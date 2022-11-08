Social Security is projected to run deficits for the foreseeable future, eventually running out of reserves altogether. In this video, Fool.com contributor Matt Frankel, CFP, talks with colleague Travis Hoium to set the record straight and explain where Social Security is heading.
Will Social Security Be Around When I Retire?
By Matthew Frankel, CFP® and Travis Hoium – Nov 8, 2022 at 6:21AM
Social Security is projected to be depleted in about 12 years, so what does that mean for you?
