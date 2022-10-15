Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Medicare Open Enrollment Starts Today: 3 Ways It Could Save You Money

By Dan Caplinger – Oct 15, 2022 at 6:04AM

Key Points

  • Medicare open enrollment starts October 15.
  • You can switch between traditional Medicare and Medicare Advantage plans.
  • You can also add or stop prescription-drug coverage.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

October 15 is the start of your annual chance to assess your healthcare costs.

Many people planning for retirement focus most of their attention on Social Security. That's because they have some control over the benefits they'll receive from the government program, and the cold hard cash that Social Security pays out is essential to cover living expenses of all kinds.

However, Medicare is often even more important for the financial well-being of retirees than Social Security. The federal government program covers a huge portion of healthcare costs for those 65 or older.

The challenge with Medicare, though, is that the program offers many different options for seniors to choose from. The right choice can mean the difference between comprehensive coverage, partial coverage, or no coverage at all, in some cases. That's part of why Medicare offers an annual open-enrollment period that begins on Oct. 15 and continues until Dec. 7. By taking advantage of open enrollment, you can save money and ensure continued access to the healthcare you need.

Form labeled Medicare Enrollment Form, with a pen on top.

Image source: Getty Images.

Below, you'll learn more about three potential changes you could consider that might save you money or get you better healthcare in 2023.

1. Switching between traditional Medicare and a Medicare Advantage plan

Open enrollment lets you make broad-based changes in the Medicare coverage you get. Those who've previously been part of traditional Medicare and have received Part A hospital coverage and Part B medical outpatient coverage can opt to move to a Medicare Advantage plan, instead.

Medicare Advantage plans often offer lower total premiums with more comprehensive coverage than traditional Medicare. But the private insurance companies that offer them impose more restrictive limits on the healthcare providers you're eligible to use to get coverage.

On the other hand, if you've historically used a Medicare Advantage plan and want to switch back to traditional Medicare during the open-enrollment period, you can do so, as well. Remember, the key is to determine not just the premiums you're paying, but also the total out-of-pocket costs involved with both options. If one choice offers real advantages over the other, switching can put more money in your pocket.

2. Moving from one Medicare Advantage plan to another

Because private insurers offer Medicare Advantage plans, most Medicare participants have more than one to choose from. Different providers offer different types of coverage, so you might find that your current coverage doesn't result in as much savings as a rival-insurer's plan. You can make the switch during open enrollment.

In making that assessment, look not only at monthly premium costs, but also at deductibles, copayments, and the annual limits on out-of-pocket expenses that the plans you're considering offer. If one gives you a chance for substantial savings, it's smart to make the switch.

3. Changing your prescription-drug coverage

Lastly, those seeking coverage for prescription-drug costs often consider Medicare Part D plans, particularly if they're using traditional Medicare. Some Medicare Advantage plans include prescription drugs in their coverage, but others don't, requiring their participants to look to Part D, as well.

As you age, your healthcare needs change, and it might be that your current Part D plan doesn't cover a drug that you now need. If you find a better plan that does offer coverage, you can make the switch. Moreover, if you didn't sign up for Part D before, you can do so during open enrollment, and those who no longer want a Part D plan can remove their coverage, as well.

Be smart about Medicare

Using the open-enrollment period wisely can save you a lot of money with Medicare. Be sure to look at your coverage between Oct. 15 and Dec. 7 to see if making a change will be your best move.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

Getty Images single family homes real estate property
Carrying a Mortgage Into Retirement? You Might Regret That
 Man middle aged business suit serious laptop GettyImages-1207304964
This Social Security Change Will Deal Higher Earners a Major Blow
 retired couple reviews finances investing portflio
Biggest Social Security Increase in 41 Years: What's Next for Retirees?
 Man laptop business suit frustrated holding head GettyImages-1323512699
3 Problems I Have With Retirement Calculators
 Happy mature couple looking at document
3 Social Security Strategies to Bankroll Your Retirement

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
323%
 
S&P 500 Returns
105%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 10/15/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Social Security 5
How Much in Medicare Premiums Will Be Deducted From Your Social Security Checks in 2023?
Bear Market Stocks Plunge Crash Invest Correction Getty
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Colossal Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip
Stopwatch Time to Buy Stock Market Correction Getty
3 Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities in the Dow Jones Bear Market
Senior Woman Holding Cash Money Bills Social Security COLA Retirement Getty
7 Changes to Social Security in 2023

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services