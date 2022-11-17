Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

These Medicare Rules Are Changing in 2023. Here's What You Need to Know

By Maurie Backman – Nov 17, 2022 at 5:18AM

Key Points

  • Medicare has strict rules when it comes to enrollment.
  • Next year, those rules are becoming more flexible.
  • That could result in fewer coverage gaps and financial penalties.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Seniors can look forward to a few positive changes.

Millions of seniors get health coverage through Medicare, but the rules surrounding enrollment can be tricky.

Seniors generally get a seven-month window to enroll in Medicare. That window begins three months before the month of their 65th birthday and ends three months after that month. Those who don't sign up for Medicare during that initial window could face steep penalties for delaying their enrollment.

But come 2023, the rules are changing to help Medicare enrollees avoid a delay in health coverage, as well as the aforementioned penalty. And that's a very good thing.

A person at a laptop holding papers.

Image source: Getty Images.

Some beneficial changes 

Seniors who sign up for Social Security prior to age 65 are automatically enrolled in Medicare once they become eligible. But those who don't claim their Social Security benefits early need to actively enroll in Medicare themselves. And the timing of enrollment can dictate when Medicare coverage begins.

Under the current rules, enrolling a month after reaching age 65 has meant a two-month delay in coverage. But that's problematic for those who find themselves without health insurance during that time. Meanwhile, enrolling in Medicare more than a month after turning 65 (but still within that seven-month initial enrollment window) has meant experiencing a three-month delay in coverage.

Beginning in 2023, seniors don't have to sweat the timing of their Medicare enrollment as much. That's because coverage will take effect a month after signing up -- regardless of when that happens.

Furthermore, those who don't enroll in Medicare during their initial seven-month window usually need to wait until the program's general enrollment period kicks off during the first three months of the calendar year. And at that point, Medicare benefits don't kick in until July. For many, that means potentially going months without coverage.

Next year, those who sign up for Medicare during the general enrollment period will see their coverage start the month after they enroll -- a vast improvement.

Certain seniors might avoid late enrollment penalties

Seniors who reach age 65 but are still covered by a group health plan aren't required to sign up for Medicare right away, and they can avoid being penalized for delaying their enrollment. But those who miss their initial enrollment window and don't have group health plan coverage face lifelong surcharges on their Medicare Part B premiums.

However, starting in 2023, some seniors will get more flexibility to sign up for Medicare outside that initial seven-month window without being penalized. This change will apply to enrollees with exceptional circumstances, which include having an employer that provided incorrect information on Medicare enrollment, or delaying enrollment due to having to deal with a natural disaster.

Making life easier for enrollees

Navigating Medicare enrollment can be a challenge for a lot of people. The fact that the rules are changing to provide swifter coverage upon enrollment and fewer penalties is a very positive shift. And ideally, these changes will ultimately end up being only two of many that come down the pike as lawmakers find ways to make Medicare more accessible and affordable for seniors.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

Social Security 3
Retirees on Social Security: This Once-in-a-Lifetime Event May Raise Your Income by $150 per Month in 2023
 Couple looking at documents and smartphone
4 Things to Know If You're Considering a Roth IRA Conversion This Year
 Investor reviewing a stock portfolio
How to Pick the Best S&P 500 Index Fund
 Social Security cards 6_GettyImages-184127461
Inflation Is Hammering Retirees. Will Social Security's Upcoming Raise Help?
 Retiree 21
Good News for Retirees: Changes to Social Security, Medicare, and Tax Brackets Are Coming in 2023

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
370%
 
S&P 500 Returns
117%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 11/17/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Buffett TMF Photo
Berkshire Hathaway Just Cut Its Stake in This Longtime Holding by More Than Half
Paper Certificate Shares Invest Stock Split Market Reverse Getty
2 Stock-Split Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2026
Senior smiling and sitting cross legged on couch using laptop
Here's the Maximum Social Security Benefit in 2023
two people sitting at a table reviewing paperwork
1 Unstoppable Vanguard ETF That Could Double Your Money in 2023

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services