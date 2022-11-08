Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Will Social Security Be Around When I Retire?

By Matthew Frankel, CFP® and Travis Hoium – Nov 8, 2022 at 6:21AM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Social Security is projected to be depleted in about 12 years, so what does that mean for you?

Social Security is projected to run deficits for the foreseeable future, eventually running out of reserves altogether. In this video, Fool.com contributor Matt Frankel, CFP, talks with colleague Travis Hoium to set the record straight and explain where Social Security is heading.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool. 

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

Young people sending money through digital wallet
3 Roth IRA Benefits You Don't Want to Miss in 2023
 Older man serious expression at computer GettyImages-1395838344
Should You Really Be Relying on Social Security for Retirement?
 Social Security 3
The Social Security 2023 COLA: Good, Bad, and Ugly News for Retirees
 pondering thinking squinting at the sky
The Unfortunate Truth About Maxing Out Your 401(k)
 Doctor with older male patient GettyImages-493216281
3 Costs You Might Encounter if You Drop Medicare Advantage During Open Enrollment

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
333%
 
S&P 500 Returns
109%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 11/08/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Investor 94
Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunity: 2 Trillion-Dollar Growth Stocks Near a 52-Week Low
Buy Sell Stock Market Rolling Dice Getty
2 FAANG Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague
pondering thinking squinting at the sky
The Unfortunate Truth About Maxing Out Your 401(k)
Buffett Getty
If You Invested $10,000 In Berkshire Hathaway In 2012, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services