Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

3 Changes to Social Security You Probably Didn't Know

By Maurie Backman - Mar 10, 2022 at 5:03AM

Key Points

  • Social Security's rules can change annually.
  • It's important to keep track of those changes, no matter your age.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Did you miss the big news?

Social Security is an important program to keep tabs on. This applies whether you're collecting benefits, on the cusp of retirement, or many years away from leaving the workforce behind.

Sometimes, when Social Security changes come down the pike, it'll be all over the news. But often, those changes won't be broadly advertised, so it's easy to miss them if you're not looking out for them. With that in mind, here are a few changes to Social Security that happened in 2022.

A person with a serious expression at a laptop.

Image source: Getty Images.

1. The average monthly benefit increased

At the end of 2021, the average monthly Social Security benefit came to $1,565. But in 2022, seniors on Social Security got a 5.9% cost-of-living adjustment that brought the average monthly benefit up to $1,657.

That doesn't mean seniors are living it up, though. Because inflation has been rampant, the cost of everything from gas to groceries to utilities is up. In fact, in January, inflation rose 7.5% on an annual basis, which means seniors on Social Security have already fallen behind from a cost-of-living standpoint, despite that generous raise.

2. The wage cap rose

If you're years away from collecting Social Security and are assuming that the program's recent changes are irrelevant to you, think again. Social Security gets the bulk of its revenue from payroll taxes -- the ones we all moan about having taken out of our paychecks.

Each year, there's a wage cap that's established that dictates how much income can be taxed for Social Security purposes. Last year, that cap sat at $142,800, but in 2022, it rose to $147,000.

If you only earn $80,000 a year, this change won't mean anything to you. But if you earn an annual salary of $150,000, you'll be paying Social Security taxes on an additional $4,200 of income this year.

3. The value of work credits went up

Many people assume that once they reach a certain age, they're entitled to income from Social Security. But in order to collect those benefits in retirement, you need to accrue 40 work credits in your lifetime.

Each year, it takes a specific amount of earnings to earn a work credit. Last year, $1,470 of earnings would give you one work credit, and you can accrue a maximum of four per year. This year, the value of a work credit has increased to $1,510.

If you work full-time, this change probably won't matter -- even if you only earn minimum wage. But if you're a part-time worker who's hoping to be eligible for Social Security down the line, it pays to keep tabs on how the value of work credits evolves.

Stay in the know

Some Social Security changes may be more obvious than others, but either way, it's important to know how the program is evolving. Down the line, we could see other changes to the program implemented, so be sure to keep Social Security on your radar -- even if you're not planning to sign up for benefits for quite some time.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

Where Do Stock Ideas Come From?
4 Social Security Rules You Need to Know Before Turning 62
It's Not Too Late to Make These 3 Retirement Moves
Seniors May Face $10.5 Billion More in Social Security Taxes in 2022 -- Here's Why
Is Another Stock Market Crash Looming?

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
441%
 
S&P 500 Returns
125%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 03/10/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

2 Monster Growth Stocks Shaping the Future of Technology
If I Could Only Buy 1 Stock Right Now, This Would Be It
4 Red Flags for ASML's Future
2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks With Up to 72% Upside, According to Wall Street

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with the Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from the Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services