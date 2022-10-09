Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

2 Big Changes for Retirees on Social Security Are Coming This Week

By Trevor Jennewine – Oct 9, 2022 at 9:39AM

Key Points

  • Social Security beneficiaries are on pace to receive an 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in 2023.
  • The maximum Social Security retirement benefit paid to new beneficiaries will increase in 2023.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Social Security beneficiaries should expect an important update from the Social Security Administration on Thursday, Oct.13.

Nearly 1 in 5 Americans currently gets Social Security benefits, and those monthly checks account for about 30% of the income of seniors. Many of those individuals saw their benefits stretched thin by inflation over the past year, as rising prices rolled through gas stations, grocery stores, and the Medicare program. But the future is starting to look a little brighter for Social Security beneficiaries.

The standard monthly Medicare Part B premium will drop 3% to $164.90 in 2023, and seniors should get more good news from the Social Security Administration this week. That includes a historic cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for current beneficiaries, and a bigger maximum retirement benefit for new beneficiaries. Details regarding those changes are likely to appear in a press release on Oct. 13.

Here is what you should expect.

1. Massive cost-of-living adjustment

Social Security benefits are adjusted each year to account for inflation. Those COLAs are based on data from the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers, or CPI-W, for the third quarter, which runs from July through September. That means the 2023 COLA cannot be calculated until the Bureau of Labor Statistics releases its September inflation report on Oct. 13 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

That said, red-hot inflation has scorched the U.S. economy in 2022, reaching heights not seen since the 1980s. That hints at a massive Social Security COLA next year. In fact, Mary Johnson  of The Senior Citizens League says benefits could increase 8.7% in 2023. That would be the largest COLA in the last four decades. Retirees and other beneficiaries should be thrilled with that figure, especially because inflation, as measured by the CPI-W, actually started to cool in July and August. If that trend continues, an 8.7% COLA in 2023 could help Social Security recipients recoup some of the spending power they lost in 2022.

Assuming the COLA clocks in at 8.7%, here is how the average monthly benefit paid to retired workers and their spouses would change in 2023.

  • Retired workers: $1,818.29 per month, an extra $145.53.
  • Spouses of retired workers: $905.49 per month, an extra $72.47.

As mentioned, the Social Security Administration will probably publish the official 2023 COLA on Oct. 13. In addition, beneficiaries are normally notified by mail about their new Social Security benefit, and the COLA notice can also be viewed through the My Social Security account portal.

2. Bigger maximum retirement benefit

Social Security benefits are based on lifetime earnings and the age at which a person first claims benefits. Eligibility for Social Security begins at age 62, but people who want their full benefit -- also known as the primary insurance amount, or PIA -- must wait until full retirement age (FRA) to claim Social Security. And those who want the maximum benefit at FRA must earn more than the maximum taxable earnings amount for 35 years. In 2022, that figure was $147,000.

The maximum retirement benefit paid to new beneficiaries at FRA increases each year to account for changes in general wage levels. For example, that figure rose to $3,345 this year, up about 6.3% from the prior year. Given the trajectory inflation has followed, the maximum retirement benefit paid to first-time beneficiaries at FRA could notch another 6.3% increase next year, bumping the payment to $3,555 per month in 2023.

That said, newly minted retirees shouldn't count their chickens before they hatch. The Social Security Administration will probably publish the official figure on Oct. 13. Of course, very few people are actually eligible for the maximum retirement benefit, but anyone can use the My Social Security account portal to estimate the size of future Social Security checks.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

Person lying on bed writing note and looking at laptop
3 Retirement Accounts That Run Circles Around a 401(k)
 Retiree 14
Retirees Could See a Historic Social Security COLA In 2023 -- That's Good and Bad News
 Middle aged man serious looking at documents GettyImages-1372745764
66% of Older Retirement Savers Worry About Inflation. Here's What to Do If You Share Their Concerns
 Older person looking at a calendar
4 Days Until Your Social Security Increase Is Revealed: What Every Retiree Should Know
 senior couple looking at tablet_GettyImages-1290880253
3 Social Security Changes We'll Learn About This Week Outside of Next-Year's COLA

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
321%
 
S&P 500 Returns
104%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 10/09/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

senior man talking to doctor holding clipboard medical expenses healthcare hospital
5 Medicare Changes Retirees Should Expect In 2023
Stok market tickers with a bear walking.
The Bear Market Is Becoming a Passive-Income Investor's Dream
Stock Market Crash Plunge Dollar Newspaper Invest Dow SP 500 Getty
This Bear Market Indicator Has Never Been Wrong, and It Portends More Downside to Come
Older person looking at a calendar
4 Days Until Your Social Security Increase Is Revealed: What Every Retiree Should Know

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services