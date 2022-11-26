Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Want More Retirement Income? Here's One Investment Worth Holding

By Maurie Backman – Nov 26, 2022 at 5:18AM

Key Points

  • You'll need income in retirement outside of Social Security.
  • One asset could supplement those benefits nicely and leave you with enough money to live a good life.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Adding it to your portfolio could make you very happy down the line.

Retiring on Social Security alone is generally a bad idea. Those benefits will only replace about 40% of your pre-retirement wages if you earn an average salary. And that assumes benefits aren't reduced substantially down the line.

Because Social Security is facing a financial shortfall, seniors might have to deal with benefit cuts if lawmakers don't find a way to pump more revenue into the program. So it's definitely wise to make a plan to supplement those benefits.

Two smiling people at a laptop.

Image source: Getty Images.

Now there are different assets you can invest in to generate retirement income. Bonds, for example, are a reasonably wise bet, because their face value doesn't tend to fluctuate wildly, and they're contractually obligated to stick to a preset interest payment schedule.

Dividend stocks are another wise choice for retirement. Companies with a long history of paying dividends are likely to continue doing so, and that's a great way to get your hands on more money.

But if you really want to boost your retirement income, it pays to consider investing in real estate. And no, that doesn't have to mean buying rental homes and becoming a landlord (though that's of course an avenue you could explore). Instead, you can set yourself up with added retirement income by putting money into real estate investment trusts, or REITs.

Why REITs make sense for retirees

REITs are companies that own and operate portfolios of properties. Within the realm of REITs, there are different sectors you can focus on -- for example, industrial REITs, data center REITs, and retail REITs, to name a few.

What makes REITs a smart investment for retirees is that they're require to pay out 90% of their taxable income to shareholders in dividend form. And because of this, you'll often find that REITs pay a higher dividend than your average stock.

Plus, if you don't have a lot of (or any) money in real estate, REITs are a great means of diversifying without taking on the risk that comes with owning physical property. After all, do you really want to buy an income property and bear the cost of maintaining it at a time in your life when money may be tighter?

It pays to look at REITs

Investing in REITs isn't a risk-free proposition, just as there's risk in owning dividend stocks and even bonds (at least to a certain degree). After all, the value of REITs can fluctuate based on market conditions. Even if you put your money into sold, well-established companies, your REIT shares could end up being worth less if the broad market tanks or the specific companies you buy run into financial problems or issues with vacancies.

But if you retire on Social Security alone, you'll take on another risk -- not having enough income at your disposal to cover your expenses. So if you want to avoid that fate, you'll need to prepare to invest some of your money. And you might as well choose an asset that's known to be generous on the dividend front.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

person sitting in a chair holding eyeglasses
3 Surprising Facts About the Future of Social Security
 Senior Fanning Cash Retirement Social Security Getty
Some Social Security Beneficiaries Will Enjoy an Unusual Raise in 2023 -- and It Has Nothing to Do With COLA
 Getty Images target bullseye and ladders _ Image Source_ Getty
Are Target-Date Funds Good for Your Retirement? Yes and No.
 Senior man and woman, social security superimposed over dollar bill
What to Expect From Social Security in 2023
 Person holding tablet and looking at documents
Should You Even Try to Max Out Your 401(k) in 2023?

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
360%
 
S&P 500 Returns
118%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 11/26/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Disney+ landing page
Disney Is Considering One of the Riskiest Moves in Its 99-Year History
Senior Fanning Cash Retirement Social Security Getty
Some Social Security Beneficiaries Will Enjoy an Unusual Raise in 2023 -- and It Has Nothing to Do With COLA
Bull market 1
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Top Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip
investment-advisor-getty
2 Unbeatable Dividend Stocks Billionaires Keep Buying in a Bear Market

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services