Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why It's Time to Rethink This Common Retirement Advice

By Stefon Walters – Nov 4, 2022 at 5:35AM

Key Points

  • The 4% rule suggests retirees plan to withdraw 4% of their savings yearly, adjusting for inflation.
  • The 4% rule may not be as applicable because of high inflation levels.
  • Morningstar suggests retirees consider beginning their withdrawal at 3.3%.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Retirees must adjust to the times.

As people move through their careers, it's common for them to wonder how much they'll need for retirement. There's no one-amount-fits-all answer, but luckily, there are rules of thumb people have traditionally followed: The 80% rule and the 4% rule.

The 80% rule deals with how much you'll need annually, advising people to have 80% of their pre-retirement yearly income in retirement to maintain their lifestyle. If you plan to downgrade your lifestyle, you can lower the percentage, and vice versa.

The thought behind the 4% rule is that retirees could plan to withdraw 4% of their retirement savings yearly for 30 years, adjusting for inflation, without outliving their savings. Unfortunately, it may be time to rethink the 4% rule due to the current economic conditions. Here's why.

Someone sitting in a chair facing the camera.

Image source: Getty Images.

How it traditionally works

If we're using the 80% rule, here's how much someone would need annually in retirement based on their current income:

Annual Income Annual Income Needed in Retirement
$50,000 $40,000
$80,000 $64,000
$100,000 $80,000
$150,000 $120,000
$200,000 $150,000

Data source: Author calculations.

The 4% rule is best used alongside the 80% rule because it tells you the total amount you should aim to have saved for retirement. All you have to do is multiply your ideal yearly income by 25.

Annual Income Annual Income Needed in Retirement Ideal Total Savings
$50,000 $40,000 $1 million
$80,000 $64,000 $1.6 million
$100,000 $80,000 $2 million
$150,000 $120,000 $3 million
$200,000 $150,000 $4 million

Data source: Author calculations.

Traditionally, a retiree would withdraw 4% of their savings in the first year and then adjust the withdrawal amount for inflation in the following years. For example, if you had $2 million saved, you would withdraw $80,000 in the first year. If inflation rose by 2% the following year, you'd then withdraw $81,600; if it rose 3% the next year, you'd withdraw $84,048. 

Back to the drawing board

Unfortunately, using the 4% rule during these economic conditions -- such as inflation not seen in decades and a looming recession -- may present a problem. At the end of September, inflation had hit 8.2% year over year. Increasing your withdrawal amount by this much to keep up with inflation could increase the chances of you outliving your savings.

If you withdrew $80,000 in your first year of retirement and then adjusted for the 8.2% inflation rate, you'd withdraw $86,560 in your second year. I don't have any reason to believe that historically high inflation rates will continue for years, but it's always better to be overprepared than underprepared, especially with so much economic uncertainty right now.

The creator of the 4% rule, Bill Bengen, even cautioned against using 4% in today's environment. He told the Wall Street Journal that "the problem is that there's no precedent for today's conditions."

Morningstar recently did a study that suggests retirees should use 3.3% as their initial withdrawal rate. This would give someone with 50% of their portfolio in stocks and 50% in bonds a 90% degree of certainty that they won't run out of savings over a 30-year span. The higher the degree of uncertainty you're willing to take on, the closer to 4% you can go.

Adjusting to the times

As with most things in life, it's all about your ability to be flexible and adjust accordingly. For some people, this will, unfortunately, mean decreasing your yearly withdrawal (especially initially), which could also mean cutting back on your spending and delaying some retirement plans.

It may not be the preferred option, but it beats the alternative of possibly outliving your retirement savings and taking other measures, such as perhaps returning to work. Nobody knows for sure what'll happen in the coming years, but it's better to prepare for the worst and hope for the best.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

Senior taking notes while using calculator GettyImages-1252857106
Here's Some Good News for Early Social Security Filers
 retired couple
3 Ways to Score a Richer Monthly Social Security Payout
 Senior couple laptop serious GettyImages-1180121935
Claiming Social Security at 62? You Might Regret That
 person with serious expression looking out a window
3 ETFs That Can Supercharge Your Retirement Savings
 Getty - couple smiling on couch close together
401(k) Limits Increased, but Here's Why Maxing It Out Is Overrated

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
339%
 
S&P 500 Returns
108%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 11/04/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Investor 63
1 Remarkable Growth Stock Down 80% to Buy Hand Over Fist in November
Money cash $100 getty
2 Top Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation
Stock Market Chart Crash Correction Buy Investment Planning Laptop Getty
Nasdaq Bear Market: 4 Screaming Bargains That Can Double Your Money by 2026
data processing cables cloud computing
Better Buy: Microsoft vs. Alphabet

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services