Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

3 Unexpected Sources of Retirement Income

By Maurie Backman – Oct 10, 2022 at 4:18AM

Key Points

  • Seniors often need income beyond Social Security to make ends meet.
  • There are different steps you can take to scrounge up added income -- especially if you're willing to be creative.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

These might catch you by surprise -- in a good way.

Many seniors get a large chunk of their retirement income from Social Security. And for some, those benefits constitute all of their retirement income.

But living on Social Security alone isn't a great plan. Those benefits, for one thing, will only replace about 40% of your pre-retirement wages if you're an average earner, and most seniors need about twice that much income to maintain a decent lifestyle.

Then there's the fact that Social Security has long done a poor job of helping seniors keep up with inflation. That shortcoming has been especially evident this year given the way inflation levels have soared.

Two smiling people at a laptop.

Image source: Getty Images.

If you're worried about having enough money to get by as a senior, then here's some good news. If you're willing to think outside the box, you can supplement your Social Security benefits nicely and set yourself up for the comfortable lifestyle you deserve. Here are just a few viable sources of retirement income worth looking into.

1. Your home

It's easy to look at your home as an expense, not an asset. But actually, your home could serve as a cash source if you're willing to let it be.

For one thing, if you have a larger home with a separate living space, like a finished basement, you can find a long-term tenant and use the rent you collect as a means of supplemental retirement income. And if you don't like the idea of having someone living under your roof all the time, consider renting out your home on a short-term basis during periods when you'll be away.

But it's not just space inside your home you can rent out. Have an extra spot in your driveway in an area where parking is difficult? You might manage to command a decent chunk of money each month by renting it out.

2. Your favorite hobby

Maybe you've always dreamed of being an artist and selling paintings for a living. During retirement, you can.

It may not have been feasible to quit your day job when you were younger to sit home and paint for hours on end. But now that you're retired and have the time, why not indulge in your favorite hobby and then market your wares so they serve as a source of added income?

And to be clear, there are numerous hobbies that can be monetized, from crafting to woodworking to baking. And that really gives you the best of both worlds -- the chance to do the things you love and take home some cash at the same time.

3. The right investments

Another great way to set yourself up with more retirement income is to choose the right investments. Stocks that pay dividends, for example, are a great option in that regard, as are municipal bonds.

In fact, one major benefit of municipal bonds is that their interest payments won't increase your federal tax liability. And if you buy municipal bonds issued by your state of residence, you can avoid state and local taxes on that interest income as well.

Set yourself up for a stress-free retirement

Retiring on Social Security alone, or with minimal outside income, could mean having to pinch pennies at a time in life when you deserve better. Rather than resign yourself to that fate, think about the different ways you can supplement those benefits and enjoy more financial flexibility later in life.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

Two people giving high five
This Could Be the Most Important Week for Social Security Recipients In Decades
 Senior Couple Paying Bills Budget Laptop Finances Retire Social Security Getty
Here's Precisely When Social Security's "Raise" for 2023 Will Be Announced
 Doctor hospital GettyImages-695337976
Here's What Medicare Part B Costs and Covers in 2023
 Retiree 15
2 Big Changes for Retirees on Social Security Are Coming This Week
 Person lying on bed writing note and looking at laptop
3 Retirement Accounts That Run Circles Around a 401(k)

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
321%
 
S&P 500 Returns
104%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 10/10/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Hourglass Calendar Procrastinate Date Congress Getty
Here's Precisely When Social Security's "Raise" for 2023 Will Be Announced
Stok market tickers with a bear walking.
The Bear Market Is Becoming a Passive-Income Investor's Dream
Investor 25
Is It Smart to Invest in the Stock Market Right Now? Take Advice From Warren Buffett and Peter Lynch
Stack of One Hundred Dollar Bills Cash Money Stimulus Invest Retire Getty
3 Monster Growth Stocks That Can Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2032

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services