woman carrying shopping bags
National Retail Properties Whiffs on Q3 FFO
 19_06_05 A man with the word risk and a bag of money balanced in front of him on a simple balance with an umbrella over the whole _GettyImages-1058471606
Forget National Retail Properties: Here Are 3 Better Dividend Stocks
 18_08_21 A piggy bank with word dividend on it _GettyImages-821765270
Worried About Another Market Crash? Buy W.P. Carey
 19_10_03 A compass with the arrow pointing to the word strategy _GettyImages-452650991
1 Reason I Haven't Bought National Retail Properties Stock

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
353%
 
S&P 500 Returns
113%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 09/20/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

A picture of a dollar coin being split in half on top of a blue share certificate
1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist, According to 80% of These Wall Street Analysts
Senior Fanning Cash Retirement Social Security Getty
Kiss Your 10.1% Social Security Raise Goodbye in 2023
Paper Certificate Shares Invest Stock Split Market Reverse Getty
This Ultra-High-Yield Stock-Split Stock Is a Smarter Buy Than Tesla or Shopify
Older Asian couple
Huge Social Security Increase on the Way: 3 Things Every Retiree Should Know

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services