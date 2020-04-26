Social Security serves as a key source of income for millions of older Americans. But the fact that the problem is in trouble isn't news, and a recent report by the Social Security Trustees drives it home.

According to the Trustees latest update, Social Security is expected to deplete its trust funds by 2035. At that point, it won't have cash reserves to tap when its expenses exceed its revenue -- a largely unavoidable scenario as more and more baby boomers exit the workforce, and not enough workers enter it and fork over the payroll taxes that keep Social Security afloat.

The result? Come 2035, Social Security may be forced to implement cuts that reduce scheduled benefits by 21%. That's a catastrophic loss of income for those seniors who rely heavily on those benefits today, as well as for those who don't manage to save for retirement and wind up depending on Social Security as their primary income source.

We can't blame COVID-19 for this one

Some experts are warning that COVID-19 crisis may already be impacting Social Security. Because the program gets is revenue from payroll taxes, it relies on a robust, active workforce for an influx of money. But in the past month, millions of Americans have lost their jobs due to COVID-19 -- either because their companies have shut down, they're non-essential workers who can't do their jobs from home, or they lack the child care resources needed to report to work.

As such, there have been fewer paychecks going out in the past month, and less payroll tax going into Social Security. Furthermore, while many laid-off Americans are able collect unemployment, those benefits aren't subject to a payroll tax, which means right now, Social Security may be taking in even less revenue than normal. And that's not a good thing.

But let's be clear -- Social Security's fiscal woes cannot be blamed on COVID-19. The program's Trustees have been warning for years that Social Security is in financial trouble and needs Congress to intervene to avoid widespread benefit cuts down the line. The 2035 trust fund depletion date referenced earlier was projected last April, well before COVID-19 took hold in the U.S. And the circumstances described above -- depleted trust funds and not enough payroll tax revenue -- have been cited as a major problem for Social Security for years before the pandemic started brewing.

As such, lawmakers can't sit back and blame COVID-19 for the sorry state of Social Security. If the economy remains largely shuttered for an extended period of time due to the pandemic, then the aforementioned 2035 trust fund depletion date may be pushed up -- perhaps to 2034, or even sooner. But the fact of the matter is that something needs to be done to change the program's financial outlook.

There are a number of solutions on the table -- raising full retirement age, which is the age at which seniors can collect their monthly benefit in full, or raising the payroll tax cap so that higher earners pay more into Social Security. But for each solution that's frequently proposed, there are drawbacks involved, and so right now, the answer to Social Security's fiscal woes isn't simple or obvious. But one thing is obvious: Sitting back and pointing a finger at COVID-19 isn't going to do much good.